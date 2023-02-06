Read full article on original website
2 women arrested after allegedly stealing almost $3K in perfumes from a Cobb County Kohl’s
Two women have been arrested after they allegedly stole close to $3,000 worth of perfumes from Kohl’s in Cobb County.
Rome Teen Found with Stolen Gun
Cody Damecone Gregory, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of a stolen gun during a search at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Gregory is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Man arrested for string of dating app robberies in South Fulton County
The robberies happened over a period a couple of weeks in January.
GBI responds to speculation trooper caught in crossfire during activist encounter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to speculation that the Georgia State Patrol trooper shot at the proposed site for a police training facility was shot by another officer. PREVIOUS STORY: Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside...
Nearly 40 crashes already this year at one Cobb County intersection
The Cobb County Police department has responded to nearly 40 car crashes on Roswell Road this year and the number continues to grow.
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
Over 60 neglected animals seized from one Fulton County home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County authorities said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during a sweep. The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals. During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses,...
Bus driver in Paulding County fired following investigation into viral video with parent
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A bus driver lost her job and is now facing criminal charges along with a parent following a viral video that showed the parent slapping the bus driver as students tried to get off a bus in Paulding County. Arrest warrants from the county stated...
Police name suspect in killing of Republic Lounge co-owner
Atlanta Police named Jonathan Soto, 39, as the suspect wanted in the Feb. 4 murder of Michael Gidewon, co-owner of the Republic Lounge. APD’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating Soto. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS […] The post Police name suspect in killing of Republic Lounge co-owner appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside Atlanta training facility
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials have released the body camera footage of a fatal shooting outside the future Atlanta police training facility in January. According to Atlanta police officials, the footage is from police officers who were clearing the area nearby the site of the police training facility. The video shows officers walking through the woods and making commands for an individual to come out of a green tent.
Man accused of stalking waitress shot outside Atlanta sushi restaurant, police say
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
Man suspected of stealing thousands in merchandise from several metro Atlanta Home Depot locations
The Henry County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed felony theft at a Home Depot store in McDonough.
Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta
Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the store or outside or how many people were injured.
Human remains found in suburban Atlanta identified as girl, 16, missing since July
Authorities in suburban Atlanta on Wednesday identified skeletal human remains found two days ago as a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since July.
Body cam footage of Atlanta police response to shooting near training facility
$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. Updated:...
Gwinnett County officials give update after missing teen identified
$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. Updated:...
Human remains found near downtown Calhoun in north Georgia, police say
Officers were searching the area as part of an investigation into a missing person.
Road rage driver pulls gun on another car, ends up shooting himself, Paulding deputies say
The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.
Lansing Daily
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police
A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured with
