Deputies searching for two male suspects wanted for burglarizing Dollar General store in Jasper
JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding two suspected wanted in a burglary. It happened on February 6, 2023 at Dollar General, located at 12955 TX-63 W in Jasper. Deputies responded to an alarm in the early morning hours....
kjas.com
JCSO trying to ID store burglary suspects
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to assist them in identifying a pair of suspects in a burglary case. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the crime occurred during the early morning hours on Monday at the Dollar General Store on Highway 63 West. Cherry says deputies...
'We should use every resource': Texas A&M professor to present flood-tracking app to Port Arthur City Council
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new flood tracking app will be presented to the Port Arthur City Council on Thursday. Texas A&M University Construction Science Professor Dr. Amir H. Behzadan, who developed the app "Blupix", reached out to Port Arthur city leaders. He wants to partner with the city...
kogt.com
Hit and Run On MacArthur
Jesse Tillman tells KOGT that at about 6:55pm Tuesday, he was pulling into LaCantina Restaurant on MacArthur when he was struck by a dark color (believed blue) four door vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and should have some damage on the drivers front side according to Tillman. If...
Evictions on the rise in Southeast Texas, residents turning to Some Other Place for help
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Evictions are on the rise in Southeast Texas, but there might be some help for those struggling to pay rent. Jefferson County Precinct 1 Constable Jevonne Pollard said on average she went from serving 70 eviction notices a month to more than 200 a month.
Motorcyclist dies after shootout with Jefferson County deputies along Hwy 90 in China
CHINA, Texas — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a pair of Jefferson County deputies along U.S. Highway 90 in China early Tuesday morning. A Deputy was driving eastbound along U.S. Highway 90 west of Beaumont just after 1 a.m., Tuesday morning, when they had to pull over to avoid being struck by a westbound motorcycle in the eastbound traffic lanes according to Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Gov. Abbott requesting Presidential Disaster Declaration for counties impacted by severe weather, tornadoes
BEAUMONT, Texas — As some Southeast Texas continue to assess the damage that severe storms and damage brought to the area in late January, Gov. Greg Abbott is trying to get federal assistance to those affected. (Editor's note: The above video is from a January 25, 2023 newscast showing...
Newton County deputy and K9 report to duty after completing training, already made two drug-related arrests
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — After finishing their training and recertification, a Newton County deputy and K9 are reporting to duty and working to keep the county safe. Deputy Nash and K9 Bruce completed training at LAK9 in Abbeville, Louisiana on February 3, 2023. The four-week-long training session included drug location, tracking, and article searching.
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
All lanes of IH10 reopen after jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down highway for nearly 6 hours
BEAUMONT, Texas — All lanes of Interstate 10 have re-opened after a crash involving a jackknifed 18-wheeler shut down the highway at Magnolia Street nearly six hours. As of 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, all lanes have re-opened. As of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, tow vehicles are removing the 18-wheeler and the...
Newton County narcotics investigation results in arrest of 2 men on federal charges for meth dealing
NEWTON, Texas — Two Newton County men have been arrested on federal charges for dealing meth as part of a long-term narcotics investigation in the county. Glen Albert Stouffer Jr. and Charles Edward Isaac were both arrested at separate times and locations on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
Jefferson County Pct. 1 constable makes history as being first Black person, woman to hold position
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman is breaking barriers by being the first African-American and first woman to become a constable in Jefferson County Precinct 1. Jevonne Pollard strives to use her role in law enforcement to not only help her community, but to inspire others. "When it's...
New Port Arthur Police Department platform will let residents report non-emergency crimes, incidents online
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur will soon introduce a new strategy to fight crime within the city. The Port Arthur Police Department will launch a new platform that allows residents to report non-emergency crimes and incidents online. Through the new online non-emergency reporting service system, residents...
Some Entergy customers lose power as storms pass through Southeast Texas Wednesday afternoon
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Some Entergy customers in Jefferson and Orange counties lost power Wednesday afternoon as rain and thunderstorms passed through the area. Locally, heavy amounts up to about an inch are forecast. As of 6:45 p.m., 400 Entergy customers in Jefferson County and 158 Entergy customers in...
Texas' 9th District Court of Appeals upholds 52-year sentence in 2015 Hardin County murder case
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Texas appeals court has upheld the sentence for a Silsbee man convicted of killing a Lumberton man in 2015. Texas' Ninth Court of Appeals in Beaumont has upheld Terrance Tyveone Williams' 52-year prison sentence for the fatal shooting of James Steven Clem, 27, of Lumberton. The courts opinion was delivered on Wednesday.
Sheriff's Office: Driver dead following street racing incident in Chambers County Saturday
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help following a deadly Saturday street racing incident. Around 2:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls about multiple vehicles racing on Interstate 10 eastbound toward Winnie from Mont Belvieu. A deputy found one of the vehicles crashed on the side of Interstate 10 in Winnie around 2:45 p.m.
KPLC TV
Coast Guard searching for missing crew member near Sabine Pass
Port Arthur, Texas (KPLC) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing tugboat crew member in the Sabine Pass area, just across the Texas border near the coast. The 35-year-old white man was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday and was reported missing Monday morning when a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the tugboat.
City of Orange, Lamar State College Orange seeing impacts of Chevron Phillips expansion project
ORANGE, Texas — The announcement of the Chevron Phillips expansion project in Orange is impacting various different areas of the city. Lamar State College Orange has seen an increase in students enrolling in the industrial technology program, meanwhile new jobs have been added to the City of Orange's website.
Beaumont man gets 65 years for 2020 death of another Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison by a Jefferson County jury for the fatal 2020 shooting of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty, on Monday, of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
