Morgan County, TN

WATE

Man arrested after slow speed chase

A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. Good Morning Tennessee at...
KODAK, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires

State documents obtained by WVLT News now outline the details of a manufacturing plant explosion in Sevierville on July 21, 2022. TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Police discover body by I-40 ramp

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

3 students arrested after 2 Knox Co. school threats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced that three students were arrested for two separate school threats. Sheriff Tom Spangler said two eight-grade students were arrested and charged with threats of mass violence after making threats against Halls Middle School Tuesday night. Then in...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

'Diverging diamonds' interchange pattern expected to come to Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Plans are moving forward for crews to convert two interchanges to diverging diamond interchanges in Knox County. The Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange at the I-75 and Emory Road intersection in North Knox County. TDOT's online timeline shows the project is in the preliminary design phase.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is learning more about the woman who died in Knoxville police custody from a family member. On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Two Serious Accidents In Morgan County Today

Two separate accidents in Morgan County occurring between 11 am and 12:00 noon today including one pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the Highway on Hwy 62 (Knoxville Highway) just east of the Highway 116 intersection close to the Petros-Joyner school, which closed that section of the road for about two and half hours for the investigation by The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim has not been identified at this time.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says

Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested after Putnam County traffic stop

Teen charged with evading arrest in street racing …. A teen involved in a street racing incident is now jailed and charged with evading arrest. A semi-trailer hauling paper products resulted in lanes closures on I-65 early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. Smithville man leads deputies on pursuit. A man...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street throughout February. The repairs mean drivers can expect lane closures from mile marker 386 to 387 over the next three weekends. The repairs will begin the evening of Feb. 10 as crews...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation

Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. TN Songwriters Festival. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tennessee Songwriters Festival kicked off in Sevier County on Tuesday. Could commuter trains be...
KNOXVILLE, TN

