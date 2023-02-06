AMC Theatres announced a new ticket pricing initiative Monday that has customers paying based on where their seat is located. The initiative, called Sightline at AMC, is described by the company in a press release as a way for moviegoers to "now have the option to pay less, or more, for a movie ticket based on their seat selection." There are three tiers of seats for customers to choose from: Standard Sightline, the most common in auditoriums and the traditional cost of a ticket; Value Sightline, seats in the front row of the auditorium as well as select ADA seats which cost less than Standard Sightline seats; and Preferred Sightline, seats typically in the middle of the auditorium and priced more than Standard Sightline seats. Value pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members, including the free tier membership, AMC Insider. AMC Stubs A-List members won't pay the additional charge for the Preferred section.

