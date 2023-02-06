ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB The Show 23 Adding Legendary Players from Baseball's Negro Leagues

By Logan Moore
 3 days ago

MLB The Show 23 developer San Diego Studio has today announced that it will be adding a number of former players from baseball's Negro Leagues in this 2023's installment of the series. In recent years, MLB The Show has slowly been adding a number of iconic stars from history into the series so that players can use the best players in baseball history. And while these additions have up until this point largely ignored the extensive slate of all-time greats that played in the Negro Leagues, that will no longer be true this year.

As part of a multi-year partnership with the Negro Leagues Museum, MLB The Show 23 will incorporate eight different players and their stories as part of a new "Storylines" mode seen in the game. Storylines will allow MLB The Show players to learn more about these Negro League stars and use them in the game during key moments from their careers. Season 1 of this partnership will see Leroy "Satchel" Paige, Jackie Robinson, Andrew "Rube" Foster, Hilton Smith, Hank Thompson, John Donaldson, Martin Dihigo, and John Jordan "Buck" O'Neil all getting the spotlight in MLB The Show 23 . When MLB The Show 24 inevitably launches next year, another wave of players from the Negro Leagues will then be showcased as part of Season 2.

In short, this is a really cool move on San Diego Studio's part and finally delivers on a request that a number of MLB The Show fans have had for multiple years. This move also helps shine a light on some of the most underrated stars in baseball history that didn't get as much attention prior to Jackie Robinson paving the way for integration in 1947.

If you didn't already see last week's announcement , MLB The Show 23 is set to release next month on March 28th. When it does release, it will be playable on PlayStation , Xbox , and Nintendo Switch platforms.

What do you think about MLB The Show 23 finally adding players from the Negro Leagues? And are you planning to pick up this year's version of the game for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 .

Comments / 0

