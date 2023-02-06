Read full article on original website
thepeoplesentinel.com
Four Barnwell Warhorses sign to play college ball
February 1, 2023 was known as “National Signing Day” for collegiate football. Throughout the country, media outlets covered high school seniors signing their National Letter of Intent forms. Barnwell was no different. The Warhorses had four seniors sign to play college football in front of family, Barnwell School...
Augusta Lucy C Laney rains down on Sandersville Washington County
Playing with a winning hand, Augusta Lucy C Laney trumped Sandersville Washington County 67-57 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.
WRDW-TV
Local basketball teams secure spots in the playoffs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High School Basketball teams work the entire season to have the opportunity to make the playoffs. On Tuesday night, a few of our local teams won their Region Titles and secured their spots in the postseason. After a slow start, the North Augusta Boys Basketball team...
Graniteville, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Graniteville. The North Augusta High School basketball team will have a game with Midland Valley High School on February 07, 2023, 10:00:01.
Augusta, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Augusta. The Warren County High School basketball team will have a game with Aquinas High School on February 07, 2023, 13:30:00. The Salem High School basketball team will have a game with Academy of Richmond County on February 07, 2023, 14:00:00.
WRDW-TV
Augusta, South Carolina students compete at Science Bowl
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta and South Carolina students will put their knowledge to the test this weekend during the Science Bowl. The next generation of scientists and engineers will compete in a Jeopardy-style competition based on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, earth, space, energy, mathematics, and physics.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta High students go on history adventure
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t love the feeling of completing a challenge? Especially being the first one to do it. At North Augusta High School, a class of students did that while learning about local history. For eight years, Travis Spears has given this challenge. “There’s a...
WRDW-TV
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In about 50 days, Augusta becomes the center of the golf universe, but lately, the Masters’ buzz has centered around a piece of property along the river. Word of a new golf course possibly 10 miles from Augusta National has been spreading like wildfire on...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County students celebrate the 100th day of school
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 100th day of school is an important milestone for an elementary classroom. It means it’s the halfway point of the year, and look back at day one and see how far you have come. To celebrate the day, a bunch of local elementary schoolers...
wfxg.com
City of Augusta hosting hiring fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
WRDW-TV
Local preschool collects Valentines Day cards from all 50 states
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A preschool in Grovetown is hoping to collect Valentine’s day cards from all 50 states. The teacher found the idea online and thought it would be a great way to help her students learn. The goal is to teach students about the different states, what a letter is, and how it works.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County leaders approve roadmap for future parks
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County commissioners approved a roadmap for the future of parks in the county. They’ve been gathering ideas from the public since 2021. Laurie Caldwell goes to Savannah Rapids Park two to three times a week and says everything is always clean and ready for those to come to take advantage of what the park has to offer.
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
WRDW-TV
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds prepare to bring air show to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The hype around the thunderbirds coming to Augusta is building after Tuesday’s live interview on News 12 with the pilot of the F-16. WATCH HERE:. We sat down with one of the organizers to see what we can expect in May. “It’s a rush. Think...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances will be higher the rest of the week as a surface cold front combined with a closed upper-low brings widespread rain to the region Friday through Sunday. Staying dry this evening into tonight with mild temperatures for this time of year. Overnight lows will...
wfxg.com
Beyond the Bids: The Search for Augusta's Ambulance Service Provider
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - This Friday, Augusta-Richmond County is expected to submit its application to take control of the emergency response zone previously held by Gold Cross. For the best chance to be awarded the zone by Georgia's Department of Public Health, they have to prove the city is able to provide EMS services. To do so, the city is expected to have a contract in place with a vendor.
WRDW-TV
Augusta closes in on 3 ambulance providers to gain control of EMS zone
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The bid process closed Monday for the potential next ambulance service provider for Augusta. Mayor Garnett Johnson has made it a priority to gain control of the city’s EMS zone, so the city of Augusta will have more authority over the space down the road.
wfxg.com
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to be held for New Goodwill in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - North Augusta, SC (WFXG) - A new Goodwill location will soon open its doors in the CSRA. Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia Inc. says a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 17, for its new facility located at 1117 Knox Ave. at 9 a.m. The store doors will open to the public immediately after the ceremony, which the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce will host.
WRDW-TV
Augusta’s Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro Health for EMS service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department will recommend AmeriPro Health to provide the county’s ambulance service. A document provided to News 12 shows how the procurement department scored the three bidding ambulance services on a point scale. Gold Cross EMS and...
Student sent to hospital following school bus crash in McDuffie County
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A school bus crash sent a student to the hospital in McDuffie County. The incident happened Monday morning on Augusta Highway. School officials tell NewsChannel 6 that the bus sustained some serious damage, but the student was sent to the hospital as a precaution. Though the child was cleared at […]
