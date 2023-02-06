ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for hitting, choking woman

Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged a Gainesville man Tuesday with a domestic violence incident that happened last month in East Hall County. Justin Kyle Loggins, 23, was taken into custody by the HCSO Warrant Service Unit Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, at the 3600 block of Holly Springs Road in Gillsville. Loggins was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery, both charges under the Family Violence Act.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wufe967.com

Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found

Human remains found in Georgia were identified as a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in July. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded Monday to an area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest, Fox Atlanta reported.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Lumpkin County investigators seize several substances in drug bust

Lumpkin County investigators and the Department of Community Supervision on Tuesday arrested a man and a woman and seized several illicit substances when following up on a tip at a residence on Lewis School Road. According to a press release, the department seized 274 grams of methamphetamine, 144 grams of...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Man arrested after cocaine, MDMA found during I-985 stop

A man is in jail after Hall County authorities found $9,000 worth of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on I-985 early Sunday morning. Hall County Sheriff's Office officials said police pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu on I-985 Northbound north of Mundy Mill Road just before 3:00 a.m. after its driver failed to yield to another unrelated traffic stop on the interstate. The driver, Chazmon Maurice Turner, 42, was charged with DUI and failure to yield to a deputy during a traffic stop.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County police seize large amount of drugs, gun during search

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large amount of illegal drugs and a gun was seized by DeKalb County police officials on Wednesday afternoon. According to police officials, officers responded to the area of Northeast Expressway after reports of an armed robbery. Officers located individuals and arrested them in connection to this incident. It is unclear at this time how many people were arrested.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

A Cartersville Man Receives A 40 Year Sentence for Child Molestation

A theft investigation turns into a child molestation case. Forty-one-year-old Brandon Michael Elrod of Cartersville pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation and one count of sexual exploitation of children in Bartow Superior Court Tuesday. Elrod received a 40-year sentence, with the first 25 years to serve incarcerated and the remainder on probation.
CARTERSVILLE, GA

