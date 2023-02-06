ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Get on the road to recovery with Christian Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation

At Christian Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation, you get a small-town, family-like environment with top-notch services from medical professionals. Located in Pembroke, Kentucky, Christian Heights offers physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. “It’s all in an inpatient setting, and we’ve proven very successful in helping clients recover and get back home,” said Administrator Cindy Bruton.
PEMBROKE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

City of Clarksville employees celebrate years of service at 2023 Pin Breakfast

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville celebrated employees for years of continued service this week at its annual Employee Pin Breakfast. The event recognizes city employees with a special commemorative pin presented by Mayor Joe Pitts for every five years of service. Michael McWhorter, an employee with Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for Clarksville family of 8

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Saturday with the help of supporters and community volunteers. The home of Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their six children was funded by the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The home is the third for Habitat on Elder Street, near the heart of downtown Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour

CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville School of Fine Arts joins Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Clarksville School of Fine Arts as a new member in a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Owner and lead instructor Gabriel Huff said he started the school in 2013, and this year they are celebrating their 10-year anniversary.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

City Council Approve Land Purchase Off Ft. Campbell Blvd

Hopkinsville is getting a little bigger, the finances are clean, and a new fire station is in the works. At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Council voted to approve the $2.5 million purchase of 10 acres in the South Industrial Park from Illinois-based company DDL10. The land is slated to be the site of a fifth fire station.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Pregnancy trauma predictor of heart disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S., taking the lives of 1 in 5 American women. A common pregnancy trauma can be a predictor of which women may experience heart problems in the future. “Pregnancy is a stress test,” says Dr. Cornelia Graves,...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Cross Creek Clays to hold Night Stalker fundraiser in April

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Cross Creek Clays will host its popular annual Night Stalker fundraising event on April 21-23, 2023. This year’s clay shoot will memorialize one of the original members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) Night Stalkers, LTC Michael C. Grimm. About Grimm. Also known...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Jolly Ranch Development Moving Along For East Cadiz

A quick drive past the “Jolly Ranch” development in Trigg County along US 68/80, and one can easily tell business is booming. Restaurants in Senor Lopez and Bambino’s have been open and remain busy, while construction on Five Star, Family Dollar Tree and a new location for the locally-owned Trigg Liquors continue to move at a rapid pace.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Parks & Recreation to host annual Spring Break Camp

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host its annual Spring Break Camp during the week of March 6-10. The camp is held at Burt Cobb, Kleeman, and Crow Recreation Centers. Participants may choose which location to attend. The Clarksville Parks & Recreation Spring Break Camp is designed...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU to host lecture on what allowed Holocaust to happen

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Dr. David Snyder, professor of history, and the Tennessee Holocaust Commission will host a Holocaust lecture from noon-2 p.m. on Feb. 25, on campus in the Gentry Auditorium, located inside the Kimbrough building. The event is free and open to the public, with pre-registration required.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

2 Rossview High School students make perfect score on ACT

CLARKSVILLE, TN – During the Jan. 17 School Board meeting, two Rossview High School students – Arnav Sakhrani and Logan Graff – were awarded a Points of Pride. Both students made perfect scores on their ACT exams. The perfect composite score is 36. This score is an...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

