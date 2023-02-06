SFPD seizes 1.3k grams of fentanyl, other drugs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department seized 1,318 grams of drugs Sunday in the Tenderloin, about 1,202 of which were fentanyl, according to police.

Officials said the seizure took place in the Hyde/Ellis area during a narcotics enforcement operation.

Officers seized 1,202.6 grams of fentanyl, 87.8 grams of rock cocaine and 23.1 grams of meth during the arrest, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.