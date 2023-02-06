ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

coosavalleynews.com

Rome Teen Found with Stolen Gun

Cody Damecone Gregory, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of a stolen gun during a search at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Gregory is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

GBI responds to speculation trooper caught in crossfire during activist encounter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to speculation that the Georgia State Patrol trooper shot at the proposed site for a police training facility was shot by another officer. PREVIOUS STORY: Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Over 60 neglected animals seized from one Fulton County home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County authorities said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during a sweep. The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals. During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses,...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Police name suspect in killing of Republic Lounge co-owner

Atlanta Police named Jonathan Soto, 39, as the suspect wanted in the Feb. 4 murder of Michael Gidewon, co-owner of the Republic Lounge. APD’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating Soto. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS […] The post Police name suspect in killing of Republic Lounge co-owner appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside Atlanta training facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials have released the body camera footage of a fatal shooting outside the future Atlanta police training facility in January. According to Atlanta police officials, the footage is from police officers who were clearing the area nearby the site of the police training facility. The video shows officers walking through the woods and making commands for an individual to come out of a green tent.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Body cam footage of Atlanta police response to shooting near training facility

$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. Updated:...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gwinnett County officials give update after missing teen identified

$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Lansing Daily

Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police

A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured with
ATLANTA, GA

