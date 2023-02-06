ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
msn.com

FA Cup 4th round fixtures, results, replays, dates, kickoff times and more

The FA Cup Fourth Round got off to a cracking start with Premier League champions Manchester City knocking out Premier League leaders Arsenal in the first match of the Round of 32. A goal by Nathan Ake decided the FA Cup showdown, with City gaining the upper hand ahead of...
SB Nation

Roy of the Rovers: Sunderland AFC vs Reading FA Cup edition, part two!

For those of you who remember the heady days of Sunderland’s remarkable cup journey, have you ever wondered what it would’ve been like to be one of those players, particularly one of the lads on the fringes before Bob Stokoe arrived?. Well, here’s a player who lived that...
BBC

Ipswich Town: FA Cup displays can act as league spur - McKenna

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna hopes his side's FA Cup battles with Championship leaders Burnley will act as a spur in their League One promotion campaign. Burnley scored in stoppage time to win their fourth-round replay at Turf Moor following a 0-0 draw in the first game. The Tractor Boys now...
BBC

FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search

There was some communication between Leeds and former coach Carlos Corberan in the wake of Jesse Marsch's dismissal. However, it did not amount to a job offer and Corberan evidently did not feel it was sufficient to prevent him committing his short-term future to West Brom. There is understandable glee...
SB Nation

Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
BBC

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups

Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
BBC

Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?

The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Wrexham’s FA Cup exit

Ryan Reynolds has said he is “so proud” of his Wrexham players after a cruel FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United.The National League side were knocked out in the fourth round replay at Bramall Lane, with stoppage time goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge taking the hosts through.Anel Ahmedhodzic had put Sheffield United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin equalised from the penalty spot.But Mullin missed a second opportunity to convert from 12 yards with 20 minutes to go, allowing Sharp and Berge to take their side through to an encounter with Tottenham.Reynolds, who co-owns the...
The Independent

Wales vs Scotland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture

Scotland hope to build on another win over England as they host Wales on the second weekend of Six Nations action.Gregor Townsend urged his side that a third successive Calcutta Cup win would count for little if not backed up by a productive homecoming after persistent struggles backing up their best performances in the last few years.Wales have won five of the last six meetings between the two sides that now contest the Doddie Weir Cup, but will have to show much more than they did against Ireland in Round One.The second Warren Gatland era got underway with a disastrous...
BBC

Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment

Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Leeds

I had a degree of sympathy for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds at the start of this week. I saw a fair bit of his side this season and probably their biggest problem was that their performances were patchy - they rarely played well for the full 90 minutes of games.
BBC

Manchester City: Former captain Vincent Kompany 'sceptical' of critics

Former captain Vincent Kompany says he is "very sceptical" of people "pointing fingers" at Manchester City after the club was charged by the Premier League with breaking financial rules. The Premier League champions have been charged with 115 breaches of the competition's financial rules following a four-year investigation. In a...
thedigitalfix.com

Ryan Reynolds’ Welcome to Wrexham just got a disappointing update

I don’t know about the rest of the team here at The Digital Fix, but I cannot wait for the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date to kick off. However, we should expect at least one big disappointment when it comes to the return of the TV series, as Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham suffered a big setback in the world of football.
BBC

Swindon Town exchange contracts on County Ground purchase

Swindon Town have exchanged on the purchase of their County Ground stadium, with completion scheduled for the end of March. The League Two club are buying the ground from Swindon Borough Council in a 50-50 split deal with their supporters' trust. The joint venture will then lease the ground back...
