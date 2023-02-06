ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 trades to send Zach LaVine to the Brooklyn Nets

Just last week, Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving formally requested a trade, and days later, he got it. Now, the Chicago Bulls could be impacted by the deal. Chicago’s front office has maintained the fact that they are unlikely to move guard Zach LaVine, who is in the first of a 5-year deal signed last summer. But, the way this roster has played, the Bulls don’t appear to be gearing up for a title run anytime soon.
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Patrick Kane Trade to the Buffalo Sabres a Possibility?

The Buffalo Sabres will be back on the ice for a game this Saturday night, when they host the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. The Sabres continue their playoff fight in the Eastern Conference, sitting three points back of the last wild card spot (Penguins) and four points back of the first wild card spot (Capitals). They're also three points back of the New York Islanders.
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Show Kane, Toews List of Interested Trade Partners

Patrick Kane may not be ready to make a decision on his NHL playing future yet, but one will need to come in the next couple of weeks, and the Chicago Blackhawks are putting all of their ducks in a row in preparation for a potential trade ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Kane has been shown a list of teams who have expressed interest in a potential trade with the Blackhawks, but the sniper is not yet prepared to waive his no-movement clause to facilitate the deal.
NBC Chicago

Report: Lakers Trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba

Report: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Los Angeles Lakers guard is on the move. Following Russell Westbrook's trade to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the Lakers moved Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
NBC Chicago

Bulls Sit Out NBA Trade Deadline for Second Straight Year

NEW YORK --- The NBA trade deadline passed on Thursday with the Chicago Bulls making no moves for now. Expect them to be active in the buyout market, which would necessitate them waiving a player to sign a new one because they have 15 guaranteed contracts. They also sit roughly $1.7 million under the luxury tax, which they have paid only once in franchise history.
NBC Sports Chicago

Jonathan Toews ruled out Tuesday vs. Anaheim with illness

Jonathan Toews will not play in the Blackhawks' first game back from the break on Tuesday against Anaheim because of a non-COVID illness. It’s the third time Chicago's captain has been sidelined due to an illness in the last two months. He missed the second-to-last game before the bye week on Jan. 26 which resulted in a 5-1 win over Calgary and was also out on Dec. 6 in a 3-0 loss to New Jersey.
OnlyHomers

Hockey Legend Dies

The hockey world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of a longtime enforcer who grew to be a fan-favorite and star for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders.
NBC Chicago

Bulls Still Plan to Keep Core Intact as NBA Trade Deadline Nears

Why Bulls are expected to keep LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas established his expectations for the Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 season back in September on the eve of training camp. “We have to do better than last year,” Karnišovas...
FOX Sports

Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
