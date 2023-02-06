Atlanta Braves' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen

The Atlanta Braves' roster will look a bit different in 2023, after the club lost shortstop Dansby Swanson to free agency, and traded for catcher Sean Murphy. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Braves in 2023.

The Atlanta Braves are less than two months away from Opening Day.

Over the winter, the Braves lost shortstop Dansby Swanson to free agency and traded for catcher Sean Murphy.

Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Braves in 2023, featuring 2022 slash lines and statistics:

STARTING LINEUP

C Sean Murphy .250/.332/.759

1B Matt Olson .240/.325/.802

2B Ozzie Albies .247/.294/.703

3B Austin Riley .273/.349/.878

SS Vaughn Grissom .291/.353/.792

LF Eddie Rosario .212/.328/.587

CF Michael Harris II .297/.339/.853

RF Ronald Acuna Jr. .266/.351/.764

DH Travis d'Arnaud .268/.319/.791

PITCHING ROTATION

1) Max Fried: 14-7, 2.48 ERA, 30 starts, 185.1 IP, 1.01 WHIP, 5.31 SO/W, 164 ERA+

2) Kyle Wright: 21-5, 3.19 ERA, 30 starts, 180.1 IP, 1.16 WHIP, 3.28 SO/W, 127 ERA+

3) Spencer Strider: 11-5, 2.67 ERA, 20 starts, 131.2 IP, 1.00 WHIP, 4.49 SO/W, 152 ERA+

4) Charlie Morton: 9-6, 4.34 ERA, 31 starts, 172 IP, 1.23 WHIP, 3.25 SO/W, 94 ERA+

5) Ian Anderson: 10-6, 5.00 ERA, 22 starts, 111.2 IP, 1.51 WHIP, 1.80 SO/W, 81 ERA+

OTHER ROTATION OPTIONS (THAT COULD APPEAR IN THE BULLPEN):

Huascar Ynoa: 0-2, 13.50 ERA, 2 starts, 6.2 IP, 2.55 WHIP, 1.33 SO/W, 32 ERA+

Bryce Elder: 2-4, 3.17 ERA, 9 starts, 54 IP, 1.24 WHIP, 2.04 SO/W, 129 ERA+

BULLPEN

A.J Minter: 5-4, 2.06 ERA, 5 saves, 75 appearances, 70 IP

Joe Jimenez: 3-2, 3.49 ERA, 2 saves, 62 appearances, 56.2 IP

Raisel Iglesias: 0-0, 0.34 ERA, 1 save, 28 appearances, 26.1 IP

Collin McHugh: 3-2, 2.60 ERA, 0 saves, 58 appearances, 69.1 IP

Jesse Chavez: 3-3, 2.72 ERA, 0 saves, 46 appearances, 53 IP

Tyler Matzek: 4-2, 3.50 ERA, 1 save, 42 appearances, 43.2 IP

Dylan Lee: 5-1, 2.13 ERA, 0 saves, 46 appearances, 50.2 IP

Jackson Stephens: 3-3, 3.69 ERA, 2 saves, 39 appearances, 53.2 IP

Kirby Yates: 0-0, 5.14 ERA, 0 saves, 9 appearances, 7 IP

Nick Anderson: (Did not pitch)

Brooks Wilson (Rookie)

