Overwatch 2: How to Unlock Silhouette Player Icons
Ever since Overwatch 2 launched in October of 2022 there was a curious inclusion that fans were eager to have but had no clues on how to unlock, the character-specific silhouette player icons. With the launch of season three on the game however Blizzard has finally unlocked these icons and also confirmed how players will ...
How to Get Honey Bee Mercy and Beekeeper Sigma in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, bringing with it a huge list of changes. Yesterday, Blizzard dropped the Season 3 roadmap, detailing some of the upcoming limited-time events, confirming leaks and revealing some intriguing additions to the game. Season 3 is also bringing a pair of bee-utiful skins for Sigma and the newly-nerfed Mercy. Here's how you can earn them.
How Many Credits Are There in the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass?
Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, bringing with it a huge list of changes. Yesterday, Blizzard dropped the Season 3 roadmap, detailing some of the upcoming limited-time events, confirming leaks and revealing some intriguing additions to the game. The Season 3 Battle Pass is also bringing back the previously unavailable Overwatch Credits (Coins), and here's how you can earn them.
League of Legends Astronaut Skins Release Date
League of Legends is a game that has always been respected for its cosmetic champion skins. Following the release some Valentine's Day themed skins, Riot Games has already announced another set of skins coming out soon. The new skins will be a reintroduction of the Astronaut skin line, and it...
Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi Limited Time Event Announced
Pachimari takes center stage in Overwatch 2 as players have the opportunity to get a Roadhog skin (among other cosmetics) dedicated to the fan-favorite character in the new limited-time event, ParchiMarchi, announced today. Blizzard revealed that there will be a new themed Kill Confirmed game mode in Overwatch 2 dedicated...
Dragon Ball Releases 'Ultra God Mission' Episode 7 Synopsis
Dragon Ball has put out the synopsis for Episode 7 of the "Ultra God Mission" Arc, which is currently running through the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime. The synopsis reads: "Episode 7: A Turbulent Super Space-Time Battle From Dark King Demigra's Demonic Grasp! - After defeating Super Syn Shenron, it seemed that the crisis was ...
The Verge
Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online today
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to play Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games later today, the company just announced during its Nintendo Direct. And you’ll be able to play the multiplayer ones with a friend wirelessly — no Link Cable required. Game Boy, Game Boy...
How to Watch Overwatch 2 Season 3 Trailer and Reveal
Blizzard are gearing up to reveal the trailer for Overwatch 2 Season 3. Here's how to watch along.
We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie Announced
We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie was announced as part of the Nintendo Direct broadcast on Feb. 8. Here's everything we know about the remaster so far.
Fortnite Patch v23.40 Release Date Leaked
Fortnite's upcoming update, Patch v23.40, will be coming to the Battle Royale sooner than expected. Patch v23.30 brought new Reality Augments and another crossover with Dragon Ball to Chapter 4 Season 1. It also introduced Big Bush Bombs to the game as a way for players to conceal their locations.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players claim Blizzard is trying to trick users into buying the battle pass
One of the welcome changes with Overwatch 2’s season three update is the expansion of ways to earn skins and cosmetics via a returning currency. But a small hiccup on the battle pass page is leaving players confused over what currency they’re actually acquiring—and some are convinced there’s malicious intent involved.
Apex Legends All New Legend Classes in Season 16
With Apex Legends Season 16, Respawn are rolling out a brand new Class system. Here's what you need to know. Since its release back in 2019, Apex Legends has been steadily rolling out new content, maps and Legends for players to explore. With 2023 now fully kicked off, Apex fans are looking ahead to the game's upcoming new season: Apex Legends Season 16: Revelry.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 finally gives fans a dating simulator for Valentine’s Day
Overwatch has cultivated a healthy community of shippers, and fans love to speculate as to which hero is smooching whom. Blizzard has sparingly indulged in romantic content over the years; we know that Tracer has a lovely girlfriend named Emily, and Genji and Mercy buy each other chocolates. But this February, Blizzard is launching a small, non-canon dating sim called Loverwatch, and I’m hooting and hollering.
League of Legends Ahri Champion Theme Released
Whenever a new League of Legends character is released, Riot Games comes out with a champion theme song that fits the fantasy of the champion. Since the most recent character was K'Sante, the last theme created was in late 2022. Another reason Riot releases a character theme is whenever a major rework happens.
Fortnite Geralt of Rivia Page 2 Quests Release Date
Fortnite's collaboration with The Witcher is underway, and players can earn free cosmetics by completing Geralt of Rivia Quests. The crossover with the popular series has been teased since the release of Chapter 4 Season 1. Now, players can finally begin earning Witcher-themed rewards, such as the Geralt of Rivia Outfit, as they embark on special challenges.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players almost break the game by fishing on new map
Overwatch 2’s first new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula, has wasted little time becoming popular within the community. But hours into the launch of the penguin-inhabited, snow-themed offering, many players have been captivated with something unrelated to its hidden lore, flank routes, and other meticulously designed features—an interactive fishing hole that spits out fish as players shoot into it.
How to Open Eye Chests in Hogwarts Legacy
Eye Chests are special containers scattered throughout Hogwarts, but opening them proves to be quite tricky.
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
Warzone 2 Combat Records Coming in Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 is finally bringing Combat Records back to the Battle Royale. In a recent blog, the Call of Duty staff further outlined the changes coming to Season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. In addition to introducing Ashika Island and bringing back 1v1 Gulags, Warzone 2 will feature new contracts, a new POI, and a proper data collection method.
When Can I Pre-Load Warzone 2 Season 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 drops next week, and fans want to know when they can pre-load the new update. Season 2 is bringing some much-needed changes to the Battle Royale. Many elements of the original Warzone will make their debut on Al Mazrah, such as the 1v1 Gulag, static Buy Stations, and customizable Perks. The season will also feature the return of Resurgence mode, along with a new map, Ashika Island.
