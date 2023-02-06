Effective: 2023-02-09 11:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott A localized area of heavy snow will affect Southwestern Rock island... Northwestern Mercer...Northern Des moines...Southeastern Louisa... Western Scott and Central Muscatine counties through 1245 PM CST At 1140 AM CST, an area of heavy snow was located along a line extending from near Bennett Park to near Yarmouth. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Visibilities less than a quarter of a mile and winds in excess of 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and Snow Plow Cameras IMPACTS...Snow covered surfaces including roadways, bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. Difficulty seeing while driving. Very quick accumulations of one to two inches of snow are expectedare expected. Locations impacted include Muscatine, Wapello, Durant, Wilton, Walcott, Mediapolis, Blue Grass, Fruitland, Morning Sun, New Boston, Grandview, Eliza, Letts, Donahue, Oakville, Amber, Fairport, Mannon, Toolesboro and Montpelier. This includes Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 279 and 287. This also includes US Highway 61 from Muscatine to Burlington. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.

