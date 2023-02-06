ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

‘New normal?’ The fence around the US Capitol is back.

By Joseph Olmo
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yet6F_0keP6HFS00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you didn’t know that President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address will be delivered Tuesday evening, all it takes is a trip to the U.S. Capitol Building to understand that something big is about to happen.

The security fencing around the complex is back.

When the tall barriers first were erected after the January 6 insurrection, they were kept up for six months, barring visitors from the normally accessible Capitol grounds. Since 2021, the fencing has made several brief comebacks, shielding lawmakers and the seat of the U.S. government during high-profile events.

“National Special Security Events require a robust security plan, so out of an abundance of caution, the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Capitol Police temporarily put up a fence around the U.S. Capitol Building,” said the United States Capitol Police (USCP) in a statement to DC News Now.

Virginia Task Force 1 heading to Turkey, Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

USCP declined to comment on exactly when the fencing would come back down.

As of Monday afternoon, although the security fencing was in place, there were several entrance points around the perimeter, still allowing people access to the complex. It was unclear when those entrances would close to the public.

The security perimeter stretches from the east side of the Capitol (near the Supreme Court) to the west side, which faces the National Mall.

New York woman accused of sex trafficking at illegal spa in Rockville

In addition to the fencing, USCP announced several road closures for Tuesday, some of which go into effect as early as 6:30 a.m. Here’s the full list:

At 6:30 a.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street, NW, and Third Street, NW
  • Maryland Avenue between First Street, NW, and Third Street, SW
  • First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW

At 5:30 p.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

  • Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and Second Street, NE
  • Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW, and Second Street, SE
  • First Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW
  • D Street between First Street, NE, and Second Street, NE
  • First Street between Independence Avenue, SE, and Constitution Avenue, NE
  • Maryland Avenue between First Street, NE, and Constitution Avenue, NE
  • East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street
  • New Jersey Avenue between C Street, NW, and Constitution Avenue, NW

At 7 p.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

  • Second Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE
  • Constitution Avenue between Third Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW
  • First Street between C Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW
  • Independence Avenue between Third Street, SW, and Washington Avenue, SW
  • Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW
  • Second Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

From 6:30 a.m. until approximately 11 p.m., tour buses will be rerouted away from the Capitol Complex.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 98

doesmyopinionmatter
1d ago

" National Special Security Events require a robust security plan...said the United States Capitol Police". So where was that robust security plan on January 6th when they knew in December that there could be trouble? Can you say setup.?

Reply(9)
28
The
1d ago

Biden/ Harris administration is a failure to America and scared of the consequences they will have to endure! Prison time for scandal and corruption! People will be getting through the fence if they need to! Retaking the American soil is a must!

Reply
22
Sunnyside
1d ago

I more concerned over the fence tax payers are having to foot the bill on around Bidens Delaware house his vacation home. 😂

Reply
31
Related
dcnewsnow.com

Fencing returns at the Capitol

DC News Now's Joseph Olmo reports on the security measures around the Capitol building as President Biden prepares to deliver his second State of the Union address. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo reports on the security measures around the Capitol building as President Biden prepares to deliver his second State of the Union address.
VIRGINIA STATE
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
New York Post

AOC mocked for saying she’s ‘here in NY’ — while speaking in front of US Capitol

AOC was in a New York state of mind. The far-left Bronx and Queens lawmaker was mocked on Twitter on Thursday after she referred to being in New York twice in 10 seconds — while speaking in front of the US Capitol. The “Squad” member was among dozens of House and Senate Democrats who gathered to shame the Biden administration over its continuation of the Trump-era Title 42 border policy when she made the figurative statement. “We have governors in states across, across the country, including here in New York with, uh, Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying ‘Expand these legal pathways,’ uh, ‘Make...
msn.com

The #1 state for registered guns

Slide 1 of 53: With nearly 400 million privately owned guns in the United States, the country has the highest rate of civilian firearm ownership in the world — more than double that of Yemen, which has the second-highest rate of gun ownership. While U.S. citizens are permitted to own firearms under the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution, only a fraction of U.S. gun owners must register their firearms because gun laws vary from state to state and the requirements for registration depend upon the firearms in question. Anyone paying attention knows that firearms command a higher degree of cultural significance in the United States than any other country in the world. Despite many Americans being proud gun-owners, a large movement exists within the country in opposition to the freedom afforded to those in possession of these potentially deadly weapons.According to a report from Statista, those "opposed to current gun regulation have sourced their anger from the large number of deaths due to firearms in the country, as well as the high frequency of gun violence apparent in comparison the other developed countries. Furthermore, the United States has fallen victim to a number of mass shootings in the last two decades most of which have raised questions over the ease at which a person can obtain a firearm. Although this movement holds a significant position in the public political discourse of the United States, meaningful change in regards to the legislation dictating the ownership of firearms has not occurred. Critics have pointed to the influence possessed by the National Rifle Association through their lobbying of public officials. The National Rifle Association also lobby for the interests of firearm manufacturing in the United States which has continued to rise since a fall in the early 2000s."With all of this in mind, we've used data compiled by Statista to put together a ranking of registered guns in America by state. Can you guess which state has the highest number of registered guns in the country?
POLITICO

Republicans on both ends of the Capitol are training their fire on a familiar punching bag: All aspects of Washington D.C.'s local governance decisions.

What's happening: With the House now under Republican control, GOP lawmakers from both sides of the Capitol are turning to one of their favorite targets: deep-blue Washington D.C. and its local lawmaking. Some examples in the first weeks of the new Congress:. Changes to its criminal code: Lawmakers, led by...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy