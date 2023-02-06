REVIEW: We Tried All Specialty Cocktails at the Cursed Coconut Club for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023

Read full article on original website
Popular lobster roll concept coming to downtown Orlando
A popular lobster roll chain is coming to downtown Orlando in the former home of Embassy Irish Bar at 2 S. Orange Avenue [GMap]. The 1,924 SF unit will soon be home to Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls (Facebook | Website), which signed a 10-year lease according to Orlando Business Journal‘s Steven Ryzewski. The chain features a menu of seafood items and lobster-based sandwiches but the most popular item is its basic lobster roll, which uses just lemon, butter, mayo, and “maybe a little celery.”
Fast-casual chain Just Salad opens two Orlando-area locations this month
NYC-based fast-casual chain Just Salad has tossed its hat into the Orlando restaurant scene. Just Salad is officially opening two locations in the greater Orlando area this month. First up is a Winter Park location at 415 S. Orlando Ave. — grand opening this week — and a Winter Garden spot at 3119 Daniels Road — with a grand opening set for next week.
Sixty Vines to Open in Orlando
“It’s a very comfortable atmosphere—wide plants, high ceilings, long community tables which emulate the wine country dining experience.”
allears.net
ALERT! One Florida Theme Park Is Having a BOGO Sale on Annual Passes!
SeaWorld Orlando is an incredible theme park destination where you can visit to play and learn all about the animals that reside there. However, not many people realize that SeaWorld Orlando is actually home to two different parks. SeaWorld Orlando just announced a great annual pass deal and this may...
Torchy’s Tacos to Open in Longwood
“In living by our damn good mantra, we’re constantly innovating to ensure we’re delivering the tastiest tacos, queso, and margaritas in the game."
Why can Orlando attract so many tourists?
Orlando, Florida is a popular tourist destination known for its theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld. Orlando also offers a vibrant nightlife, shopping, and dining scene, making it a popular destination for both families and young adults. In 2019, the city welcomed a record-breaking 75 million visitors, making it one of the most-visited tourist destinations in the United States.
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident
A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
Inside the Magic
Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately
Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
97 Years Old Orlando's Historic Venue Hosted Several Events And Stars Including Elvis Presley
During World War II, the city turned the Municipal Auditorium over to its service men twice a month for dances. On May 11, 1955, while on their first tour of Florida with Hank Snow's All-Star Jamboree, Elvis, Scotty, and Bill performed at the Auditorium in Orlando for the first of three times.
Looking for work? Universal Orlando Resort looks to fill more than 2,500 positions
Universal said the resort offers full-time, part-time, seasonal, and professional opportunities at several of it's Orlando parks.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
Inside the Magic
Universal Confirms New ‘Harry Potter’ Ride Coming to Orlando
People come from all over to experience Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are home to plenty of iconic attractions like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, and MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack.
Celebrating the 5th Annual Melbourne Strawberry Festival
Where:Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935. Want a dollar off the $6 admission? Bring a canned good to the festival, and receive $1 off! See you Feb 18 & 19 at Wickham Park 10 am to 5 pm. Benefits The Children's Hunger Project.
Cruise Ships, Orlando to Panama
Cruise ships offer a unique and exciting way to explore the beautiful waters between Orlando, Florida, and Panama. With several cruise lines operating this route, travelers have several options to choose from, each offering different amenities, prices, and experiences.
fox35orlando.com
MEGACON Orlando 2023: Meet these celebrity guests at this year's event
ORLANDO, Fla. - MegaCon Orlando will be bringing some mega crowds to the Orange County Convention Center next month – and some even bigger stars!. The annual sci-fi, comic, and all-things-fandom convention begins March 30 and runs through April 2. Thousands of people swarm the convention each year for the event that's known for their display of merchandise, cosplay, panels, and of course, celebrity guests representing beloved franchises of all kinds. This year's lineup includes the stars of the hit horror franchise "Scream," favorites from "The Mandalorian," stars of the popular Marvel franchise, and much more.
topshelfmusicmag.com
WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE 2023 STAGING THE LARGEST TOURING FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD
Daytona International Speedway, get ready for Rockville! On May 18-21 the largest touring event in the world bringing the best bands in a four-day slammer! Four days and four nights of nonstop music that will exceed all expectations and your wildest dreams!. The festival will appease all senses from food...
Mr. O1 Extraordinary Pizza to Debut in Lake Mary
“I started to franchise with O 1 because it’s a unique concept in the world of pizza. It’s been very successful in all of its locations, producing incredible value. We have first-rate ingredients—both our tomato sauce and dough are sugar-free and rooted in old Italian recipes.”
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque
Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
wmfe.org
DeSantis says bill replacing Disney's Reedy Creek means 'a new sheriff in town'
Republican leaders in Florida laid out their expectations Wednesday for a bill to replace Disney's self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District near Orlando. The bill — House Bill 9B — is making its way through a special session. At a press conference in Ocla, Gov. Ron DeSantis said "there's...
