What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Expect Poles To Look For Free Agent Linemen
While Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has some valuable draft picks, including the number one pick, he needs veteran offensive linemen if he wants to really fix the offense. The Chicago Bears are heading into one of the most impactful offseasons in the franchise’s history. After a 3-14 season,...
Why Bears May Have Advantage If Mike McGlinchey Becomes Free Agent
Why Bears may have advantage if Mike McGlinchey becomes FA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the big to-do’s for Ryan Poles this offseason will be to retool the Bears offensive line. Protection for Justin Fields was shoddy at times, and a lack of depth at several positions limited the unit’s upside when injuries started to pile up. The problem is, bonafide starters at key positions don’t often hit free agency.
Eagles' Robert Quinn Opens Up on Upsetting Trade From Bears
PHOENIX -- During his final days as a Bear, Robert Quinn made it known that he didn't want to be traded. Quinn was willing to ride things out in Chicago despite the Bears' rebuilding status. General manager Ryan Poles had a different idea, trading Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for...
T.J. Edwards Attests to Justin Fields' Speed, Surprised by Size
Eagles linebacker surprised by Justin Fields' size originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields had a heckuva second year as the Bears' signal caller, and not only did the Bears and its fans notice, other teams saw it too. "You see what he does on film, you saw the...
Looking Back at Backup Quarterbacks Who Stepped Up in the Super Bowl
Brock Purdy's bid to join the select group of quarterbacks to go from a backup for most of the season to a Super Bowl starter got derailed when he suffered his own injury in the NFC championship game. Purdy's elbow injury helped contribute to San Francisco's 31-7 loss to the...
Super Bowl Teams Have Good Reserve QB Plans in Year of the Backup
If all goes according to plan Sunday, the only time football fans will see Kansas City's Chad Henne or Philadelphia's Gardner Minshew during the Super Bowl will be on the sideline, holding a clipboard, talking on a headset or offering encouragement to teammates. But this is the NFL. Sometimes —...
Super Bowl 57 Odds: Eagles Vs. Chiefs Pick Against the Spread, Prediction
Super Bowl 57 odds: Eagles vs. Chiefs pick against the spread, prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Super Bowl LVII matchup between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles is a great one on paper. It's a game between two great quarterbacks in Patrick...
When Are the NFL Awards 2023? A Look at the Honors, Finalists, More
When are the NFL Awards 2023? A look at the honors, finalists, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL season was full of surprises. The New York Giants and New York Jets – doormats in their respective divisions for more than half a decade – returned to relevance this year, as last year’s Super Bowl champion descended in the NFC West standings and missed out on the playoffs entirely.
Chris Simms Adamant Bears Shouldn't Trade ‘Greek God' Justin Fields
PHOENIX -- Chris Simms was critical of Justin Fields entering the 2021 NFL Draft. The NBC Sports analyst had Fields ranked as the No. 6 passer in the class, citing concerns about Fields' ability to be able to win from the pocket at the NFL level. Simms has seen growth...
Rapoport: If ‘Franchise-Altering' Player Available, Draft at No. 1
Rapoport: Draft a 'franchise-altering' player, if there originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will have a slew of options to take their franchise come NFL draft day. Adam Schefter said on ESPN 1000's Waddle & Silvy he expects the Bears the have the opportunity to listen to some...
Neutral-Site Conference Championship Games? Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Rejects Idea
Neutral-site conference championships? Falcons owner rejects idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Football players and fans have voiced disdain on the proposed neutral site conference championship games at the end of the NFL playoffs, and now it seems that they have the support from at least one league owner in rejecting the idea when it comes up again in future discussions.
NFL Players Vote Revealed on Top-5 Running Backs in the League
The best person to ask who the best players in the NFL are is someone who actually plays with and against them. That’s what makes something like the NFL Players Association’s All-Pro Team such an interesting vote to dissect, especially when it came to running back. For the...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets upgrade defense; Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets new target in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
ESPN Redraft Has Bears Landing WR With Second-Round Pick
ESPN redraft has Bears landing WR with second-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ah, the NFL offseason. A time to reflect, to hope, to project and prognosticate. And of course, a time to second guess all of last season’s decisions. As we all wait for the Super...
If Chargers Cut Keenan Allen, Bears Should Sign Him to Free Agent Deal
Why Bears should pursue Keenan Allen if he hits market originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will continue their quest to find a legit No. 1 wide receiver to help Justin Fields and the rest of the offense this season, and recently a new name has entered the conversation. Speculation has begun in recent days that Keenan Allen could become available as the Chargers will need to cut down on some salaries to get under the cap.
Texans interview Marquand Manuel
The Texans interviewed New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel for their defensive coordinator job, according to a league source.
Velus Jones Jr. Flexes Confidence Entering the Bears' Offseason
Velus Jones Jr. flexes confidence entering offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. endured a rocky start to his NFL career. The Bears' third-round pick from the 2022 draft came in with lofty expectations, anticipated to fight for one of the team's starting wide receiver slots, and taking on the role of team punt/kick returner.
Why Bears Need to Scout Top QBs in 2023 NFL Draft, Per Mike Florio
Why Bears need to seriously scout top QBs, per Mike Florio originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears locked up the No. 1 pick in the draft, there was a brief moment of hysteria as folks started wondering if the Bears should ditch Justin Fields to draft a new quarterback. That moment seems to have passed, and now a consensus has started forming that Fields will be back with the Bears next year. On Tuesday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio added his voice to that chorus.
Why Former Bears Brandon Marshall, Jay Cutler Beefed for Years
Brandon Marshall reveals why he didn't talk to Cutler for years originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jay Cutler was a polarizing figure during his time as Bears quarterback. Was he a good leader, or a nuisance in the building? Was he incredibly talented, or did he lack the motivation to be a champion? Was he a guy with a dry sense of humor, or just kind of a jerk?
