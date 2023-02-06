ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WGAU

AMC announces new price system based on seat location: What to know

AMC Theatres announced a new ticket pricing initiative Monday that has customers paying based on where their seat is located. The initiative, called Sightline at AMC, is described by the company in a press release as a way for moviegoers to "now have the option to pay less, or more, for a movie ticket based on their seat selection." There are three tiers of seats for customers to choose from: Standard Sightline, the most common in auditoriums and the traditional cost of a ticket; Value Sightline, seats in the front row of the auditorium as well as select ADA seats which cost less than Standard Sightline seats; and Preferred Sightline, seats typically in the middle of the auditorium and priced more than Standard Sightline seats. Value pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members, including the free tier membership, AMC Insider. AMC Stubs A-List members won't pay the additional charge for the Preferred section.
IndieWire

AMC Theatres Charging for Good Seats Isn’t Like an Airline; It’s More Like a Gym Membership

AMC Theatres looks like it decided to take a page from United Airlines, where AMC CEO Adam Aron was once a marketing executive: With the launch of its Sightline program to charge a little extra to reserve the best seats in the house, the world’s largest theater chain makes money on what users once had for free. What’s really going on is a lot more like LA Fitness: Create a revenue stream based on driving users to a membership that they’ll use less than they think. Dynamic pricing is already part of moviegoing: In the U.S. it’s utilized for matinees, active...
Motley Fool

AMC is Changing How It Prices Tickets. A Better Seat Could Cost You More

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. What happened. AMC Theatres, the largest movie...
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Theatres’ Seat Pricing Increase: A Risky Bet at a Perilous Time

In a rare if not unprecedented move, theater chains across the U.S. and Canada lowered the cost of admission for a new Hollywood release, the octogenarian sports comedy 80 for Brady, in partnership with Paramount. That included AMC Theatres, the largest circuit in North America and the world. For years, some distribution executives have argued in favor of variable pricing, whereby tickets are lowered depending upon a movie’s target audience. In this case, Paramount presented evidence showing that older demos are more sensitive about ticket prices. But no sooner had 80 for Brady opened over the Feb. 4-6 weekend to a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
B.R. Shenoy

AMC Theatres to offer three-tiered pricing system for movie tickets

Movie-goers at AMC Entertainment-operated theaters will soon have the ability to opt for either a more economical or a luxurious moviegoing experience. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at AMC Theatres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA Diario

U.S. movie theaters to change admission prices

Movie theaters belonging to the AMC Theatres chain, the largest in the United States, will change ticket prices. The company announced that the cost of each ticket will depend on the location of the seats. Thus, the front seats will be the cheapest, while the middle seats will cost more than they do now.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
