Atlanta Braves' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The Atlanta Braves' roster will look a bit different in 2023, after the club lost shortstop Dansby Swanson to free agency, and traded for catcher Sean Murphy. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Braves in 2023.
The Atlanta Braves are less than two months away from Opening Day.
Over the winter, the Braves lost shortstop Dansby Swanson to free agency and traded for catcher Sean Murphy.
Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Braves in 2023, featuring 2022 slash lines and statistics:
STARTING LINEUP
C Sean Murphy .250/.332/.759
1B Matt Olson .240/.325/.802
2B Ozzie Albies .247/.294/.703
3B Austin Riley .273/.349/.878
SS Vaughn Grissom .291/.353/.792
LF Eddie Rosario .212/.328/.587
CF Michael Harris II .297/.339/.853
RF Ronald Acuna Jr. .266/.351/.764
DH Travis d'Arnaud .268/.319/.791
PITCHING ROTATION
1) Max Fried: 14-7, 2.48 ERA, 30 starts, 185.1 IP, 1.01 WHIP, 5.31 SO/W, 164 ERA+
2) Kyle Wright: 21-5, 3.19 ERA, 30 starts, 180.1 IP, 1.16 WHIP, 3.28 SO/W, 127 ERA+
3) Spencer Strider: 11-5, 2.67 ERA, 20 starts, 131.2 IP, 1.00 WHIP, 4.49 SO/W, 152 ERA+
4) Charlie Morton: 9-6, 4.34 ERA, 31 starts, 172 IP, 1.23 WHIP, 3.25 SO/W, 94 ERA+
5) Ian Anderson: 10-6, 5.00 ERA, 22 starts, 111.2 IP, 1.51 WHIP, 1.80 SO/W, 81 ERA+
OTHER ROTATION OPTIONS (THAT COULD APPEAR IN THE BULLPEN):
Huascar Ynoa: 0-2, 13.50 ERA, 2 starts, 6.2 IP, 2.55 WHIP, 1.33 SO/W, 32 ERA+
Bryce Elder: 2-4, 3.17 ERA, 9 starts, 54 IP, 1.24 WHIP, 2.04 SO/W, 129 ERA+
BULLPEN
A.J Minter: 5-4, 2.06 ERA, 5 saves, 75 appearances, 70 IP
Joe Jimenez: 3-2, 3.49 ERA, 2 saves, 62 appearances, 56.2 IP
Raisel Iglesias: 0-0, 0.34 ERA, 1 save, 28 appearances, 26.1 IP
Collin McHugh: 3-2, 2.60 ERA, 0 saves, 58 appearances, 69.1 IP
Jesse Chavez: 3-3, 2.72 ERA, 0 saves, 46 appearances, 53 IP
Tyler Matzek: 4-2, 3.50 ERA, 1 save, 42 appearances, 43.2 IP
Dylan Lee: 5-1, 2.13 ERA, 0 saves, 46 appearances, 50.2 IP
Jackson Stephens: 3-3, 3.69 ERA, 2 saves, 39 appearances, 53.2 IP
Kirby Yates: 0-0, 5.14 ERA, 0 saves, 9 appearances, 7 IP
Nick Anderson: (Did not pitch)
Brooks Wilson (Rookie)
Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show !
Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- The Atlanta Braves' 2023 Official Regular Season Schedule
- Who Will Sign Shohei Ohtani After 2023? 8 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
- OPINION: Banning the Shift Will Make Baseball More Enjoyable in 2023
- Inspired by Major League's 'Wild Thing', Braves Pitcher Changes Number to 99
- OPINION: Kim Ng, Miami Marlins Just Got Fleeced by Minnesota Twins
- OPINION: Chicago Cubs' Next Order of Business Should be Extending Nico Hoerner
- Interview with Former Oakland A's Pitcher, MLB Record-Holder Ryan Dull
- PODCAST: Exclusive Interview with a Toms River East Little League Star
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.
Comments / 2