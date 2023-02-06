ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul proposes changes to bail reform in 2024 budget

By Jamie DeLine
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Governor Hochul has proposed bail reform changes in the 2024 state budget.

The intent of bail reform was to ensure that a person would not be placed in pretrial detention simply because they couldn’t afford bail.

In Governor Hochul’s 2024 budget proposal, she wants to invest $15.7 million dollars of state funding into alternatives for incarceration in addition to getting rid of the least restrictive means standard when it comes to bail reform.

Albany Law School professor, Vincent Bonventre, explained the standard.

“Least restrictive means that if there is any other way to ensure that an individual will appear for a trial, then that other measure must be used. Pretrial detainment cannot be used if again, there is any other way to assure that the individual will appear,” said Bonventre.

The governor’s proposal isn’t pleasing everyone. While the Center for Community Alternatives supports investments in re-entry and alternatives to incarceration, it said,

“Governor Hochul’s proposed budget would remove a clear and straight-forward constitutional standard and replace it with no standard whatsoever to guide judicial decision making.”

Senator Dan Stec on the other hand doesn’t mind getting rid of the least restrictive means standard, but thinks the Governor’s budget proposal doesn’t go far enough to change the law.

“The bail reform that was put in has a lengthy list of crimes that are not eligible for bail, so judges hands are completely tied by the law. If she was serious, she would have addressed that list— again it’s a lengthy list, but it’s something you could work off of and could have easily said, well that’s a crime I want judges to have flexibility, there’s another one,” said Stec. “She could have just addressed it that way.”

The New York State budget is due April 1st.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Related
Lawmakers discuss possible mandatory training for judges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Governor Hochul wants judges to have more clarity and has proposed removing the least restrictive means standard when it comes to Bail Reform. During Tuesday’s Joint Legislative Budget Hearing on Public Protection, the Office of Court Administration was asked by Senator Jamaal Bailey about how quickly judges were made aware of changes to […]
New York Post

NY less safe after reform that buries DAs in paper, cuts loose criminals, pols told

ALBANY — A key plank of lefty-led criminal justice reforms has made New Yorkers less safe by leading to dropped charges against accused criminals from Montauk to Buffalo because prosecutors are being buried in paperwork demands that cannot be met. Prosecutors detailed the law-and-order nightmare at a legislative budget hearing in Albany, revealing to the public how so-called discovery reform is eroding local systems of justice. “I cannot stress the importance of funding for additional staff, staff training, updated technology and cloud storage, as well as other costs related to the overhaul of New York State’s discovery laws,” J. Anthony Jordan, president...
cityandstateny.com

NY proposed constitutional amendment would ban prison slave labor

It's March 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic is just beginning to surge. New York officials are struggling to get their hands on necessary resources to combat the virus. With test kits, masks and ventilators in short supply, the state at least didn't have to worry about hand sanitizer. Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo proudly unveiled crate upon crate of “NYS Clean.” Only an unflattering fact wound up leading the headlines: The state used prison labor and paid pennies an hour to make it.
CBS New York

Mayor: State budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the new state budget proposal leaves New York City holding the bag with some $4 billion in unanticipated new costs.That includes $500 million a year for the MTA, and hundreds of millions for new charter schools, reducing class size and sheltering asylum seekers.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses funding for asylum seekers, MTA's fiscal problems in state budgetHe says unless something is done, the city will have no choice but to slash services across the board."We are looking deeply and every New Yorker would feel the pain," Adams said.The mayor is scheduled to ask lawmakers in Albany next week to find other ways to fund the programs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

UFT-tied Democrats want to kill Gov. Kathy Hochul’s NYC charter expansion budget push

ALBANY — Democratic state lawmakers, many of whom rely on support from the anti-charter school teachers’ unions, on Wednesday lashed into Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to allow more of the privately-run but publicly funded schools in New York City. “This is another way of dismantling our public school system even though charter schools are considered public schools. This is a direct dismantling, and this will create more disparities and more segregation,” Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermlyn said at a legislative budget hearing in Albany. “This is bad. I think this is very alarming. very alarming,” she insisted. The governor is proposing to create more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023

New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
cityandstateny.com

New York Assembly locks down debate – again

The Assembly may be the people’s house, but Democrats have gotten criticized recently for the limitations preventing the people from actually accessing the chamber. In the most recent example, members of the Democratic conference approved a change to their rules putting a cap on the number of bills lawmakers can force onto committee agendas. But that’s far from the only transparency issue dogging the Assembly Democratic conference.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Proposed Hochul budget moves forward with 340B change

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Medicaid 340B program allows safety net providers that serve low income and high risk communities to purchase prescription drugs at a discount and get federal reimbursements at full price. Evergreen Health Chief Operating Officer Michael Lee said that difference amounts to roughly $14 million a year...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

‘Affront to democracy’: NY Assembly move to snuff out GOP voices in Albany

Albany Democrats tightened their vice-like grip over New York’s legislative agenda Tuesday with a power play aimed at preventing debate on topics like bail reform. The Democratic Assembly supermajority is now putting a strict limit on the number of times per year members can force committee votes on bills — a move that allows them to effectively block the vast majority of GOP-backed legislation without discussion. “It’s not just the bills that actually get considered. It forces conversations,” said Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Valley Stream). “This is another way of centralizing power.” The moved was introduced by Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D-Buffalo), a top...
ALBANY, NY
NYS Comptroller concerned over Thruway toll proposal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The New York State Thruway is proposing a toll increase of 5% starting January 1st, 2024 and another 5% on January 1st, 2027. That means from Albany to Buffalo (Exits 24-47), it could cost EZ-Pass holders an additional 60 cents one way in 2024. This would be the first system wide increase for […]
ALBANY, NY
CNY News

Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities

Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.
Syracuse.com

Data show how many could be impacted by Hochul’s proposed changes to bail laws

Albany — The “tweaks” to the state’s bail laws that Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider are facing two initial pushbacks from progressives and public defenders, who claim they could unjustly incarcerate too many people and may cause further confusion for the judges tasked with interpreting the retooled statutes.
wnynewsnow.com

New York State Lawmakers Question Proposed Thruway Authority Toll Hike

ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – During this week’s state budget hearing, lawmakers questioned the New York Thruway Authority proposed toll hike. Monday’s question-and-answer session comes on the heels of a New York State Comptroller report urging the Thruway Authority only raise tolls as a last resort.
Hudson Valley Post

Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?

Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
mychamplainvalley.com

Hochul proposes $92.5M for ORDA funding

After almost 500 million dollar investment ahead of the FISU World University Games, the Olympic Regional Development Authority is expecting another round of capital investment from New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $92.5 million dollar investment for ORDA as part of the executive budget she announced last week.
New York Post

Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners

If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News Channel 34

Those on probation denied medical marijuana

It’s been almost ten years since medical marijuana has been approved for medicinal reasons, but not everyone is able to use the drug even when it’s prescribed to them. Garcia said the main problem is that when people are denied medical marijuana they are more likely to use opioids.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
