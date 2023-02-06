The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs might have to be on their toes even before the opening kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday. An interesting fact shared by The Athletic went viral on Monday. For the last eight straight Super Bowls, the winner of the coin toss has remarkably gone on to lose the game. The trend began in Super Bowl XLIX when the Seattle Seahawks won the toss but lost the game to the New England Patriots and has “cursed” every single coin toss winner ever since.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO