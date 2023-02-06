Patrick Kane may not be ready to make a decision on his NHL playing future yet, but one will need to come in the next couple of weeks, and the Chicago Blackhawks are putting all of their ducks in a row in preparation for a potential trade ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Kane has been shown a list of teams who have expressed interest in a potential trade with the Blackhawks, but the sniper is not yet prepared to waive his no-movement clause to facilitate the deal.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO