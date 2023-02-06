‘New normal?’ The fence around the US Capitol is back.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you didn’t know that President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address will be delivered Tuesday evening, all it takes is a trip to the U.S. Capitol Building to understand that something big is about to happen.

The security fencing around the complex is back.

When the tall barriers first were erected after the January 6 insurrection, they were kept up for six months, barring visitors from the normally accessible Capitol grounds. Since 2021, the fencing has made several brief comebacks, shielding lawmakers and the seat of the U.S. government during high-profile events.

“National Special Security Events require a robust security plan, so out of an abundance of caution, the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Capitol Police temporarily put up a fence around the U.S. Capitol Building,” said the United States Capitol Police (USCP) in a statement to DC News Now.

USCP declined to comment on exactly when the fencing would come back down.

As of Monday afternoon, although the security fencing was in place, there were several entrance points around the perimeter, still allowing people access to the complex. It was unclear when those entrances would close to the public.

The security perimeter stretches from the east side of the Capitol (near the Supreme Court) to the west side, which faces the National Mall.

In addition to the fencing, USCP announced several road closures for Tuesday, some of which go into effect as early as 6:30 a.m. Here’s the full list:

At 6:30 a.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street, NW, and Third Street, NW

Maryland Avenue between First Street, NW, and Third Street, SW

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW

At 5:30 p.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and Second Street, NE

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW, and Second Street, SE

First Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

D Street between First Street, NE, and Second Street, NE

First Street between Independence Avenue, SE, and Constitution Avenue, NE

Maryland Avenue between First Street, NE, and Constitution Avenue, NE

East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street

New Jersey Avenue between C Street, NW, and Constitution Avenue, NW

At 7 p.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

Second Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE

Constitution Avenue between Third Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

First Street between C Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue between Third Street, SW, and Washington Avenue, SW

Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

Second Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

From 6:30 a.m. until approximately 11 p.m., tour buses will be rerouted away from the Capitol Complex.

