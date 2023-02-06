ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

If you’re looking for a Michael Jackson song played in the style of Slayer, stop scrolling now

By Simon Young
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJevi_0kePEC9y00

In a recent Metal Hammer interview with Slayer’s Kerry King , the guitarist reflected on life following the end of the band after almost a four-decade long tenure as one of thrash’s premier acts.

“Every one of those shows was a bummer!” said King of their final tour. “We were going to all these places and all these cities where we have all this history. It’s a bummer to think, ‘I’m not gonna see my friends there again.’ You’d get to that country and know you were going to see these people, and you’d see them yearly. I haven’t seen them now in three years! That sucks! And the fans, too. Slayer means a lot to our fans, and they mean a lot to us.

“I know I will see these people again, but no Slayer leaves a big hole for a lot of people.”

Well, here’s something to temporarily plug that Slayer-shaped gap in everyone’s life.

Michael Jackon’s Beat It , whose original recording features Toto’s Steve Lukather and a scorching solo by the late Eddie Van Halen , has been given the thrash treatment by Finnish YouTuber and multi-instrumentalist Otu Suurmunne.

No stranger to these digital pages, Otu has gifted the rock world with outstandingly accurate takes on bands like Alice in Chains performing Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up and System Of A Down reconstructing Aqua’s Barbie Girl .

This furious version of the King of Pop’s 1983 single does not disappoint.

Like an aural alchemist, his guitar tone, production and delivery eerily echoes the fury of Slayer’s 1986 masterpiece Reign In Blood and cheekily reappropriates the ominous riff of the title track from their 1988 follow-up South of Heaven .

Check it out in the video below.

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires

After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies

The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Louder

Louder

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy