South Carolina State

New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
The Hill

State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out

As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles.  Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Cleveland.com

State of the Union: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Joe Biden gave his third and best State of the Union address before Congress Tuesday evening. It was as strong as the ballooning new jobs numbers have been since he took office. In January over 500,000 new jobs were added for a total of 12 million new jobs, combined with record low unemployment since Biden’s Inauguration.
Footwear News

Nancy Pelosi Chooses Vibrant Magenta Suit & Ukraine Flag Brooch for State of the Union Address 2023

Nancy Pelosi brought meaningful style — with a pop of color — to President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The address was held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7., highlighting the current condition of the United States of America. During the occasion, Pelosi wore a bright pink suit. Featuring a vibrant magenta blazer and matching trousers, the Democratic representative for California’s set was layered atop a matte white blouse. Pearl stud earrings, as well as a yellow and blue flag pin — showing support for the country of Ukraine — meaningfully finished her ensemble. When it came to footwear, Pelosi’s...
Daily News Now

Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations

Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
iheart.com

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Listen to the State of the Union Address

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Listen to the State of the Union Address, Tuesday night at 9pm on NewsRadio 920 & 104.7FM. President Joe Biden will address a divided Congress for the first time as he delivers the State of the Union on Tuesday (February 7) night at 9 p.m. ET. Biden will...
The Associated Press

What to Watch: New political vibes this State of the Union

WASHINGTON (AP) — Look for new faces and fresh political dynamics as President Joe Biden delivers this year’s State of the Union address, coupled with attention to some old problems brought back into painful focus by recent events. The president on Tuesday night will stand before a joint session of Congress for the first time since voters in the midterm elections handed control of the House to Republicans. Biden, like presidents past, will make the case that the nation is strong and that better days lie ahead. But he finds himself in choppy waters as he passes the halfway mark...
WBOY

Not just balloons: How US sees China spying as major worry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Chinese balloon that traversed the United States before being shot down last weekend captivated public attention and drew sharp denunciations as a brazen spying effort. But if the vehicle for espionage seemed novel, the concept was anything but. In ways that are far less public,...
