Fort Worth, TX

Honey Bunch Bake Shop Getting New Storefront

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Honey Bunch Bake Shop is getting a new storefront. The original location in Pantego opened in 2021, but owner Kisha Scroggins closed that location in December 2022 because of structural issues at the building.

The new storefront for Honey Bunch Bake Shop will be located at 6257 Granbury Rd. in Fort Worth . Depending on permitting and construction, the Fort Worth spot could open in late spring or sometime this summer. “There’s no plumbing. There’s nothing. I have to do everything to turn it into a bakery,” Scroggins said.

Scroggins works as a nurse, but she is still fulfilling delivery orders made through Amazon and Walmart. She rents a commercial kitchen to prepare the shipped items. Honey Bunch Bake Shop’s menu offers an assortment of desserts and pastries. “I do a lot of stuff with honey, which is where the name comes from. I have honey cinnamon rolls. I have cakes and cupcakes with honey.”

The menu also features cookies including shortbread, pies, brownies, and Friendship bread. “I try to do something that’s a little bit different.” The Fort Worth storefront will offer pickup, as well as shipped items.

Scroggins originally opened Honey Bunch Bake Shop to provide employment for her 20-year-old adopted daughter with special needs, Tia, as well as pursue her love of baking. Scroggins said she is terrified about opening a new storefront because of her past experience with a lease, but she wants to provide life and work skills for her daughter because college is not a viable option.

“I’m just praying, hoping, wishing, fingers, toes crossed, everything that this works out because she needs somewhere to work,” Scroggins said. “We need her to be somewhere learning something.” Scroggins added that she also wants to get back in the kitchen to bake sweet treats for customers.

Scroggins and her husband have another adopted daughter and three biological children. Scroggins’ fourth-grader, also known as Kid Cookie , enjoys making videos about Honey Bunch Bake Shop to post on social media. They haven’t been able to post as much on the Honey Bunch Bake Shop Facebook page after shutting down late last year. “He’s missing that, too, because he wants to be a YouTube star,” she said.

Hopefully, the family at Honey Bunch Bake Shop can get back to what they enjoy doing sooner than later to share delicious sweets with customers.



