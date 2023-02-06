ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

Lebanon Man Arrested for a Motel Fire in Lawrenceburg

By Michael Carpenter
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

From TBI – LAWRENCEBURG – An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Fire Investigators into a Lawrenceburg motel fire has resulted in the arrest of a Lebanon man.

On February 5th, agents joined the Lawrenceburg Fire Department in investigating a fire that occurred at the David Crockett Motel on East Gaines Street. Fire crews, along with officers with the Lawrenceburg Police Department, were able to evacuate motel occupants. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Shawn Buie as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

On Monday, Shawn Michael Buie (DOB 11/04/1973) was taken into custody and charged with one count of Aggravated Arson and one count of Reckless Endangerment. He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

