Bend Police make six drunken-driving arrests in 12 hours; two of the men were arrested twice

They returned to parked vehicles and again drove while legally drunk, officers say

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police made six drunken-driving arrests in 12 hours Sunday night and early Monday – and for two of the men, it actually was their second arrest of the night, having returned to their parked vehicles after their first arrests.

The six were among nine DUII-alcohol arrests Bend police made over the weekend, Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Police received a complaint shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday of an intoxicated driver downtown who was driving on a flat tire and reportedly had a bottle of liquor in his lap, Miller said.

Officers found the Subaru Legacy, overheating and with a flat tire, stopped in the roadway in the 61000 block of Chuckanut Drive.

The driver, a 67-year-old Bend man, parked it in the driveway and was stopped on suspicion of DUII-alcohol. Miller said he was driving with a suspended license and also was charged with resisting arrest and reckless endangerment. The man blew a .23% blood-alcohol content, nearly three times the .08% legal limit, and was lodged at the Deschutes County Jail.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, police received a complaint of an intoxicated man knocking on doors off Holiday Motel, who then left heading north on Third Street in a Ford Ranger, Miller said. Officers found the pickup, driven by a 59-year-old Redmond man, in the Rite Aid parking lot on SE Third Street and arrested him on suspicion of DUII. He blew a .20% BAC and was booked into the jail.

Around 12:42 a.m. on Monday, a Bend officer saw a Subaru Outback whose driver was speeding, swerving and driving without headlights on, Miller said. The officer stopped the SUV in the 200 block of SE 15 th Street and the driver, a 49-year-old Bend man, was arrested on suspicion of DUII.

He blew a .22 BAC but was refused at the jail because he did not meet jail criteria to be lodged. Instead, he was taken to St. Charles Bend and was issued a citation in lieu of arrest, Miller said.

Around 1:35 a.m. on Monday, a Bend officer spotted the driver of the Ford Ranger, who was arrested and jailed hours earlier, get dropped off at his pickup and drive through the Rite-Aid parking lot, Miller said. He again was stopped and arrested on suspicion of DUII, and blew a .15 BAC. He again was booked into jail.

At 2:15 a.m. Monday, an officer saw a Ford Focus headed west on NE Franklin Avenue at about 50 mph fail to stop at a red light. The officer stopped the car at Third Street and Greenwood Avenue and arrested the driver, a 44-year-old La Pine man, on suspicion of DUII. He blew a .20% BAC and was booked into jail.

Around 3:40 a.m. Monday, an officer saw the 49-year-old Bend man, arrested on suspicion of DUII three hours earlier, drive his car out of the parking lot where it was parked during the initial DUII arrest and head south on SE 15h Street, Miller said.

He blew a .19% BAC and was taken to jail, where he was taken to jail, which again refused to book him in because he did not meet jail criteria to be lodged, Miller said. He was taken to the hospital and lodged after his release.

Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Wall said, "The jail follows the presiding Deschutes County Circuit (Court) judges' orders as it relates to release prior to arraignment date. If the subject is determined to be intoxicated, then a responsible party is contacted and released to their custody/care."

