Belief in KC that Nagy could be Chiefs HC when Reid retires originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One year after being canned by the Bears, Matt Nagy is in the Super Bowl for the first time. Nagy returned to Kansas City to rejoin his mentor Andy Reid’s staff as the Chiefs quarterbacks coach and senior assistant. Many wondered if it would be a brief stop for Nagy to regroup until he began looking for another offensive coordinator job elsewhere. But Alex Gold, a sports talk radio host in Kansas City, believes Nagy could be in for the long haul with the Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO