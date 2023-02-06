ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

KOCO

One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Two vehicles and a semitrailer were involved in a crash along westbound I-40 near South Morgan Road. The semitrailer crashed into a ditch, and a pickup truck was significantly damaged.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash

A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Honoring Duncan’s first Black Mayor

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - In February of 2006, Gene Brown was elected Mayor of Duncan, making him the city’s first black mayor. Brown is a Louisiana native who first came to Oklahoma as a soldier at Fort Sill. Brown hopes his own accomplishments can inspire other young African American’s....
DUNCAN, OK
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in El Reno, OK

Famous for its fried onion burger, El Reno promises many exceptional adventures year-round. The city is the county seat of Canadian County, Oklahoma. During the 1889 land run, the area was founded and named after the nearby Fort Reno, established to watch over the place. The historic Cheyenne and Arapaho...
EL RENO, OK
KOCO

Former student from 1998 becomes principal at Yukon High School

YUKON, Okla. — From the class of 1998, a former student became a principal at Yukon High School. Anyone who chooses a career in education does it for more than just a paycheck. They have a passion for students and learning. For the principal at Yukon High School, the...
YUKON, OK

