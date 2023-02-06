ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles, Chiefs have 1 interesting Super Bowl ‘curse’ to watch out for?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs might have to be on their toes even before the opening kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday. An interesting fact shared by The Athletic went viral on Monday. For the last eight straight Super Bowls, the winner of the coin toss has remarkably gone on to lose the... The post Eagles, Chiefs have 1 interesting Super Bowl ‘curse’ to watch out for? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Betsy Ross raises the Eagles flag ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Betsy Ross impersonator Carol Spacht traded in her usual red, white, and blue for Eagles green as she raised the Eagles flag to kick off Super Bowl week. The flag raising event was held at the Betsy Ross House Courtyard in Old City this morning at 10 a.m. and was supported by the Betsy Ross House as well as local Old City businesses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Super Bowl 57: Vegas odds and betting guide

Super Bowl LVII promises to be a high-octane matchup between two conference powerhouses, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. What are the current odds in Vegas?. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet for the first time in the Super Bowl in 2023, and many...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know for Super Bowl 57 as Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs vs. Jalen Hurts' Eagles

The NFL's biggest stage is set: Super Bowl LVII will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Getting a look at Super Bowl Experience for fans in Phoenix

PHOENIX (CBS) -- The city is decked out for Super Bowl LVII, and Eagles fans are on their way. Some are already there.We got a look at multiple parts of the Super Bowl Experience set up at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.We tried out the quarterback scramble and got a look at the locker room and some of the Eagles and Super Bowl LVII on display.You can check out the experience in the videos here.
PHOENIX, AZ
WFMZ-TV Online

Eagles ready for the challenge of Patrick Mahomes

Eagles ready for their next challenge, containing Patrick Mahomes. If the Philadelphia Eagles want to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, they will have to overcome one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Even with one good ankle, Patrick Mahomes poses a threat to any team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

What to Know about Super Bowl 2023 Commercials

A star-studded lineup of Super Bowl LVII commercials is set to hit our screens on Sunday. While millions of people will be tuning into the intense NFL action between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, a large sum will be even more excited for the iconic commercials. The cost...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Why one Super Bowl narrative surrounding the Chiefs is wildly false

There is one confusing narrative headlining the conversation surrounding Super Bowl LVII. The narrative, which happens to be false, is that the Kansas City Chiefs will be rolling out an offensive line incredibly inferior to that of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles do have stars in its offense’s trenches. Led...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy