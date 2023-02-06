Read full article on original website
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
RICHTON PARK Issues Apology To Boy Wrongfully Shot By Police After $12Mil. SettlementSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Why It's Time the Chicago Bears Rid Themselves of Justin Fields
Ben Maller of Fox Sports Radio explains why he thinks the Bears needs to dump Justin Fields this offseason.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Eagles against the Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, making their second trip in the last six seasons. But they've got a tough task ahead if they plan to outpoint the Chiefs in the Big Game. We've heard all the talk about how easy of a road the Eagles have...
FOX Sports
Eagles or Chiefs? Andrew Whitworth makes his Super Bowl LVII pick | THE CARTON SHOW
Andrew Whitworth, Super Bowl Champion, joins the Carton Show ahead of Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Whitworth takes a look back at his own experiences playing in the Super Bowl, and makes his pick for who will win Super Bowl LVII.
Eagles linebacker surprised by Justin Fields' size
Justin Fields had a heckuva second year as the Bears' signal caller, and not only did the Bears and its fans notice, other teams saw it too. "You see what he does on film, you saw the run he had against us," Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards said to CHGO in Arizona. "He's definitely special with his legs and how strong his arm is. (He's) a guy who's gonna gain confidence as time goes (on).
Could Philadelphia Eagles’ jersey color ruin their Super Bowl?
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
Need motivation for Super Bowl? Remember Eagles championship parade 5 years ago
As Philadelphia Eagles fans count down the seconds until kickoff of Super Bowl 57, they are motivated by memories from five years ago today when the Birds paraded down Broad Street.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Recounting the history of Super Bowl prop bets
Betting on the Super Bowl is one of America’s favorite pastimes. More than 50 million Americans are expected to place wagers on Super Bowl LVII on FOX and the FOX Sports App this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. And the American Gaming Association estimates that $16 billion will be wagered legally, illegally and in squares and pools.
Yardbarker
Eagles, Chiefs have interesting Super Bowl ‘curse’ to watch out for?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs might have to be on their toes even before the opening kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday. An interesting fact shared by The Athletic went viral on Monday. For the last eight straight Super Bowls, the winner of the coin toss has remarkably gone on to lose the game. The trend began in Super Bowl XLIX when the Seattle Seahawks won the toss but lost the game to the New England Patriots and has “cursed” every single coin toss winner ever since.
Report: Bears Will Fetch 'Unbelievable' Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick
Ever since claiming the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have been the subject of much intrigue around the league. The Bears are not expected to draft a quarterback, with several reports indicating that they plan to build around former first-round pick Justin Fields. So, ...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Intrigued by Potential Opportunities as Trade Deadline Nears
Kane intrigued by potential opportunities as deadline nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks returned from their bye week and NHL All-Star break on Sunday feeling mentally and physically recharged. It was some much-needed time off for everyone, especially during the dog days of the season. Patrick Kane...
Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment
MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know for Super Bowl 57 as Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs vs. Jalen Hurts' Eagles
The NFL's biggest stage is set: Super Bowl LVII will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl Coverage Amid Alleged Incident
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has been pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl week coverage amid an alleged incident.
How many Texans have started at QB in the Super Bowl? Not very many.
Two Texans will take snaps in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday — Jalen Hurts from the Houston area and Patrick Mahomes who grew up outside Tyler — and that's 40% of the total signal-callers from the Lone Star State to start the big game.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eagles ready for the challenge of Patrick Mahomes
Eagles ready for their next challenge, containing Patrick Mahomes. If the Philadelphia Eagles want to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, they will have to overcome one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Even with one good ankle, Patrick Mahomes poses a threat to any team.
Matt Nagy opens up about being fired by Bears, fondness for Justin Fields
PHOENIX, Ariz – What a difference a year makes for Matt Nagy. Last January, he lost his job as Bears head coach. Just over 12 months later, Nagy is sitting in a seat not nearly as hot, one win away from his first Super Bowl championship. Aside from a written statement, Nagy hasn’t said much […]
