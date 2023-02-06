Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Local non-profit 'I am My Brother's Keeper' gives back to community
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Golden Harvest is highlighting local pantries and agencies in the CSRA. This week they are focusing on I am My Brother's Keeper better known as The Love Center. The Love Center believes that it is very important that they do their best to meet the needs...
WRDW-TV
Augusta University donates jewelry sale proceeds to scholarships
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week you can buy jewelry for a good cause at Augusta University. AU will be hosting a 6 dollar jewelry sale, donating all of the proceeds to help with scholarships and volunteer programs. Some of the proceeds from the sale benefit volunteer appreciation events. They...
WRDW-TV
Local preschool collects Valentines Day cards from all 50 states
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A preschool in Grovetown is hoping to collect Valentine’s day cards from all 50 states. The teacher found the idea online and thought it would be a great way to help her students learn. The goal is to teach students about the different states, what a letter is, and how it works.
wfxg.com
City of Augusta hosting hiring fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
WRDW-TV
Volunteer, donate to Augusta Dream Center’s Cinderella Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Prom season is right around the corner and now you have the chance to donate your time or your best dress for the Dream Center’s Cinderella Day. Cinderella Day gives high school girls the princess treatment. The Dream Center will provide a free dress, hair and makeup, and a professional photo.
Aiken Bed Bath & Beyond to close as chain struggles to stay afloat
WRDW-TV
Augusta’s Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro Health for EMS service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department will recommend AmeriPro Health to provide the county’s ambulance service. A document provided to News 12 shows how the procurement department scored the three bidding ambulance services on a point scale. Gold Cross EMS and...
wfxg.com
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to be held for New Goodwill in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - North Augusta, SC (WFXG) - A new Goodwill location will soon open its doors in the CSRA. Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia Inc. says a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 17, for its new facility located at 1117 Knox Ave. at 9 a.m. The store doors will open to the public immediately after the ceremony, which the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce will host.
Woman beats rare leukemia, helps national clinical trial dramatically decrease deaths
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Georgia woman beat a rare and aggressive form of leukemia. She took part in clinical trial that dramatically decreased the number of cancer deaths. “Tired all the time. I just kind of played it to the fact that my husband had passed away in April of cancer,” said Regina Watson, […]
WJBF.com
WRDW-TV
Augusta, South Carolina students compete at Science Bowl
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta and South Carolina students will put their knowledge to the test this weekend during the Science Bowl. The next generation of scientists and engineers will compete in a Jeopardy-style competition based on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, earth, space, energy, mathematics, and physics.
WRDW-TV
T.W. Josey holds its 2nd annual HBCU college fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - T.W. Josey High School students are getting ideas as to what’s out there when it comes to higher learning. The high school held its 2nd annual HBCU college fair. More than 15 historically black colleges and universities had their stands up, ready to brag about...
WRDW-TV
Augusta closes in on 3 ambulance providers to gain control of EMS zone
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The bid process closed Monday for the potential next ambulance service provider for Augusta. Mayor Garnett Johnson has made it a priority to gain control of the city’s EMS zone, so the city of Augusta will have more authority over the space down the road.
WRDW-TV
WRDW-TV
Aiken County students celebrate the 100th day of school
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 100th day of school is an important milestone for an elementary classroom. It means it’s the halfway point of the year, and look back at day one and see how far you have come. To celebrate the day, a bunch of local elementary schoolers...
WRDW-TV
Temporary solar lamps light up Greene Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After almost six months, new solar-powered streetlights are bringing light back to most of Greene Street. The temporary lights are expected to be in place for two to three years. After that, permanent ones will replace those as part of the downtown revitalization project that’s expected to start after Masters.
Missing Augusta man with Dementia located
Per RCSO, Lawrence Carter has been located and returned home. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing man that may be suffering from Dementia. 64-year-old Lawrence Carter was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on February 8th at the Red Lobster at Walton Way and Gordon […]
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
