Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Patrick Mahomes' father 'proud' he'll get to see his son make NFL history at Super Bowl LVII
Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of the Chiefs' star QB, spoke to Fox News Digital about the importance of his son and Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts making NFL history at Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might win his second Super Bowl on Sunday. But at what cost? Mahomes, speaking with Cooper Manning of Fox Sports on Monday, claimed he’ll drink a beer from Manning’s boot should the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Inside Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Insane Shoe Closet
Kansas City Chiefs QB (and likely NFL MVP again) Patrick Mahomes lives two different lives. In one, he runs from linebackers and does an excellent job helping the team win games. In the other, he plays around in a shoe closet that can only be described as insane. He allowed everyone a look inside this second shoe life.
atozsports.com
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
chatsports.com
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts first two Black quarterbacks starting in same Super Bowl
No matter who wins, Kansas City’s game against Philadelphia on Sunday will be in the history books. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make history on Sunday, becoming the first two Black quarterbacks to start in the same Super Bowl. Both quarterbacks...
Alex Smith shares inside details on taking Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes under his wing in KC
During his final season with Chiefs, Alex Smith worked with Patrick Mahomes, preparing him for life in the NFL. Here are some of the ways they bonded.
newsnationnow.com
Mahomes, Hurts prepare for historic matchup in Super Bowl
(NewsNation) — For the first time in NFL history, two Black quarterbacks will face off in the Super Bowl. Two Texas-grown quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are preparing to hit the world stage. In interviews with NewsNation, Mahomes’ and Hurts’ former high school coaches praised their work ethic and character.
Eagles, Chiefs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 57
PHOENIX, Az. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Phoenix on Sunday one week before a showdown between two of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks. The Eagles arrived in their team Super Bowl outfits while quarterback Jalen Hurts wore a throwback Eagles jacket. Both team planes had flags out the pilots’ […]
Chiefs’ Mahomes gives props to Eagles receiver Greg Ward for high school games
The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback had a big rival in high school that not many would think of.
qcnews.com
Chiefs’ Mahomes says ankle will be ready for Super Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes says he’s “definitely in a better spot” when it comes to his ailing right ankle than he was for the AFC championship game, and the All-Pro quarterback doesn’t expect to be limited by it when he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
chatsports.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: right ankle is ‘in a better position’ for Super Bowl
PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes left no doubt as to whether he’ll play in Sunday’s Super Bowl, right high ankle sprain or not. “I’ll play through all the injuries the trainers let me play through,” he said Monday night at Super Bowl Opening Night. Translation: the...
Daily Local News
‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’ gets a new treatment by Kane Kalas, Harry’s son
The Eagles have high hopes of beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII and one fan has put his stamp on the weekend. Kane Kalas — the son of the legendary Phillies announcer Harry Kalas, who was arguably the most famous singer of “High Hopes” — has put together an operatic/marching band version of the Eagles fight song, “Fly, Eagles, Fly.” It’s part of Kalas’ new album “High Hopes,” a tribute to his father, which will be released on April 6, fittingly the Phillies opening day.
