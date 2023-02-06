Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
Only 2 cops on ’22 major discipline reports for Secaucus & HCSO; 1 dispatcher fired
Only two police officers made the 2022 major discipline reports for the Secaucus Police Department, along with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, public documents show, with one dispatcher also being fired. “Dispatcher [Molly Freyer] was involved in a DWI crash while off-duty, whereby one of the passengers suffered serious...
Prosecutor: Body of missing Jersey City teacher found in shallow grave
JERSEY CITY —The body of a woman was found in a shallow grave in Hudson County, a day after police were alerted to the disappearance of a female kindergarten teacher in the city. Luz Hernandez, 33, of Jersey City, was reported missing on Monday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez...
wrnjradio.com
Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
Paterson police officer accused of violating N.J.'s use-of-force policy
PATERSON, N.J. -- A Paterson police officer is now facing criminal charges after shooting a man in the back.The New Jersey attorney general said the shooting violated the state's use-of-force policy.Video from the early morning hours of June 11 shows officers responding to calls of a large crowd causing a disturbance. During that call, they found a gun."Everything's good?" one officer says on the footage."Yeah, I got the weapon right here," another officer responds.But seconds later, shots can be heard in the distance. Officer Jerry Moravek is seen running toward that sound. Not long after, a man in a white...
Man Stabbed GF Dead In West New York, Officials Say
A 40-year-old West New York man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his 24-year-old girlfriend, according to officials in Hudson County.Daniela Garcia-Murillo was found with stab wounds in her abdomen at 4914 Murphy Place around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Prosecutor Esther Suarez …
hudsoncountyview.com
Contractors for 88 Regent St. in Jersey City fined $1.3M by state agencies for labor violations
The contractors for 88 Regent St., a Downtown Jersey City high-rise, have been fined $1.3 million for labor violations after an investigation by multiple state agencies. The joint investigation, the first of its kind among cooperating state agencies, started shortly after Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed a second package of misclassification bills into law in July 2021.
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
hudsoncountyview.com
Authorities investigating Jersey City woman found dead in ‘a shallow grave’ in Kearny
Authorities are investigating an incident where a Jersey City woman was found dead in “a shallow grave” in Kearny yesterday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Yesterday, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report, Suarez said...
Divorce Trials Suspended in Several NJ Counties
If you are getting or filing for divorce in six New Jersey counties, you won't be getting a trial any time soon. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner of the New Jersey Supreme Court has suspended matrimonial and civil trials in Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Salem, Somerset, and Warren Counties due to a lack of judges.
Battle for leadership of one of Jersey City’s largest unions heads to court with lawsuit
A Jersey City union with more than 400 members is suing its former president, demanding that he hand over important financial documents and stop representing himself as the union’s leader. Jersey City Public Employees Local 246, one of the city’s largest unions with members across city departments that include...
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
2 missing women were ‘inseparable.’ So why is one still not found? | Calavia-Robertson
When I spoke with Tamika Owens, the mother of missing woman Destiny Owens, Wednesday morning and told her that her daughter’s girlfriend, Imani Glover had been found the day before, she was beside herself. The two have been missing for more than a month. She hadn’t heard the news...
hudsoncountyview.com
UPDATE: HCPO and West New York police investigating fatal stabbing on Murphy Place
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the West New York Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing on Murphy Place. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the West New York Police Department are investigating the stabbing death of a woman on Murphy Place in West New York. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted at 7:17 a.m.
hudsontv.com
Discovery of Deceased Body in Kearny Under Investigation
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the discovery a deceased body found in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny. The announcement was made shortly past 6:30 pm. No other information has been released as of...
N.J. cop faces charges for shooting fleeing man in back, paralyzing him
State prosecutors on Monday criminally charged a Paterson police officer who shot a man in the back, leaving him unable to walk. “This is a solemn moment to bring charges like this,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said at a Trenton press conference announcing the counts of aggravated assault and official misconduct against Officer Jerry Moravek in connection with the June 2022 shooting of Khalif Cooper.
