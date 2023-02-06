ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father accused of leaving kid on bus facing domestic violence charge

By Scott Brown
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking for the father whose daughter was left alone on a city bus to be locked up until trial. It comes after he racked up a new domestic violence charge.

Police say Nicholas Clinton was drunk when he lost the 5-year-old girl back on December 5 which prompted an Amber alert. She ended up spending 13 hours on a bus before she was finally found.

Judge grants release for Albuquerque repeat offender

Clinton was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer during that search but was released from custody. He had an arrest warrant for missing a court date, and he was arrested last week when police say he threw his wife up against a wall.

Prosecutors are now asking Clinton to be locked up until trial in the child abuse case saying he was a history of substance abuse and previous criminal charges in Arizona, including domestic violence. The motion does not mention the new domestic violence charge.

Comments / 10

The troll
2d ago

I seen this person a while back. My son & I was getting on the bus to go to a concert. the kids so help them God were very polite very quite. Crazy to see them on the news....the mother needs to be held accountable to because she was & still is dragging her kids through this terrible situation now and since then.

Reply
5
zeeBEE02
2d ago

Such a sad story, what happened to that poor little girl? One thing that puzzled me 13 hours on the bus, shouldn’t the bus driver notice? 13 hours how long does a bus driver work? I pray that little girl finds a safe home.🙏🏻

Reply
5
 

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

