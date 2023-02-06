Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Appanoose, Black Hawk, Davis, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek, Tama by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 09:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Appanoose; Black Hawk; Davis; Mahaska; Monroe; Poweshiek; Tama; Wapello; Wayne Winter Weather to Impact the Area through Noon Thursday .A wintry mix of rain and snow is occurring this morning across eastern Iowa. Precipitation should exit the area by noon, with additional accumulations of an inch or less. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting to 25 to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Lafayette by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 11:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Green; Iowa; Lafayette WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Between 2 and 5 inches have already fallen in a band of heavy snow this morning. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected through this afternoon. Storm total accumulation will vary between 4 and 8 inches the warning area. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon and evening commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Rock Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 11:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mercer; Rock Island A localized area of heavy snow will affect Southwestern Rock island... Northwestern Mercer...Northern Des moines...Southeastern Louisa... Western Scott and Central Muscatine counties through 1245 PM CST At 1140 AM CST, an area of heavy snow was located along a line extending from near Bennett Park to near Yarmouth. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Visibilities less than a quarter of a mile and winds in excess of 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and Snow Plow Cameras IMPACTS...Snow covered surfaces including roadways, bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. Difficulty seeing while driving. Very quick accumulations of one to two inches of snow are expectedare expected. Locations impacted include Muscatine, Wapello, Durant, Wilton, Walcott, Mediapolis, Blue Grass, Fruitland, Morning Sun, New Boston, Grandview, Eliza, Letts, Donahue, Oakville, Amber, Fairport, Mannon, Toolesboro and Montpelier. This includes Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 279 and 287. This also includes US Highway 61 from Muscatine to Burlington. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Carroll, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 09:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Carroll; Chariton; Grundy; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Putnam; Saline; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Wet snow. An additional 1 inch is possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north-central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Chariton, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Chariton; Linn; Macon; Putnam; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Accumulating snowfall has concluded. Light rain/drizzle is still possible. Temperatures are climbing above freezing. A few slick spots are still possible on area roadways. With overall weather conditions improving, the advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 13:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Richland Light to Moderate Snow Continuing through the Afternoon While the heaviest, quickest accumulating snowfall has departed east of advisories and warnings, light to moderate snow continues to create slippery to hazardous conditions. A small area of above freezing surface temperatures shifting southeast towards these headlines will result in a mix of rain, furthering snow weights. Amounts this morning have demonstrated the sharp cutoff with over 5 inches in Platteville, WI to T inches in Boscobel, WI. Light to moderate snowfall expected to continue east through the afternoon into the early evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Iowa, Clayton County. In Wisconsin, Crawford and Richland Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clayton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 13:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. Target Area: Clayton Light to Moderate Snow Continuing through the Afternoon While the heaviest, quickest accumulating snowfall has departed east of advisories and warnings, light to moderate snow continues to create slippery to hazardous conditions. A small area of above freezing surface temperatures shifting southeast towards these headlines will result in a mix of rain, furthering snow weights. Amounts this morning have demonstrated the sharp cutoff with over 5 inches in Platteville, WI to T inches in Boscobel, WI. Light to moderate snowfall expected to continue east through the afternoon into the early evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Iowa, Clayton County. In Wisconsin, Crawford and Richland Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Knox, Lewis, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 11:49:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Shelby WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Accumulating snowfall and impacts have ended.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 13:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. Target Area: Grant Light to Moderate Snow Continuing through the Afternoon While the heaviest, quickest accumulating snowfall has departed east of advisories and warnings, light to moderate snow continues to create slippery to hazardous conditions. A small area of above freezing surface temperatures shifting southeast towards these headlines will result in a mix of rain, furthering snow weights. Amounts this morning have demonstrated the sharp cutoff with over 5 inches in Platteville, WI to T inches in Boscobel, WI. Light to moderate snowfall expected to continue east through the afternoon into the early evening. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Grant County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Comments / 0