Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 15, 2021. It has since been updated. Cathy Pedrayes takes her role as "TikTok's Mom Friend" very seriously. With more than 1.6 million followers on the popular social media platform and 111,000 followers on Instagram, the content creator has carved a niche for herself by posting smart and useful tips and tricks that can come in handy in people's day-to-day lives. Dressed in an electric blue dress and string of pearls, Pedrayes alerts her followers about several scenarios where seemingly normal things we do might actually be putting us in danger. One particularly informative series named "Situations When It's Best To Lie" has emerged as popular online where Pedrayes addresses a range of situations when it's better for women to lie or omit the truth when dealing with strangers.

