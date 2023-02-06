A New York-based firm scooped up a pair of Miami Beach hotels, while an Orlando-based family office purchased a La Quinta Inn in West Palm Beach. New York-based Blue Suede Hospitality bought the South Beach Plaza Hotel at 1401 Collins Avenue and The South Beach Plaza Villas at 1411 Collins Avenue in one deal for $26.5 million, according to records and real estate database Vizzda. In the other purchase, husband-and-wife Salim and Sapna Premji of Orlando bought the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham West Palm Beach Airport at 1910 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard for $13.3 million.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO