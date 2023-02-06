Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Rock Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 11:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mercer; Rock Island A localized area of heavy snow will affect Southwestern Rock island... Northwestern Mercer...Northern Des moines...Southeastern Louisa... Western Scott and Central Muscatine counties through 1245 PM CST At 1140 AM CST, an area of heavy snow was located along a line extending from near Bennett Park to near Yarmouth. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Visibilities less than a quarter of a mile and winds in excess of 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and Snow Plow Cameras IMPACTS...Snow covered surfaces including roadways, bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. Difficulty seeing while driving. Very quick accumulations of one to two inches of snow are expectedare expected. Locations impacted include Muscatine, Wapello, Durant, Wilton, Walcott, Mediapolis, Blue Grass, Fruitland, Morning Sun, New Boston, Grandview, Eliza, Letts, Donahue, Oakville, Amber, Fairport, Mannon, Toolesboro and Montpelier. This includes Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 279 and 287. This also includes US Highway 61 from Muscatine to Burlington. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.
Special Weather Statement issued for Des Moines, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott by NWS
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 10:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Knox, Lewis, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 11:49:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Shelby WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Accumulating snowfall and impacts have ended.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Lafayette by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 11:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Green; Iowa; Lafayette WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Between 2 and 5 inches have already fallen in a band of heavy snow this morning. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected through this afternoon. Storm total accumulation will vary between 4 and 8 inches the warning area. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon and evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 11:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jefferson; Rock WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Greatest snow amounts to the north and west. Winds gusting to 30 to 35 MPH. * WHERE...Jefferson, Green and Rock Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
