A Spider-Man Noir live-action series is in the works at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. An individual with knowledge of the project says that the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker. This is the second known project based on the Sony-controlled Marvel characters at Amazon Prime Video and MGM+. It was previously announced that Amazon was moving forward with the series “Silk: Spider Society” from showrunner Angela Kang, with several other shows in the works....

5 HOURS AGO