clarksvillenow.com
Get on the road to recovery with Christian Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation
At Christian Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation, you get a small-town, family-like environment with top-notch services from medical professionals. Located in Pembroke, Kentucky, Christian Heights offers physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. “It’s all in an inpatient setting, and we’ve proven very successful in helping clients recover and get back home,” said Administrator Cindy Bruton.
clarksvillenow.com
City of Clarksville employees celebrate years of service at 2023 Pin Breakfast
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville celebrated employees for years of continued service this week at its annual Employee Pin Breakfast. The event recognizes city employees with a special commemorative pin presented by Mayor Joe Pitts for every five years of service. Michael McWhorter, an employee with Clarksville...
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for Clarksville family of 8
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Saturday with the help of supporters and community volunteers. The home of Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their six children was funded by the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The home is the third for Habitat on Elder Street, near the heart of downtown Clarksville.
clarksvillenow.com
Convention center plans: IDB enters into option agreement with developer for 69-acre site in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Whether you travel to conventions for work or pleasure, that commute may soon be a little shorter thanks to recent efforts by the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB). On Wednesday, the IDB entered into a 12-month option agreement with Florida-based E2L Real Estate...
A big boom reverberated through Franklin. It wasn't supposed to be that large.
A scheduled blast at the Williamson County Highway Department's rock quarry went amiss Wednesday, causing damage to some vehicles and a school to shelter in place.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour
CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville School of Fine Arts joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Clarksville School of Fine Arts as a new member in a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Owner and lead instructor Gabriel Huff said he started the school in 2013, and this year they are celebrating their 10-year anniversary.
clarksvillenow.com
Historian explores Clarksville’s tobacco legacy in inaugural ‘Tobacco Talks’ program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Local historian Carolyn Stier Ferrell will kick off a “Tobacco Talks” program series with a presentation on the history and importance of tobacco on Clarksville’s development at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, in the Trahern building on the campus of Austin Peay State University.
clarksvillenow.com
Fiber repair work to prompt roadblocks on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, CDE Lightband will be replacing aging fiber across Interstate 24 to improve services to customers. During this maintenance, there will be rolling roadblocks around Exit 11. This area will be blocked in short intervals between 7 and 9 a.m.
whvoradio.com
City Council Approve Land Purchase Off Ft. Campbell Blvd
Hopkinsville is getting a little bigger, the finances are clean, and a new fire station is in the works. At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Council voted to approve the $2.5 million purchase of 10 acres in the South Industrial Park from Illinois-based company DDL10. The land is slated to be the site of a fifth fire station.
WSMV
Pregnancy trauma predictor of heart disease
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S., taking the lives of 1 in 5 American women. A common pregnancy trauma can be a predictor of which women may experience heart problems in the future. “Pregnancy is a stress test,” says Dr. Cornelia Graves,...
clarksvillenow.com
Cross Creek Clays to hold Night Stalker fundraiser in April
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Cross Creek Clays will host its popular annual Night Stalker fundraising event on April 21-23, 2023. This year’s clay shoot will memorialize one of the original members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) Night Stalkers, LTC Michael C. Grimm. About Grimm. Also known...
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
whvoradio.com
Jolly Ranch Development Moving Along For East Cadiz
A quick drive past the “Jolly Ranch” development in Trigg County along US 68/80, and one can easily tell business is booming. Restaurants in Senor Lopez and Bambino’s have been open and remain busy, while construction on Five Star, Family Dollar Tree and a new location for the locally-owned Trigg Liquors continue to move at a rapid pace.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Parks & Recreation to host annual Spring Break Camp
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host its annual Spring Break Camp during the week of March 6-10. The camp is held at Burt Cobb, Kleeman, and Crow Recreation Centers. Participants may choose which location to attend. The Clarksville Parks & Recreation Spring Break Camp is designed...
dicksonpost.com
Lawsuit filed against Water Authority of Dickson Creek over Lick Creek records
Community environmental group Friends of Lick Creek, along with its co-founder Rodes Hart, filed a lawsuit on Monday, Jan. 30, in Dickson County Chancery Court against the Water Authority of Dickson County, claiming the public utility failed to fulfill multiple open records requests. FLC Media Contact Siena London said in...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU to host lecture on what allowed Holocaust to happen
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Dr. David Snyder, professor of history, and the Tennessee Holocaust Commission will host a Holocaust lecture from noon-2 p.m. on Feb. 25, on campus in the Gentry Auditorium, located inside the Kimbrough building. The event is free and open to the public, with pre-registration required.
WBBJ
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
clarksvillenow.com
2 Rossview High School students make perfect score on ACT
CLARKSVILLE, TN – During the Jan. 17 School Board meeting, two Rossview High School students – Arnav Sakhrani and Logan Graff – were awarded a Points of Pride. Both students made perfect scores on their ACT exams. The perfect composite score is 36. This score is an...
