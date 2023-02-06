ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Eagles linebacker surprised by Justin Fields' size

Justin Fields had a heckuva second year as the Bears' signal caller, and not only did the Bears and its fans notice, other teams saw it too. "You see what he does on film, you saw the run he had against us," Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards said to CHGO in Arizona. "He's definitely special with his legs and how strong his arm is. (He's) a guy who's gonna gain confidence as time goes (on).
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Recounting the history of Super Bowl prop bets

Betting on the Super Bowl is one of America’s favorite pastimes. More than 50 million Americans are expected to place wagers on Super Bowl LVII on FOX and the FOX Sports App this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. And the American Gaming Association estimates that $16 billion will be wagered legally, illegally and in squares and pools.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Eagles, Chiefs have interesting Super Bowl ‘curse’ to watch out for?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs might have to be on their toes even before the opening kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday. An interesting fact shared by The Athletic went viral on Monday. For the last eight straight Super Bowls, the winner of the coin toss has remarkably gone on to lose the game. The trend began in Super Bowl XLIX when the Seattle Seahawks won the toss but lost the game to the New England Patriots and has “cursed” every single coin toss winner ever since.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment

MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know for Super Bowl 57 as Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs vs. Jalen Hurts' Eagles

The NFL's biggest stage is set: Super Bowl LVII will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
KANSAS CITY, MO
WFMZ-TV Online

Eagles ready for the challenge of Patrick Mahomes

Eagles ready for their next challenge, containing Patrick Mahomes. If the Philadelphia Eagles want to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, they will have to overcome one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Even with one good ankle, Patrick Mahomes poses a threat to any team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
