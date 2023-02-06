Read full article on original website
Woman Defending Child Who Called Boyfriend's Niece Racial Slur Sparks Fury
The man's girlfriend told the niece it is "really important to forgive the boy who said that because he probably wasn't trying to be mean."
Black teacher beats Hispanic student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word” [VIDEO]
Black teacher beats Hispanic student who made racist remarks. There is a crisis going on in America, starting with the educational system. Students no longer have respect for their teachers, or other authority figures. However, none of this absolves the teacher from his actions. Ultimately, the teacher stepped out of his role, as a leader, and reduced himself to level of the student. As a result, the man is likely to lose his job. However, he was provoked by the student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word,” among other profane insults.
A Man Who Is A Self-Proclaimed "Racist" Is Trying To Reconcile With His Own Mixed Daughter
Having a relationship with your parents is important. It is also important to have honesty between you and your parents, including the uncomfortable truths. KING 5 shared a video on their YouTube channel about a dad who claims he is racist even though he has a black daughter. Steve Ramey a man from Washington, was interviewed with KING 5 talking about how he came to discover that he was racist.
A White Woman Was Secretly Filmed Writing a Racist Email on a Plane — the Event Unfolds on TikTok
A platform like TikTok is home to all sorts of content, but not all of it consists of fun dances and silly trends. More often than not, people tend to capture or comment on some horrible events that unfold before them. Whether people are addressing false rumors or controversy, capturing offensive tirades, or exposing awful business practices and customer experiences, there are all kinds of videos on TikTok where people are captured committing some unsavory acts.
A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.
This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment
Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
School condemned for ‘racist’ hair policy after segregation of girl with cornrows
A mother has accused her daughter’s secondary school of having a racist policy after staff segregated her child from other students over her cornrow hairstyle.Jade Samuels, 37, said Bishop Challoner Catholic College in Birmingham ordered her daughter, who is in Year 8, to sit on a table away from her friend in the canteen with other students who breached its uniform policy. She was also not allowed on the playground.Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “My child is banned from the school playground/canteen for her hair, it’s neatly braided in a natural colour, I gave them a lesson on the history...
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Jemele Hill claims Black people can 'carry water' for White supremacy: 'You're stuck on faces'
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill insisted on Twitter that Black people can support White supremacy with regards to the police beating of Tyre Nichols.
A TikToker apologized after she received severe criticism for calling a man a 'weirdo' for glancing at her in the gym
Jessica Fernandez was called out by fitness influencer Joey Swoll after she called a man a "weirdo" in a TikTok video that received severe backlash.
'You Stupid Monkey': Georgia Man Goes On Racist Tirade Against FedEx Worker
'I'll show you how little Black lives matter,' the man said as he accused the FedEx employee of trying to run over his dog.
4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying
Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.
In-Law Refuses to Stop Calling New Mom by 'Insulting' Nickname
Is calling someone by a nickname they don't like considered harassment?. There are a lot of complex relationships in life, but none are as complicated as the in-law relationship.
Man goes to BBC for job interview, ends up being mistakenly presented as 'tech expert' on live TV
Sixteen years ago, BBC News gave the internet a gem it will never forget. Guy Goma, a computer technician, was mistaken for a technology expert who would be speaking on live television. After he was quickly ushered into the makeup room and then on live TV, the anchor called him Guy Kewney and asked him an expert question, which was when he realized that they had the wrong guy. Goma's expression when the penny dropped is the most priceless reaction ever. Goma handled the frightening situation admirably, becoming a famous icon that the internet remembers. As BBC celebrates its 100th anniversary, the video has started making rounds on Reddit and Twitter.
Author Booted From Horror Writers Association Over Racist, Transphobic Rants
Horror fiction fans are used to being disgusted, but the hate-filled words of one of the genre’s leading writers have left many feeling truly sickened this week.On Tuesday, the Horror Writers Association (HWA) announced that it had decided to expel Thomas F. Monteleone, 76, from its membership and ban him from future events run by the organization. Monteleone, who has written dozens of novels and edited the popular Borderlands horror anthology series since the 1980s, had previously been honored with multiple prestigious Bram Stoker Awards from the HWA, including with one of its 2016 Lifetime Achievement Awards. But a statement...
'Hateful, Dangerous': Event warning about consequences of gender transitions dropped
WASHINGTON (TND) — A panel discussion consisting of both transgender and non-transgender speakers who regularly challenge the normalization of transgenderism, was removed from the event management and ticketing platform Eventbrite, according to the panel's organizers. The event titled "Stolen Innocence" was hosted by the parents' rights group Parents on...
Man Not Speaking to In-Laws Over Their $70,000 Mistake a Decade Ago Praised
Reddit users have called a family "massively entitled" for expecting the damage to the man's work equipment to be forgotten about, despite not being paid back.
Report: Neo-Nazi Elements Flock to Twitter Since Takeover by Elon Musk
A study by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) has found that extremist elements have viewed Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter as an opportunity to rejoin the social media platform en masse. The findings indicate that a sea change is taking place on...
Chess Grandmaster Banned From Prize Events After Racist Rant
Another day, another scandal in the cutthroat world of online chess. On Monday, Chess.com—one of the largest such platforms in the world—said that it would hit a 2578-rated Georgian grandmaster with a partial ban after he was caught spewing racist vitriol and berating staff on a tournament stream. The grandmaster, Baadur Jobava, launched into the rant last Friday after losing to Xiangyu Xu, a Chinese grandmaster, at a qualifier for the Airthings Masters, according to Esports.gg. In footage of a conversation between Jobava and a moderator that surfaced on Reddit that day, the Georgian player can be heard saying, “This bitch fucked up. Ban all Chinese too. These motherfuckers. Not right. Call them. Not right.” After getting off the call with the moderator, Jobava continued to rant, accusing Xu of cheating and Chess.com of failing to take action, “just sit and commentating bullshit.” In a statement to the “Global Chess Community” on Monday, a Chess.com official said that Jobava’s account would be banned “for all prize events” through the end of the year in light of his “racial and incendiary comments.”pic.twitter.com/d2E9tGWbfv— Chess.com (@chesscom) February 6, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Joe Rogan facing allegations of antisemitism after saying it's 'stupid' to say 'Jews aren't into money'
Rogan was defending a controversial comment made by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar in 2019, but his statement has been described as "antisemitic garbage."
