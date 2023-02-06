ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO