Hoboken, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
MILFORD, NJ
CBS New York

Paterson police officer accused of violating N.J.'s use-of-force policy

PATERSON, N.J. -- A Paterson police officer is now facing criminal charges after shooting a man in the back.The New Jersey attorney general said the shooting violated the state's use-of-force policy.Video from the early morning hours of June 11 shows officers responding to calls of a large crowd causing a disturbance. During that call, they found a gun."Everything's good?" one officer says on the footage."Yeah, I got the weapon right here," another officer responds.But seconds later, shots can be heard in the distance. Officer Jerry Moravek is seen running toward that sound. Not long after, a man in a white...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed GF Dead In West New York, Officials Say

A 40-year-old West New York man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his 24-year-old girlfriend, according to officials in Hudson County.Daniela Garcia-Murillo was found with stab wounds in her abdomen at 4914 Murphy Place around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Prosecutor Esther Suarez …
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Contractors for 88 Regent St. in Jersey City fined $1.3M by state agencies for labor violations

The contractors for 88 Regent St., a Downtown Jersey City high-rise, have been fined $1.3 million for labor violations after an investigation by multiple state agencies. The joint investigation, the first of its kind among cooperating state agencies, started shortly after Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed a second package of misclassification bills into law in July 2021.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Divorce Trials Suspended in Several NJ Counties

If you are getting or filing for divorce in six New Jersey counties, you won't be getting a trial any time soon. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner of the New Jersey Supreme Court has suspended matrimonial and civil trials in Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Salem, Somerset, and Warren Counties due to a lack of judges.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

UPDATE: HCPO and West New York police investigating fatal stabbing on Murphy Place

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the West New York Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing on Murphy Place. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the West New York Police Department are investigating the stabbing death of a woman on Murphy Place in West New York. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted at 7:17 a.m.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Discovery of Deceased Body in Kearny Under Investigation

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the discovery a deceased body found in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny. The announcement was made shortly past 6:30 pm. No other information has been released as of...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. cop faces charges for shooting fleeing man in back, paralyzing him

State prosecutors on Monday criminally charged a Paterson police officer who shot a man in the back, leaving him unable to walk. “This is a solemn moment to bring charges like this,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said at a Trenton press conference announcing the counts of aggravated assault and official misconduct against Officer Jerry Moravek in connection with the June 2022 shooting of Khalif Cooper.
PATERSON, NJ

