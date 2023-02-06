Read full article on original website
A NH man is skiing across the state to document how winters are changing
The winter season is an important part of New Hampshire’s culture, but winters are getting warmer here as a result of climate change. Gabriel Andrus of Walpole is taking note. He is beginning a 300-mile cross-country ski expedition which he will document in a film about New Hampshire’s changing winters.
10 things to do in NH this Valentine's Day weekend
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Woof Woof Meow! Wild Canines and Felines of New Hampshire on Thursday,...
State officials want $25 million for new Cannon tramway, as Sununu pitches gondola option
Gov. Chris Sununu and top state parks officials are both asking lawmakers to spend millions to replace the aging tramway at state-owned Cannon Mountain, but they appear at odds over what sort of lift – tram or gondola –the state should install. Tramways have conveyed visitors to Franconia...
Connecticut's two major utilities call for reform to energy markets to combat rising prices
Utilities Eversource and United Illuminating spoke Tuesday with legislators on Connecticut’s Energy and Technology Committee to discuss a massive rate hike that hit the bills of residential electric customers starting Jan. 1. Consumer advocates, state legislators and utility leaders have said the price hikes aren’t the direct fault of...
Vermont State Police say reported school shootings appear to be hoaxes
This post was updated as of 2:30 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received fake reports of school shootings this morning, according to Vermont State Police. Commissioner of Public Safety Jennifer Morrison said that between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., 21 law enforcement agencies across the state received calls...
Sununu moves closer to presidential run with creation of new fundraising committee
Gov. Chris Sununu has launched a fundraising vehicle to solicit unlimited contributions from national donors, a key step as he pursues a potential presidential candidacy in 2024. Sununu first confirmed to NBC News Wednesday that he had formed the "Live Free or Die" committee, a 501(c)(4) organization that permits politicians...
CT families making less than $50,000 could see zero state income tax under governor’s plan
Gov. Ned Lamont officially announced a proposal Monday to lower taxes that could effectively reduce the state income tax liability to zero for families making less than $50,000. Families making less than $40,000 could see a tax rebate, according to the Democrat. Most middle-class joint filers could see up to...
