Orange County, TX

kjas.com

JCSO trying to ID store burglary suspects

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to assist them in identifying a pair of suspects in a burglary case. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the crime occurred during the early morning hours on Monday at the Dollar General Store on Highway 63 West. Cherry says deputies...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Hit and Run On MacArthur

Jesse Tillman tells KOGT that at about 6:55pm Tuesday, he was pulling into LaCantina Restaurant on MacArthur when he was struck by a dark color (believed blue) four door vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and should have some damage on the drivers front side according to Tillman. If...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Motorcyclist dies after shootout with Jefferson County deputies along Hwy 90 in China

CHINA, Texas — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a pair of Jefferson County deputies along U.S. Highway 90 in China early Tuesday morning. A Deputy was driving eastbound along U.S. Highway 90 west of Beaumont just after 1 a.m., Tuesday morning, when they had to pull over to avoid being struck by a westbound motorcycle in the eastbound traffic lanes according to Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Newton County deputy and K9 report to duty after completing training, already made two drug-related arrests

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — After finishing their training and recertification, a Newton County deputy and K9 are reporting to duty and working to keep the county safe. Deputy Nash and K9 Bruce completed training at LAK9 in Abbeville, Louisiana on February 3, 2023. The four-week-long training session included drug location, tracking, and article searching.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Newton County narcotics investigation results in arrest of 2 men on federal charges for meth dealing

NEWTON, Texas — Two Newton County men have been arrested on federal charges for dealing meth as part of a long-term narcotics investigation in the county. Glen Albert Stouffer Jr. and Charles Edward Isaac were both arrested at separate times and locations on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Sheriff's Office: Driver dead following street racing incident in Chambers County Saturday

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help following a deadly Saturday street racing incident. Around 2:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls about multiple vehicles racing on Interstate 10 eastbound toward Winnie from Mont Belvieu. A deputy found one of the vehicles crashed on the side of Interstate 10 in Winnie around 2:45 p.m.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Coast Guard searching for missing crew member near Sabine Pass

Port Arthur, Texas (KPLC) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing tugboat crew member in the Sabine Pass area, just across the Texas border near the coast. The 35-year-old white man was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday and was reported missing Monday morning when a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the tugboat.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
