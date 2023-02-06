ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanNation Fastball

Atlanta Braves' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAnOf_0kePDz0Q00

The Atlanta Braves' roster will look a bit different in 2023, after the club lost shortstop Dansby Swanson to free agency, and traded for catcher Sean Murphy. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Braves in 2023.

The Atlanta Braves are less than two months away from Opening Day.

Over the winter, the Braves lost shortstop Dansby Swanson to free agency and traded for catcher Sean Murphy.

Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Braves in 2023, featuring 2022 slash lines and statistics:

STARTING LINEUP

C Sean Murphy .250/.332/.759

1B Matt Olson .240/.325/.802

2B Ozzie Albies .247/.294/.703

3B Austin Riley .273/.349/.878

SS Vaughn Grissom .291/.353/.792

LF Eddie Rosario .212/.328/.587

CF Michael Harris II .297/.339/.853

RF Ronald Acuna Jr. .266/.351/.764

DH Travis d'Arnaud .268/.319/.791

PITCHING ROTATION

1) Max Fried: 14-7, 2.48 ERA, 30 starts, 185.1 IP, 1.01 WHIP, 5.31 SO/W, 164 ERA+

2) Kyle Wright: 21-5, 3.19 ERA, 30 starts, 180.1 IP, 1.16 WHIP, 3.28 SO/W, 127 ERA+

3) Spencer Strider: 11-5, 2.67 ERA, 20 starts, 131.2 IP, 1.00 WHIP, 4.49 SO/W, 152 ERA+

4) Charlie Morton: 9-6, 4.34 ERA, 31 starts, 172 IP, 1.23 WHIP, 3.25 SO/W, 94 ERA+

5) Ian Anderson: 10-6, 5.00 ERA, 22 starts, 111.2 IP, 1.51 WHIP, 1.80 SO/W, 81 ERA+

OTHER ROTATION OPTIONS (THAT COULD APPEAR IN THE BULLPEN):

Huascar Ynoa: 0-2, 13.50 ERA, 2 starts, 6.2 IP, 2.55 WHIP, 1.33 SO/W, 32 ERA+

Bryce Elder: 2-4, 3.17 ERA, 9 starts, 54 IP, 1.24 WHIP, 2.04 SO/W, 129 ERA+

BULLPEN

A.J Minter: 5-4, 2.06 ERA, 5 saves, 75 appearances, 70 IP

Joe Jimenez: 3-2, 3.49 ERA, 2 saves, 62 appearances, 56.2 IP

Raisel Iglesias: 0-0, 0.34 ERA, 1 save, 28 appearances, 26.1 IP

Collin McHugh: 3-2, 2.60 ERA, 0 saves, 58 appearances, 69.1 IP

Jesse Chavez: 3-3, 2.72 ERA, 0 saves, 46 appearances, 53 IP

Tyler Matzek: 4-2, 3.50 ERA, 1 save, 42 appearances, 43.2 IP

Dylan Lee: 5-1, 2.13 ERA, 0 saves, 46 appearances, 50.2 IP

Jackson Stephens: 3-3, 3.69 ERA, 2 saves, 39 appearances, 53.2 IP

Kirby Yates: 0-0, 5.14 ERA, 0 saves, 9 appearances, 7 IP

Nick Anderson: (Did not pitch)

Brooks Wilson (Rookie)

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show !

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Bleacher Report proposes this trade between the Braves and Padres

One of them sees Ian Anderson getting sent to the San Diego Padres for some help at shortstop:. The Proposal: Atlanta gets SS Ha-Seong Kim, LHP Adrian Morejon; San Diego Padres get RHP Ian Anderson. Atlanta is on track to have Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia compete for the club’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WXIA 11 Alive

The top five Atlanta Braves players for 2023 | Locked On Braves

ATLANTA — This week, on the Locked On Braves podcast, host Jake Mastroianni was asked to rank his Top Five Braves players by his listeners. Before he told the audience his picks, he discussed how good the Braves were and that the squad has as many as seven All-Star caliber players who will be playing in 2023 which he says should make the fans excited for this upcoming season.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager

Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
BOSTON, MA
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy