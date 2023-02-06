ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunmore, PA

Religious statue in Dunmore vandalized overnight

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jwmzy_0keP59J600

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A religious statue on display near Interstate 81 Southbound was found to be vandalized.

Wyoming Valley levee system recommended for federal insurance program

On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that someone had vandalized the display with what appears to be spray paint.

The statue is located on the property of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation of the Sisters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAbxt_0keP59J600

Anyone who has any information about this incident should call the Dunmore Borough Police Department at (570) 343-0851.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Car drives up a median in Scranton crash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car reportedly drove up a median while making a turn onto a Scranton expressway. At the intersection of Jefferson and Biden Street at about 6:30 p.m., the Scranton City Police Department and the Scranton City Fire Department responded to an incident involving a single vehicle driving up a median […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Community reopens church closed by diocese

PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police looking for 3 who vandalized snowman display in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County are looking for three people they say vandalized a snowman display over the weekend. Three males were seen on video vandalizing a Snowman of Stroudsburg on the 500 block of Main Street at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

GPS tech leads to alleged abusers of neglected dog ‘Nova’

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say GPS technology led to two people being charged for their alleged involvement in abandoning a dog who was found malnourished in Pittston back in 2021. Investigators have officially arrested Shaniqwa Scott, 24, and Terik Wiggins, 30, both of Hanover Township, Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the abuse […]
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A fire damaged a house Tuesday night in Wayne County. Crews were called to the home on Lake Ariel Highway just before 7:30 p.m. The fire started on the first floor and spread to the second. The Lake Ariel fire chief says this is the...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Missing endangered woman out of Luzerne County

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — White Haven Police are looking for a missing woman they believe is endangered. Police say they are looking for 77-year-old, Delores Morin who was last seen on Wednesday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m., in the area of Hess Lane, in Foster Township, Luzerne County. Accoridng to law enforcement Morin […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PennDOT announces winners of annual ‘Paint the Plow’ contest

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The winners of PennDOT’s annual ‘Paint the Plow’ safety outreach contest have been announced. “It was definitely different and very untraditional like I’ve never heard of this before,” stated Julia Gorel, a senior at Carbondale Area High School. Julia Gorel is one of the local high school students who was […]
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Police pursuit leads to drug charges in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police pursuit in Monroe County on Wednesday led to a Brooklyn, New York man being charged with drug possession. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), on Wednesday, February 8, officers tried to stop a vehicle around 10:30 a.m., on Route 196 in Coolbaugh Township. Police say […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Route 220 back open after crash in central PA

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Mahanoy City shooting

MAHANOY CITY BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been found guilty after being on trial for a deadly shooting in 2021. Officials say on Wednesday, February 8, Santonio Pierre Malone was found guilty of the 2021 fatal shooting of Juan Carlos Romero, 33, of Hazleton. Pennsylvania State Police Frackville said they responded to […]
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WBRE

State police hold briefing on missing PA woman

NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a cold case mystery 12 years in the making, the disappearance of a Bradford County woman. Now, Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the missing person’s case as they held a press conference Wednesday morning regarding the investigation of 34 -year-old Maria […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crews battle house fire in Duryea

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A State Police Fire Marshal has determined the cause of a late afternoon fire in Duryea. Three people were inside the home on Marcy Street but got out safely. According to the fire chief, the fire started in the basement and quickly spread to the first and second floors. No […]
DURYEA, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Teen charged after threating to shoot teachers

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A high school student is facing charges in Monroe County after allegedly threatening to shoot his teachers. According to police, the 14-year-old made threatening statements during class at Pleasant Valley High School late last week. The threats were reported to administrators. Officers say the teenager admits...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wyoming Valley West student charged with assaulting principal, officer

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A student at Wyoming Valley West High School is being charged with assaulting the principal and an officer at the school Monday, police say. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Monday officers were called to the high school for a report of a fight. Police say a student, […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
Newswatch 16

Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Wildlife center in the Poconos in need of donations

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A wildlife center in Monroe County is dealing with an expensive, unexpected issue. Owners of Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Hamilton Township recently noticed a problem with the septic system on the property. The issue is not impacting any of the animals, but...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Retired police officer charged with Walmart theft

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were caught, including a retired police officer in Lackawanna County, changing price tags on items from Walmart to pay them at a cheaper price, police say. According to the Taylor Police Department, on January 15 around 2:15 p.m., police were called for a reported theft at the Walmart […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy