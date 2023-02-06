Read full article on original website
Related
New York State Fair announces first concert of 2023 lineup
The New York State Fair has announced the first concert of its 2023 lineup. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line will perform at the NYS Fair’s Chevy Park Experience Stage on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. The concert is free with admission to the fair. All concerts in...
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
9 Co-Workers Split $2M Powerball Powerplay Prize-One From Upstate NY
A group of nine lucky co-workers is splitting a two-million-dollar Powerball Powerplay prize from a November drawing. One of the co-workers is from Upstate NY. The Powerball drawing was from November 5th when the co-workers got together and bought the lucky ticket. They played the Powerball option called Powerplay. This allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to ten times. This is added for $1 per game. The Powerplay for this drawing was 2X.
Upstate New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opens Friday
Binghamton, N. Y. — Starting Friday, downtown Binghamton will host the first New York state-licensed dispensary selling legal recreational marijuana outside of New York City. The shop, Just Breathe at 75 Court St., opens at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Its opening marks the third for a state-licensed weed...
New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different
A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
Hottest Summer On Record Coming For New York State?
The weather sure has been weird over the last few months around New York State. One morning it is well below zero and the next afternoon it is raining with 50 degrees! It is bad news for the ski resorts and bars that depend on snowmobile trails to be open. But for those who don't love winter, this may be a good year so far.
Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here
The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Southern Tier's first cannabis dispensary to open Friday
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier will open this Friday. The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval for the storefront Tuesday, according to a release from the governor's office, setting the course for the Binghamton dispensary to be the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to open in the Southern Tier.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
15 Lovely Upstate New York Restaurants For Your Breakfast Routine
Doctors and experts all say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Here's 15 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the Neolithic (late Stone Age) era, when large stones were used to grind grains to make a sort of porridge. Porridge was also a staple of Roman Soldiers’ diets.
One Small Town Where ‘No One Dies’ Named Most Unusual in New York
New York state is so much more than just the city. There are plenty of places to explore and many have something unique and unusual to offer. But there's one small town in New York that's been named the weirdest one of all. Lily Dale, a hamlet, in southwestern New...
NYS Women gives $1,000 to Mom’s House
A group dedicated to fostering the success of women in the workplace is supporting an organization that helps single parents.
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
Do You Know What The New York State Motto Actually Means?
Do you know what the New York State motto "Excelsior" actually means?. New York's official state motto is simply one word- Excelsior. The motto appears on everything for New York including the state coat of arms, New York's state seal and state flag. So what does the motto actually mean?
Old Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Unusual End To New York’s Winter
The weather has been crazy over the past couple of months and that looks like it won't change anytime soon. Looking ahead to the end of the Winter here in New York, The Old Farmer's Almanac doesn't have great news. Looking ahead over the next two months, February and March,...
lnnnews.com
New York Area Hit by Strongest Earthquake In 40 Years
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake, the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years, struck Monday morning near Buffalo, New York. Residents reported a feeling like “my house was hit by a car.”. The quake hit 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca, New York, at a depth of 1.86 miles around...
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State
After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Western New York
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Western New York. That is according to the U.S. Earthquake Notification System.
