REVIEW: We Tried All Specialty Cocktails at the Cursed Coconut Club for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. - MegaCon Orlando will be bringing some mega crowds to the Orange County Convention Center next month – and some even bigger stars!. The annual sci-fi, comic, and all-things-fandom convention begins March 30 and runs through April 2. Thousands of people swarm the convention each year for the event that's known for their display of merchandise, cosplay, panels, and of course, celebrity guests representing beloved franchises of all kinds. This year's lineup includes the stars of the hit horror franchise "Scream," favorites from "The Mandalorian," stars of the popular Marvel franchise, and much more.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO