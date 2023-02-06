AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - This Friday, Augusta-Richmond County is expected to submit its application to take control of the emergency response zone previously held by Gold Cross. For the best chance to be awarded the zone by Georgia's Department of Public Health, they have to prove the city is able to provide EMS services. To do so, the city is expected to have a contract in place with a vendor.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO