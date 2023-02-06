Making Law Abiding New Mexicans Into Felons Is Extremism And Unlikely To Change Gun Deaths In The State

Read full article on original website
#impeach46NOW
2d ago
Hopefully Gun Organizations will fight this as far as it needs to go. If it makes it to the Supreme Court , they'll put an end to this unconstitutional foolishness.
Kay Green
2d ago
People committing crimes with guns these laws won't stop them.
snake2
2d ago
our governor follow California to the bottom, does what he her mother pelosi saids to
New Mexico Attorney General Torrez and state Sen. Maestas introduce bill to strengthen homicide law
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and Senator Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, introduced a bill to strengthen the state’s homicide law on Wednesday. Known as the Tyler Lackey Memorial Bill (Senate Bill 377), the bill would amend the state’s homicide law. It would prevent a defendant facing homicide charges from receiving jury instruction for a lesser charge in cases where the defendant was, “in the course of or during an escape from the commission of a felony offense, or while resisting...
RMGO denounces lobbyist’s racially charged comments during committee hearing
Testimony during a committee hearing on gun bills devolved to racially charged comments and a mention of the Holocaust. Colorado’s largest gun lobby walked back those comments.
Bipartisan New Mexico bill would make firearm straw purchases a state felony
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, are pushing for a tougher gun law in the state. The governor and Lane are supporting House Bill 306. It is a bill that would prohibit so-called "straw purchases" of firearms; it would make this practice a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, according to a press release from the governor's office.
Two Sides Clash On New Mexico Gun Control Measures
Rio Arriba County rancher David Sanchez speaks Tuesday at the Roundhouse in opposition of a bill restricting assault weapons. The House Consumer & Public Affairs Committee considered two major gun control bills Tuesday. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican. Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, questions Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe,...
Physician Shortage: Bill seeks to address medical-field issue in New Mexico
New Mexico has a major doctor shortage.
Democrats block GOP-backed crime bills targeting fentanyl, trafficking in New Mexico
Editor's note: This story was updated Feb. 6 to correct a misspelling of Rep. Bill Rehm's last name in one instance. Democrats stalled five Republican-led bills to increase penalties for both violent crime in New Mexico and drug trafficking this week in the State House of Representatives, amid calls for the state to crack down on its crime problem.
Lawmakers hope to tackle New Mexico’s catalytic converter theft issue
Do you know someone who's been a victim to catalytic converter theft?
New Mexico Legislature Committee Meetings on Gun Safety
An informed public ensures responsible public policy. Make comments during the live Zoom meetings, or show up and pack the room call and email your elected representatives. SB 171 - This bill would make it a felony to purchase or transfer a suppressor, AR pistol or AK pistol, NFA firearms, incendiary ammunition or "coated" ammunition. -
New Mexico’s Civil Rights Act stands for now
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two years ago, the state’s legislators created the New Mexico Civil Rights Act. The law, crafted in the wake of nationwide protests in response to the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, aims to add accountability to policing, according to its supporter. On Saturday, that act was challenged. Republican Representative John […]
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crime and weapons charges in the racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, which prosecutors say was preceded by the gunman posting an online screed that warned of a “Hispanic invasion.” Patrick Crusius, 24, showed little emotion while shackled in an El Paso courtroom just a few miles from the store where he was accused of killing 23 people, including citizens of Mexico, in what remains one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history. Sentencing is not scheduled until later this year, but the U.S. government had previously announced it wouldn’t seek the death penalty. Crusius waived most of his rights to appeal on a total of 90 federal charges, which U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama said would each carry a life sentence. “I plead guilty,” he said.
Proposed legislation would limit police power in CYFD situations
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For years, New Mexico’s Children Youth and Families Department has come under fire for failing to protect the most vulnerable New Mexicans. Now some lawmakers are pushing a controversial idea to improve CYFD’s performance. The proposed bill is supported by CYFD. It would limit police officers power in CYFD custody situations. When there […]
Gun rights-expansion bills defeated in Colorado House committee
Two Republican-led bills in the Colorado House that attempted to skirt enforcement of federal laws and expand firearm rights were defeated in committee on Monday. “Across the country, sheriffs, prosecutors, and police chiefs have raised concerns that this type of legislation will make it harder for them to protect their communities,” Democratic Rep. Andrew Boesenecker of Fort Collins said in a statement.. “As a responsible gun owner, I know there’s more we can do to prevent gun violence, and House Democrats are committed to this goal. That’s why we took decisive action today.”
Think Texas Has Some Weird Laws? Check Out Some Of New Mexico’s
I found some weird laws that really are on the books in Texas. Turns out New Mexico has some even weirder ones. A while back, I wrote about some crazy laws that, (while pretty much impossible to enforce), are really in effect in Texas. From animals you can't own, to some odd driving laws, to some of the laws regarding alcohol, we've got some weird rules around here. (And there's more coming...)
LFC Report Raises Red Flags on Pretrial Detention Bill
LFC analysis raises red flags on pretrial reform measures. Legislators have a controversial bill that proposes revamping New Mexico’s pretrial detention system scheduled for its first hearing before the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee tomorrow afternoon (the bill was previously heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee, but was not voted upon). A fiscal analysis from the Legislative Finance Committee says implementing the bill could cost more than $15 million annually, at minimum, based on calculations of increased detainees and increased costs to the Public Defender’s office. Additional costs to police, courts and other agencies also are anticipated. Moreover, the report notes concerns from multiple agencies, including the public defender’s office, attorney general’s office, Administrative Office of the Courts and the state Sentencing Commission that creating a rebuttable presumption against pretrial release could violate Article 2, Section 13 of the New Mexico State Constitution. The bill would essentially shift the burden from the state to the defendants and has the backing of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, even though multiple studies have shown the governor proposes would not significantly reduce crime. The new LFC analysis reinforces that outcome: “Pretrial defendants are small contributors to New Mexico’s overall violent crime rate based on reported crime,” the analysis notes. “Research has concluded most proposals to create rebuttable presumptions are “roughly equivalent to detaining a random sample of defendants who are currently released.”
2 Senate bills tackle New Mexico nurse shortage
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is short more than 6,500 nurses. For most of the state, there’s an average of one mental health counselor for every thousand people. Monday, the Senate Education Committee discussed two bills to fix that problem. One bill would give the Higher Education Department $100,000 to conduct a feasibility study to […]
Affirmative Consent Bill Heads To New Mexico Senate
Affirmative Consent legislation, known as the Yes Means Yes, has passed the New Mexico House and is on its way to the Senate. The bill was approved Monday on a 49-12 vote. The legislation establishes a clear standard for affirmative consent in New Mexico public schools. The bill’s main sponsor...
The Satanic Temple launching tele-health abortion clinic in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Satanic Temple is launching a tele-health abortion clinic in New Mexico on Valentine’s Day. They are calling it the Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic. It would provide cheap abortion medication to any New Mexican, provided they’re at least 17 years old, have a New Mexico address, and will be in […]
Murder suspect on the run after New Mexico Supreme Court reverses suspect’s release
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for an Albuquerque man charged in an August murder, who’s now accused of cutting off his ankle monitor amid a court battle over his pretrial release. Law enforcement is searching for Joe Simon Hilario Anderson, 41, who was ordered back into custody by the New Mexico Supreme Court on Tuesday. […]
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals
Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
