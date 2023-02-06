ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron man pleads guilty to manslaughter in gunfight that killed pregnant woman

By Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

One of six males charged in an Akron gunfight that killed a 21-year-old pregnant woman last April has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

Jeremiah Williams, 21, of Akron, recently pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and three counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The manslaughter charge includes a gun specification that carries with it additional prison time.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges against Williams, who may be called on to testify against his co-defendants.

Williams’ sentencing by Judge Alison McCarty hasn’t yet been set. He is represented by Attorney Jeff Laybourne.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. April 14 on Rockaway Street in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood. Police say at least 30 bullets from three guns were fired after a person got out of a car and started shooting at a group of people in front of a house. Police say two males with the group returned fire.

Teyaurra Harris, a pregnant woman who was a passenger in a vehicle driving on Rockaway Street, was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet that went through the back window of the car. She died four days later.

A 19-year-old woman who was in the area was also hit by gunfire but survived.

Cases are still pending against the other males charged in the case, who face multiple felonies: Jaunte Smith, Jaeviare Small, Zyeir Saunders, Antonil Whitaker and Darrion Rackley.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man pleads guilty to manslaughter in gunfight that killed pregnant woman

Jackie Yoak
2d ago

So disgusting. People really need to open their eyes and realize it’s not worth doing these shootings I mean the target they were shooting at was not even hit just a few innocent bystanders and now two dead and one other injured for life and 6 others headed to jail for a very long time for what reason ? Absolutely disgusting.

