FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Eagles, Chiefs have 1 interesting Super Bowl ‘curse’ to watch out for?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs might have to be on their toes even before the opening kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday. An interesting fact shared by The Athletic went viral on Monday. For the last eight straight Super Bowls, the winner of the coin toss has remarkably gone on to lose the... The post Eagles, Chiefs have 1 interesting Super Bowl ‘curse’ to watch out for? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Eagles against the Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, making their second trip in the last six seasons. But they've got a tough task ahead if they plan to outpoint the Chiefs in the Big Game. We've heard all the talk about how easy of a road the Eagles have...
Super Bowl 57 odds and latest lines for Eagles vs. Chiefs (Sunday, 2/12)
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will head to Glendale, Arizona to face off in Super Bowl 57 on February 12. It’s...
FOX Sports
Eagles or Chiefs? Andrew Whitworth makes his Super Bowl LVII pick | THE CARTON SHOW
Andrew Whitworth, Super Bowl Champion, joins the Carton Show ahead of Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Whitworth takes a look back at his own experiences playing in the Super Bowl, and makes his pick for who will win Super Bowl LVII.
Betsy Ross raises the Eagles flag ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Philadelphia Betsy Ross impersonator Carol Spacht traded in her usual red, white, and blue for Eagles green as she raised the Eagles flag to kick off Super Bowl week. The flag raising event was held at the Betsy Ross House Courtyard in Old City this morning at 10 a.m. and was supported by the Betsy Ross House as well as local Old City businesses.
Former Chiefs lineman, living in Philadelphia, torn on Super Bowl
Former Kansas City Chiefs lineman Joe Valerio was born and raised in Pennsylvania, but says his pro team will always have a place in his heart.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Need motivation for Super Bowl? Remember Eagles championship parade 5 years ago
As Philadelphia Eagles fans count down the seconds until kickoff of Super Bowl 57, they are motivated by memories from five years ago today when the Birds paraded down Broad Street.
Who will win Super Bowl LVII? West Virginia’s Babydog makes her annual prediction
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year again! West Virginia’s First Pet, Babydog, has made her annual prediction for the Super Bowl scores. This year’s Big Game matchup will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 with a 6:30 p.m. kick off. During West Virginia […]
Super Bowl 57: Vegas odds and betting guide
Super Bowl LVII promises to be a high-octane matchup between two conference powerhouses, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. What are the current odds in Vegas?. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet for the first time in the Super Bowl in 2023, and many...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know for Super Bowl 57 as Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs vs. Jalen Hurts' Eagles
The NFL's biggest stage is set: Super Bowl LVII will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
Getting a look at Super Bowl Experience for fans in Phoenix
PHOENIX (CBS) -- The city is decked out for Super Bowl LVII, and Eagles fans are on their way. Some are already there.We got a look at multiple parts of the Super Bowl Experience set up at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.We tried out the quarterback scramble and got a look at the locker room and some of the Eagles and Super Bowl LVII on display.You can check out the experience in the videos here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eagles ready for the challenge of Patrick Mahomes
Eagles ready for their next challenge, containing Patrick Mahomes. If the Philadelphia Eagles want to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, they will have to overcome one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Even with one good ankle, Patrick Mahomes poses a threat to any team.
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl location: Site, start time, date and stadium history for Super Bowl 57
It's only a matter of days until kickoff. Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and both teams and fans are getting ready. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in just a few days. To get there, in the NFC,...
How many Texans have started at QB in the Super Bowl? Not very many.
Two Texans will take snaps in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday — Jalen Hurts from the Houston area and Patrick Mahomes who grew up outside Tyler — and that's 40% of the total signal-callers from the Lone Star State to start the big game.
What to Know about Super Bowl 2023 Commercials
A star-studded lineup of Super Bowl LVII commercials is set to hit our screens on Sunday. While millions of people will be tuning into the intense NFL action between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, a large sum will be even more excited for the iconic commercials. The cost...
atozsports.com
Why one Super Bowl narrative surrounding the Chiefs is wildly false
There is one confusing narrative headlining the conversation surrounding Super Bowl LVII. The narrative, which happens to be false, is that the Kansas City Chiefs will be rolling out an offensive line incredibly inferior to that of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles do have stars in its offense’s trenches. Led...
