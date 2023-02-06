Read full article on original website
Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series in the Works at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)
A Spider-Man Noir live-action series is in the works at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. An individual with knowledge of the project says that the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker. This is the second known project based on the Sony-controlled Marvel characters at Amazon Prime Video and MGM+. It was previously announced that Amazon was moving forward with the series “Silk: Spider Society” from showrunner Angela Kang, with several other shows in the works....
Collider
'Great Expectations' Series Adaptation Sets Hulu Release Date
Great Expectations, BBC's adaptation of Charles Dicken's 1861 classic novel, will officially hit Hulu on March 26. While a trailer for the limited series was released yesterday, a premiere date for the project has only just been revealed. The teaser featured Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman) meeting Pip (Fionn Whitehead) for the first time, as she takes a very good look at him and appreciates the potential of the young man in front of her. While the video was short, it did a very good job of setting a dramatic, thrilling tone for the upcoming show.
ComicBook
Chinese Television Beats Netflix to Game of Thrones Creators' Next Big Project
Chinese television has beaten Netflix to air with their own adaptation of Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Wiess' next big project, The Three-Body Problem. China's CCTV debuted their own series, Three-Body, based on the novel The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin, earlier this year. Netflix's adaptation does not yet have a release date.
See the Cast of 'Titanic' 25 Years After the Movie Sailed Into Theaters
It's been 25 years and we can still remember the first time we watched Titanic, the mega-blockbuster from James Cameron starring a then relatively unknown Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as two young, star-crossed lovers on a doomed ocean liner. Titanic went on to break box office records and was...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title
As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
Hugh Jackman Once Thought Another Movie Would Be His Breakthrough Role Instead of ‘X-Men’
Hugh Jackman’s career took off after being cast as Wolverine in the Marvel film X-Men. But Jackman was surprised that X-Men, of all films, was the catalyst for his stardom. Hugh Jackman was told to book another acting gig before ‘X-Men’ because the film was predicted to fail.
‘Polite Society’ Producers Launch BBC and BFI-Backed ‘Lollipop,’ New Sales Outfit Architect to Launch Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)
The producers of Focus Features’ “Polite Society” have launched their next project with “Lollipop,” the fiction debut feature of Daisy-May Hudson, which stars Posy Sterling, TerriAnn Oudjar and newcomer Idil Ahmed. The film, which has wrapped after a five-week shoot in London, is the first major title for new sales agent and financier Architect, set up by former Embankment Films executives Calum Gray and Max Pirkis. The company will launch the title at this month’s European Film Market, which runs alongside the Berlin Film Festival. A BAFTA Breakthrough, Grierson and BIFA-nominated documentary director, Daisy-May Hudson’s previous film was the acclaimed documentary...
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Inspired fan-casting offers the perfect way to get Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck back in James Gunn’s DCU
For better or for worse, a whole new chapter of the DCU will be getting underway in 2025 when James Gunn and Peter Safran’s ‘Gods and Monsters’ arc kicks off. Of course, the path that lead to this moment wasn’t without its collateral damage, with Henry Cavill being infamously ousted from his role as Superman mere months after teasing a return to the character in Black Adam’s post-credits scene. The titular hero of that film, played by Dwayne Johnson, was also given the boot.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Exorcist’ sequel casts ‘Matilda’ star, giving us the crossover we never knew we needed
One of the biggest talks exploding within the shadows of the horror community has to do with filmmaker David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist sequel — which is already slated for an October release later this year. So far, the much-anticipated sequel has enlisted the acting prowess of Glass Onion star Leslie Odom Jr. and the directing expertise of Green, who recently helmed the rebooted Halloween trilogy. And now, the upcoming horror extravaganza has recruited another unexpected star to join the fearful fun — and that would be actress Olivia Marcum.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
‘47 Meters Down’ Filmmaker Johannes Roberts Reteaming With Allen Media Group Motion Pictures For Shark Thriller ‘The Red Triangle’
EXCLUSIVE: Johannes Roberts — the filmmaker behind the shark thrillers 47 Meters Down (2017) and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019) — is reteaming with Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Motion Pictures on a new film in the genre titled The Red Triangle. The project will look to recapture the success of those past two films co-written and directed by Roberts, each of which registered strongly at the worldwide box office. The original, starring Mandy Moore and Matthew Modine, marked AMGMP’s entrée into the theatrical marketplace and grossed over $62MM worldwide. The sequel, featuring Yellowjackets‘ Sophie Nélisse, John Corbett, Nia Long, Brec...
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Joined by ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Henry Golding and Alan Ritchson for the Upcoming War Film
2022 was one of the most shocking years for every Henry Cavill fan. The British actor stunned everyone as he dropped two of his biggest roles to date. Soon after Cavill bid farewell to The Witcher franchise, the Enola Holmes star even put down his Kryptonian suit. However, it seems like the actor is now gearing up to return to the big screens with a new war film.
Marvel to Explore Hulk's Origin Story Through a Found-Footage Documentary
The Incredible Hulk's origin story is going to be exposed in a new terrifying manner. This May will see the release of Hulk Annual #1 from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and artist Caio Majado (Edge of Spider-Verse). The oversized issue introduces "The Viridian Project," a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage. The story ...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel producer teases ‘Wonder Man’ will be different to other Marvel Disney Plus series
More information was revealed for the upcoming Wonder Man Disney Plus series, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Marvel’s producer shared tiny details about the show’s production and the direction that Marvel Studio plans to take this character to be presented on screen. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Producer,...
‘Everything Everywhere’ Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert Pick Their Favorite Films from the Criterion Closet — Watch
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (AKA the Daniels) had been indie film darlings for years thanks to their work on movies like “Swiss Army Man” and “The Death of Dick Long.” But the massive success of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” launched them into the stratosphere. The A24 film enjoyed a lengthy theatrical run and became the highest grossing indie film in 2022 before picking up 11 Oscar nominations last month. In addition to joining the rarified air of award season contenders, the film’s success earned the Daniels an invitation to another elite film industry institution: the Criterion Closet. In a...
Amazon Adapting Scott Snyder and Jock's Wytches Into an Animated Series
Scott Snyder and Jock's creator-owned series Wytches is being adapted into an animated show for Amazon. Variety reports that both Scott Snyder and Jock will be executive producers on the Wytches adaptation, alongside Plan B Entertainment, Project 51 Productions' Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios. The animated series would presumably join Prime Video's content of programming, ...
NME
Cinemas are changing ticket prices based on where you sit
Cinemas are beginning to change ticket prices based on where you sit in the screen. At least that’s the case if you’re a North American movie-goer. Popular US cinema chain AMC cinemas has just announced a new pricing system, in which moviegoers will be charged according to where they sit.
