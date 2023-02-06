Read full article on original website
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham reunite after Christine McVie’s death
Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood reunited to celebrate the life and legacy of their late bandmate Christine McVie. On Monday night, the musicians were photographed leaving McVie’s service at Little Beach House Malibu. According to TMZ, Nicks, Buckingham and Fleetwood paid their respects and shared their favorite memories of McVie. Nicks held one white and one red rose in her hands as she exited the service. The band’s reunion comes more than a month after McVie passed away from a “short illness” at age 79. On Nov. 30, Fleetwood Mac released a joint statement on Twitter, saying there were “no words...
Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood & Bonnie Raitt Honor Christine McVie At Grammys
'And the songbirds keep singing...'
Ringo Starr Hilariously Described Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Style in 11 Words
Ringo Starr said Charlie Watts beat him in the less-is-more department with a hilarious 11-word analysis.
Paul McCartney Said George Harrison’s Songs ‘Weren’t That Good’ Until a Classic Beatles Album
George Harrison wrote a number of hits for The Beatles, but Paul McCartney once said he didn't think his songs were good before this classic album.
Paul McCartney’s Favorite Guitar in His Massive Collection Is Thanks to Jimi Hendrix
Paul McCartney's favorite guitar in his giant collection is thanks to guitar legend Jimi Hendrix.
Farewell to one of rock's all time greats: Host of stars turn out for Jeff Beck's funeral
Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood turned out to say a final farewell to Jeff Beck on Friday. He died on January 11, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Nominees, Including Willie Nelson, Announced
Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael and Sheryl Crow are among the 14 artists who have been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the complete list of nominees on Wednesday, rounding out the list with Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
Guitars from Slash, Fleetwood Mac, Joe Perry and many more go to charity auction – here’s what they sold for
A range of guitars signed by artists including Slash, Joe Perry and Joni Mitchell have gone to auction to raise money for charity – find out what they each sold for below. The event, held by Julien’s Auctions, took place last Sunday (5 February) as part of the annual MusiCares Charity Relief Auction.
The Beatles Song That Left Dolly Parton ‘Feelin’ All Kinds of Emotions’
While Dolly Parton became a country music superstar, The Beatles still managed to leave an impression on her with one of their earliest hits
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
The Rolling Stones drop “Doom and Gloom” video from 'GRRR Live!'
The Rolling Stones are out with another peek at their upcoming release, GRRR Live!, which drops Friday. The rockers just released a video for “Doom and Gloom,” which was the first single released from the band’s 2012 album, GRRR!, a compilation celebrating their 50th anniversary. At the time it was the first song the band recorded together in almost seven years.
Charlie Watts Made a Joke During Ronnie Wood’s Rolling Stones Tryout
Ronnie Wood’s confidence during his Rolling Stones tryout made drummer Charlie Watts crack a good-natured joke.
Nancy Sinatra’s ‘Boots’ Album Has Songs by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Bob Dylan
Nancy Sinatra's 'Boots,' the album that features "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'," features a gender-flipped version of a Beatles song about murder.
“I’d say we’re done”: Mick Fleetwood says Fleetwood Mac likely won’t continue following Christine McVie’s death
Mick Fleetwood, a co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, has revealed that he doubts the band will perform again following the death of Christine McVie. The musician was attending the 65th Annual Grammy Award Ceremony last night (5 February) when he opened up about the future of the band. “I think right...
Johnny Cash Lost $75,000 From His Bank Account, and it Was Totally Worth It
Johnny Cash's net worth took a hit when he lost $75,000 from his bank account because of one hit song.
New Man on the Run documentary to explore Paul McCartney’s career after The Beatles
A new documentary movie has been announced, which will explore Paul McCartney’s career after The Beatles, when he was releasing music as part of the band Wings. The upcoming documentary was announced earlier today (6 February), and will be directed by Oscar and Grammy winner Morgan Neville. Entitled Man...
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Sir Rod Stewart pays tribute to the late Jeff Beck with a floral display and heartfelt written note
The musician, 78, paid tribute to Jeff Beck this week as he attended the late guitarist's funeral in South London.
Why Warren Zevon should be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The late Warren Zevon is one of the 14 artists in the running for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction this year. It’s his first nomination, and for many fans and folks in the industry, the wait has been way too long. “Warren Zevon is an artist we...
Sheryl Crow Reveals Grammys Blunder That Affected Her Tribute to Christine McVie
The singer was having some technical difficulties on stage.
