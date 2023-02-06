Read full article on original website
Blackhawks Rumors: Patrick Kane might be on the move after all
The Chicago Blackhawks are for sure going to be sellers before the NHL trade deadline that is fastly approaching. It is a hard time for a lot of players but that is just the business side of the game. It isn’t always the easiest thing for fans or players to watch.
Chicago Bulls: 3 trades to send Zach LaVine to the Brooklyn Nets
Just last week, Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving formally requested a trade, and days later, he got it. Now, the Chicago Bulls could be impacted by the deal. Chicago’s front office has maintained the fact that they are unlikely to move guard Zach LaVine, who is in the first of a 5-year deal signed last summer. But, the way this roster has played, the Bulls don’t appear to be gearing up for a title run anytime soon.
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working on major trade deal with important player before deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS CEO REVEALS LIMITED PLANS TO HONOUR BOBBY HULL ON TUESDAY NIGHT
The Chicago Blackhawks are set to play their first game on Tuesday since the passing of franchise legend Bobby Hull and on Monday, CEO Danny Wirtz revealed plans to honour the Hockey Hall of Famer. Wirtz said that the Blackhawks will have a moment of silence and video tribute to...
Patrick Kane Trade to the Buffalo Sabres a Possibility?
The Buffalo Sabres will be back on the ice for a game this Saturday night, when they host the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. The Sabres continue their playoff fight in the Eastern Conference, sitting three points back of the last wild card spot (Penguins) and four points back of the first wild card spot (Capitals). They're also three points back of the New York Islanders.
Blackhawks' Max Domi Prefers Long-Term Stability ‘If It's the Right Fit'
Max Domi prefers long-term stability 'if it's the right fit' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks are back from their week-long break and most of them had a nice tan to show for it after getting some sun in warm locations. It was some much-needed time off for everybody.
Eagles' Robert Quinn Opens Up on Upsetting Trade From Bears
PHOENIX -- During his final days as a Bear, Robert Quinn made it known that he didn't want to be traded. Quinn was willing to ride things out in Chicago despite the Bears' rebuilding status. General manager Ryan Poles had a different idea, trading Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Show Kane, Toews List of Interested Trade Partners
Patrick Kane may not be ready to make a decision on his NHL playing future yet, but one will need to come in the next couple of weeks, and the Chicago Blackhawks are putting all of their ducks in a row in preparation for a potential trade ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Kane has been shown a list of teams who have expressed interest in a potential trade with the Blackhawks, but the sniper is not yet prepared to waive his no-movement clause to facilitate the deal.
Report: Bears Will Fetch 'Unbelievable' Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick
Ever since claiming the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have been the subject of much intrigue around the league. The Bears are not expected to draft a quarterback, with several reports indicating that they plan to build around former first-round pick Justin Fields. So, ...
Why It's Time the Chicago Bears Rid Themselves of Justin Fields
Ben Maller of Fox Sports Radio explains why he thinks the Bears needs to dump Justin Fields this offseason.
Report: Lakers Trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba
Report: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Los Angeles Lakers guard is on the move. Following Russell Westbrook's trade to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the Lakers moved Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Bulls Sit Out NBA Trade Deadline for Second Straight Year
NEW YORK --- The NBA trade deadline passed on Thursday with the Chicago Bulls making no moves for now. Expect them to be active in the buyout market, which would necessitate them waiving a player to sign a new one because they have 15 guaranteed contracts. They also sit roughly $1.7 million under the luxury tax, which they have paid only once in franchise history.
Jonathan Toews ruled out Tuesday vs. Anaheim with illness
Jonathan Toews will not play in the Blackhawks' first game back from the break on Tuesday against Anaheim because of a non-COVID illness. It’s the third time Chicago's captain has been sidelined due to an illness in the last two months. He missed the second-to-last game before the bye week on Jan. 26 which resulted in a 5-1 win over Calgary and was also out on Dec. 6 in a 3-0 loss to New Jersey.
Hockey Legend Dies
The hockey world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of a longtime enforcer who grew to be a fan-favorite and star for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders.
Bulls Still Plan to Keep Core Intact as NBA Trade Deadline Nears
Why Bulls are expected to keep LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas established his expectations for the Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 season back in September on the eve of training camp. “We have to do better than last year,” Karnišovas...
NHL rumors: Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi trade talks heating up
The Detroit Red Wings have a significant question to answer as it pertains to the future of Dylan Larkin. Their captain is a pending free agent, and the two sides are talking extension. However, could those talks force another pending free agent out of Detroit?. NHL insider David Pagnotta wrote...
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
