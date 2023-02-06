Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society presents ‘Life as a USCT’ for Black History Month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society invites the entire community to their Black History Month presentation: “Life as a USCT,” on Saturday, Feb, 11, at 1 p.m., at the Fort Defiance Civil War Park & Interpretive Center. The presentation will focus on the...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour
CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for Clarksville family of 8
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Saturday with the help of supporters and community volunteers. The home of Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their six children was funded by the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The home is the third for Habitat on Elder Street, near the heart of downtown Clarksville.
clarksvillenow.com
City of Clarksville employees celebrate years of service at 2023 Pin Breakfast
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville celebrated employees for years of continued service this week at its annual Employee Pin Breakfast. The event recognizes city employees with a special commemorative pin presented by Mayor Joe Pitts for every five years of service. Michael McWhorter, an employee with Clarksville...
clarksvillenow.com
Owner of Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom on our changing downtown | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While growing up near downtown, Wes Cunningham enjoyed visiting the restaurants and shops. Today, he’s the owner of not one but two downtown restaurants: Strawberry Alley Ale Works and now The Mailroom. This week, Cunningham joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s...
z975.com
Montgomery County still plans to ‘bring Stokes Field alive’ despite collapse of Northwest Little League
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Northwest Little League announced in January that after more than 50 years of existence, the league has disbanded. League president Dawn Bryant said the league dissolved because of lack of volunteers and participation. “I’ve been on the Northwest Little League Board for the...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville School of Fine Arts joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Clarksville School of Fine Arts as a new member in a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Owner and lead instructor Gabriel Huff said he started the school in 2013, and this year they are celebrating their 10-year anniversary.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU to host lecture on what allowed Holocaust to happen
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Dr. David Snyder, professor of history, and the Tennessee Holocaust Commission will host a Holocaust lecture from noon-2 p.m. on Feb. 25, on campus in the Gentry Auditorium, located inside the Kimbrough building. The event is free and open to the public, with pre-registration required.
clarksvillenow.com
2 Rossview High School students make perfect score on ACT
CLARKSVILLE, TN – During the Jan. 17 School Board meeting, two Rossview High School students – Arnav Sakhrani and Logan Graff – were awarded a Points of Pride. Both students made perfect scores on their ACT exams. The perfect composite score is 36. This score is an...
clarksvillenow.com
Tennessee National Guard honors APSU for support of military
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Feb. 2, Austin Peay State University Athletics hosted its Military Appreciation Day during the men’s basketball game, and during a break in the action, the Tennessee National Guard (TNG) took the court for a special presentation. That’s when Sgt. 1st Class Michael Howard presented...
clarksvillenow.com
Miss Tennessee USA pageant returns to Clarksville in March, tickets on sale
CLARKSVILLE, TN – More than 70 delegates from around the state will take the stage in Clarksville for the 2023 Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA Pageants on March 9-11, 2023, at Austin Peay State University. Organized and produced by Greenwood Productions, the upcoming pageant marks Clarksville’s 22nd year of hosting the event.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Parks & Recreation to host annual Spring Break Camp
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host its annual Spring Break Camp during the week of March 6-10. The camp is held at Burt Cobb, Kleeman, and Crow Recreation Centers. Participants may choose which location to attend. The Clarksville Parks & Recreation Spring Break Camp is designed...
radionwtn.com
161st Anniversary Of Donelson, Henry, Heiman Civil War Campaigns To Be Spotlighted
Dover, Tenn.–New programs have been added to the wide variety of programs and activities planned for visitors of all ages during Fort Donelson National Battlefield’s 161st anniversary of the Forts Henry, Heiman and Donelson campaigns. The Battle of Fort Donelson was held in February of 1862. Anniversary programming...
clarksvillenow.com
Ernst G. Kugler
Ernst G. Kugler, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Ernie was born in Chicago, IL on December 23, 1936, to the late Ernst and Lucille Kugler. Ernie is survived by his wife, Jean Kugler; three daughters, Pamela (Charles) Fillingham, Penny Kugler, Marie (Mark) Blome; two sons, Michael (Suzanne) Kugler and Joseph (Monica) Kugler; brother, William Kugler; sister, Trudy Wright; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
clarksvillenow.com
Gemmie Elisabeth Doty
On February 1, 2023, Gemmie Elisabeth Doty, a beloved wife, mother grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away. She was 70. Born to Ruby Mae Buchanan, (née Asbury) and Woodrow Wilson Buchanan, Gemmie attended Crab Orchard Elementary School, Coeburn Middle School, and Coeburn High School. After high school, Gemmie attended Montgomery County Vocational School, earning her ADN, becoming a licensed practical nurse. As a nurse, she devoted 29 years of her life to caring for those in her community before retiring from Gateway Memorial Hospital in 2015.
clarksvillenow.com
Duke’s Thai Food returns to Clarksville, with famous pad Thai, fried rice, spring rolls
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – America is the land of opportunity, and Pimpar “Duke” Miller is a prime example of what hard work and dedication to your craft can accomplish. “I’ve retired three times, and it didn’t work out,” Duke told Clarksville Now, ahead of the grand...
clarksvillenow.com
Soldiers take up farming to help with recovery at Fort Campbell
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A partnership between the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit and Tennessee state and federal agencies aims to aid wounded, ill and injured soldiers’ recovery by teaching them how to farm. “The SRU takes a holistic approach to recovery. It’s not only that...
clarksvillenow.com
Christopher Thomas Taylor
Christopher Thomas Taylor, age 23, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023. Born January 21, 2000, in Gainesville, FL, to Thomas Taylor Jr. and Michele Schmitt Taylor, Christopher was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas H. Taylor and aunt, April Torres. In addition to his parents, Christopher...
clarksvillenow.com
SGM Albert Dalao
SGM (Ret) Albert Dalao, age 82, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Tennessee State Veterans Home. Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family...
