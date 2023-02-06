ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Expect Poles To Look For Free Agent Linemen

While Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has some valuable draft picks, including the number one pick, he needs veteran offensive linemen if he wants to really fix the offense. The Chicago Bears are heading into one of the most impactful offseasons in the franchise’s history. After a 3-14 season,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Why Bears May Have Advantage If Mike McGlinchey Becomes Free Agent

Why Bears may have advantage if Mike McGlinchey becomes FA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the big to-do’s for Ryan Poles this offseason will be to retool the Bears offensive line. Protection for Justin Fields was shoddy at times, and a lack of depth at several positions limited the unit’s upside when injuries started to pile up. The problem is, bonafide starters at key positions don’t often hit free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

When Are the NFL Awards 2023? A Look at the Honors, Finalists, More

When are the NFL Awards 2023? A look at the honors, finalists, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL season was full of surprises. The New York Giants and New York Jets – doormats in their respective divisions for more than half a decade – returned to relevance this year, as last year’s Super Bowl champion descended in the NFC West standings and missed out on the playoffs entirely.
NBC Chicago

Neutral-Site Conference Championship Games? Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Rejects Idea

Neutral-site conference championships? Falcons owner rejects idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Football players and fans have voiced disdain on the proposed neutral site conference championship games at the end of the NFL playoffs, and now it seems that they have the support from at least one league owner in rejecting the idea when it comes up again in future discussions.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

NFL Players Vote Revealed on Top-5 Running Backs in the League

The best person to ask who the best players in the NFL are is someone who actually plays with and against them. That’s what makes something like the NFL Players Association’s All-Pro Team such an interesting vote to dissect, especially when it came to running back. For the...
NBC Chicago

ESPN Redraft Has Bears Landing WR With Second-Round Pick

ESPN redraft has Bears landing WR with second-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ah, the NFL offseason. A time to reflect, to hope, to project and prognosticate. And of course, a time to second guess all of last season’s decisions. As we all wait for the Super...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

If Chargers Cut Keenan Allen, Bears Should Sign Him to Free Agent Deal

Why Bears should pursue Keenan Allen if he hits market originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will continue their quest to find a legit No. 1 wide receiver to help Justin Fields and the rest of the offense this season, and recently a new name has entered the conversation. Speculation has begun in recent days that Keenan Allen could become available as the Chargers will need to cut down on some salaries to get under the cap.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Velus Jones Jr. Flexes Confidence Entering the Bears' Offseason

Velus Jones Jr. flexes confidence entering offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. endured a rocky start to his NFL career. The Bears' third-round pick from the 2022 draft came in with lofty expectations, anticipated to fight for one of the team's starting wide receiver slots, and taking on the role of team punt/kick returner.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Why Bears Need to Scout Top QBs in 2023 NFL Draft, Per Mike Florio

Why Bears need to seriously scout top QBs, per Mike Florio originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears locked up the No. 1 pick in the draft, there was a brief moment of hysteria as folks started wondering if the Bears should ditch Justin Fields to draft a new quarterback. That moment seems to have passed, and now a consensus has started forming that Fields will be back with the Bears next year. On Tuesday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio added his voice to that chorus.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Why Former Bears Brandon Marshall, Jay Cutler Beefed for Years

Brandon Marshall reveals why he didn't talk to Cutler for years originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jay Cutler was a polarizing figure during his time as Bears quarterback. Was he a good leader, or a nuisance in the building? Was he incredibly talented, or did he lack the motivation to be a champion? Was he a guy with a dry sense of humor, or just kind of a jerk?
CHICAGO, IL
