therealdeal.com
Koniver Stern founders split, Lyle Stern launches new brokerage
Lyle Stern and Bruce Koniver, who founded and ran commercial real estate firm Koniver Stern for over 30 years, are going their separate ways. Each is starting his own brokerage, according to Stern, who launched Vertical Real Estate with co-founders Michael Sullivan and Noah Fox, former Koniver Stern executives. “It...
therealdeal.com
Miami Beach and West Palm hotels sell for combined $40M
A New York-based firm scooped up a pair of Miami Beach hotels, while an Orlando-based family office purchased a La Quinta Inn in West Palm Beach. New York-based Blue Suede Hospitality bought the South Beach Plaza Hotel at 1401 Collins Avenue and The South Beach Plaza Villas at 1411 Collins Avenue in one deal for $26.5 million, according to records and real estate database Vizzda. In the other purchase, husband-and-wife Salim and Sapna Premji of Orlando bought the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham West Palm Beach Airport at 1910 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard for $13.3 million.
therealdeal.com
Real estate, finance honchos seek approval for new waterfront homes in Miami Beach
UPDATED, Feb. 7, 2023, 2 p.m.: A group of property owners are seeking approval from the Miami Beach Design Review Board on Tuesday, amid a surge in new construction. Elliott Weinstein is seeking a four-foot height waiver for a single-family home already under construction at 6455 Pine Tree Drive. Weinstein acquired the property from New York developer and Florida transplant Steve Witkoff for $20 million in April of last year.
therealdeal.com
Continuum sale tops weekly Miami-Dade condo sales
Continuum South Beach led the (much needed) charge for last week’s priciest condo sale. Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny had the listing for unit 1206 in the south tower at 100 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach. After spending 95 days on the market, Matthew Wilkens with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer for the $10.3 million, $4,087-per-square-foot deal.
therealdeal.com
Sticker shock: Ranking South Florida’s priciest residential rentals
Ami Shashoua is asking $350,000 a month in rent for his waterfront home on Miami Beach’s North Bay Road. Shashoua, a fintech executive and spec home developer, said he’s received offers to buy and rent his mansion at 5718 North Bay Road. Potential renters have offered between $200,000 a month to $275,000 a month for the 7,800-square-foot, seven-bedroom home. Shashoua said he would consider selling for his magic price — $75 million.
therealdeal.com
Custom truck maker buys Pompano warehouse to build monster rides
John Ghattas now has a bigger garage to roll out his assembly line of customized jeeps and trucks. Ghattas, owner of two Fort Lauderdale-based companies that specialize in off-road automobile custom jobs, paid $10.7 million for a recently completed warehouse at 2151 Hammondville Road in Pompano Beach, records show. BankUnited...
therealdeal.com
Keyes acquires Mizner Grande Realty in Boca Raton
The Keyes Company scooped up a 60-agent brokerage in Boca Raton, marking its third acquisition in eight months. Miami-based Keyes acquired Mizner Grande Realty, led by Ari Albinder, according to a release. Mizner Grande and its agents will move into Keyes’ Boca Raton office at 21065 Powerline Road. Albinder...
therealdeal.com
Rilea plans more Mohawk at Wynwood loft apartments after expanding site
Rilea Group plans more loft apartments at its Mohawk at Wynwood mixed-use project after expanding its site, The Real Deal has learned. The Miami-based developer paid $5.7 million for two warehouses at 31 and 37 Northeast 28th Street, said Rilea President Diego Ojeda. Both lots span 12,750 square feet, enlarging the overall development site at 56 Northeast 29th Street from 1.5 acres to 1.8 acres, Ojeda said.
therealdeal.com
Philippe Chow returns to South Beach after decade-long hiatus
Philippe by Philippe Chow is making a South Beach comeback after agreeing to rent a commercial unit at One Ocean condominium. The celebrity restaurant brand’s owner, Merchants Hospitality, led by Abraham Merchant and Richard Cohn, signed a 15-year lease for the ground-floor space in the boutique condo building at 1 Collins Avenue, according to a press release. The commercial condo is owned by Miami-based Black Lion Investment Group, led by President Robert Rivani, which paid $12 million for the One Ocean unit in November.
therealdeal.com
John Buck JV buys downtown Miami dev site for $40M
Chicago developer The John Buck Company is leading a joint venture that acquired a downtown Miami development site for $39.5 million, with plans for a mixed-use project, The Real Deal has learned. The deal marks John Buck’s official entry into the South Florida market, where a slew of out-of-state developers...
