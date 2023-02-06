ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFPD seizes 1.3k grams of fentanyl, other drugs

By Miabelle Salzano
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031EfY_0keP4eQT00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department seized 1,318 grams of drugs Sunday in the Tenderloin, about 1,202 of which were fentanyl, according to police.

Officials said the seizure took place in the Hyde/Ellis area during a narcotics enforcement operation.

Officers seized 1,202.6 grams of fentanyl, 87.8 grams of rock cocaine and 23.1 grams of meth during the arrest, police said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

$50K reward offered in unsolved homicide in San Francisco's Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO – Nearly six months after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in San Francisco's Fillmore District, police have announced a reward to help solve the case.The San Francisco Police Department said Wednesday that no witnesses have come forward and no arrests have been made in the death of Toriano Troyonne Carpenter, who died after being shot on September 6, 2022.Around 11:15 p.m. that night, officers were called to the area of Turk and Buchanan streets on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found evidence of a shooting nearby on the 600 block of Larch Way, but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

$12K of alcohol stolen from Vacaville store; 3 suspects arrested

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after 123 bottles of alcohol were stolen from a Vacaville store on Monday, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The value of the booze was measured at more than $12,500. Vacaville officers were called to BevMo!, located at 1621 East Monte Vista Avenue, just after 2:00 a.m. […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Beloved bakery owner in grave condition following Oakland robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition following a violent altercation with thieves in Oakland, investigators said. The victim was identified by friends as Jen Angel, who owns a beloved local bakery, Angel Cakes. Angel remained in the hospital on Wednesday, more than 48 hours after she was reportedly dragged by a […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

At least 12 cars broken into in SF's Russian Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several people in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood who had their cars parked along the same stretch of a street woke up Wednesday morning to discover their cars had been broken into overnight. The break-ins occurred along Bay Street between Polk Street and Van Ness Avenue just steps away from a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Arrests made in triple Santa Rosa stabbing and shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection to a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa that left one man dead. The homicide victim was identified by police as Asante VanDyke, 27, of Santa Rosa. Two more victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The violence broke out at 1:50 a.m. on February 2 at […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspects arrested after more than $12K worth of alcohol stolen in Vacaville smash and grab

VACAVILLE – A group of suspects who hit a Vacaville BevMo! store and allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of alcohol have been arrested. Vacaville police say the burglary happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to the scene within minutes of getting a door break alarm. They then found that someone had shattered the front door and made off with a lot of merchandise. Checking surveillance cameras around the city, police say they noticed car getting onto Interstate 80 without its headlights on around the time of the burglary. Suspiciously, the car's lights went back on once it...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Nearly $34M in illegal cannabis found during raids in Oakland, Hayward

OAKLAND – Authorities busted three illegal cannabis growing operations in the East Bay last week, seizing more than $30 million in plants, along with firearms and cash.According to the Department of Cannabis Control, agents on Thursday served search warrants at operations in Oakland and Hayward. During Thursday's operations, 26,836 plants valued at more than $22.1 million was seized, along with 2,720 pounds of cannabis flower valued at more than $4.49 million.Along with the illegal cannabis plants, agents said an AR-style semiautomatic rifle and a handgun were also seized, along with $68,841 in cash.The following day, agents with the Department of...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian killed in Alameda crash

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed after he was struck by a car in Alameda Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Alameda Police Department. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Marcuse Street and Mecartney Road. The victim was walking in the roadway when he was […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo County hands out Narcan tool kits to schools

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Many schools within San Mateo County are not just talking about the dangers of drugs to their students–they’re doing something about it. The schools are getting tool kits with the drug Narcan which will be on campus in case any student is seen overdosing from opioids like fentanyl.  Fentanyl […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy