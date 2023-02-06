Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring.
19-year-old dead after train hits SUV in Atmore Sunday night: Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to officials with the Atmore Police Department, a 19-year-old is dead after a train hit his vehicle Sunday night. Officers said they responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night to the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Ave., in reference to a vehicle being struck […]
WPMI
Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County
Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
wbrc.com
Women from Georgiana, Brewton killed in Tuesday head-on crash
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama woman have died following a head-on crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash claimed the lives of Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, and Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton. The two-vehicle crash happened...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO seeks public’s help finding teen missing since Tuesday
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. Authorities said 17-year-old Alexia Isabella (Bella) Wallace left the area of McDonald Road in Theodore on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 and has not returned. Her direction of travel is unknown.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Victim from East Rue Maison shooting has died, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a possible life-threatening injuring in a late morning shooting today, authorities said. The Mobile Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of East Rue Maison around 11:54 a.m. today regarding a male victim shot. The victim was taken to the...
wdhn.com
Two dead after head-on crash in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A head-on collision in Covington County has claimed the life of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana was fatally injured after the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a 2018 Audi A6 driven by Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.
WALA-TV FOX10
Lillian veterinarian hit by bullet after man opened fire on her group
LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) - A well-known veterinarian in Lillian is recovering from a bullet wound after a man opened fire on her group. They were just south of Dothan, competing in a field trial with bird dogs and horses. Dr. Susan Wells was the only one hit after several shots were fired.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Arrests made in Gloster Court shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made two arrests in the shooting Wednesday that happened on Gloster Court. Investigators say they were able to identify Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, as the suspects involved in the shooting. On Wednesday, they were arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD investigates early morning shooting on Gloster Court
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re still working to get more information from Mobile police as they continue to search for clues in an early morning shooting. We’re told this all happened just after 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Gloster Court. That’s off Cody Road North.
1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort update
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort. Saturday, Feb. 11th. 11 a.m. 34904 Alabama Highway 225. Spanish Fort, Al 36527. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe...
utv44.com
Police: Woman shot at Prichard Chevron station has died
According to Prichard City Officials, police are looking for Adrianna Gossett in connection to the murder of Destiny Watson. Gossett, also known as Shae, allegedly pulled into the convenience store parking lot, blocking Watson's car in with her own. Gossett, and an unidentified male, then allegedly shot Watson as she...
1 shot at Chevron on St. Stephens Road, transported to hospital: Prichard Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police confirmed one person was shot at the Chevron Gas Station off St. Stephens Road Tuesday night. Police said they are unsure of the victim’s condition, but they were transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. WKRG News 5 has a team on-scene. This story will be updated as […]
Catalytic Converter thefts in Daphne, Fairhope Tuesday morning: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Surveillance footage from a Ring camera captured a man stealing a catalytic converter early Tuesday morning at around 2 a.m. at the East Bay Apartments in Daphne. The surveillance shows a man on the ground sawing off a car part while someone else holds a flashlight. The guy with the saw […]
WPMI
Report: Brake failure did not cause Semmes fire truck crash
Semmes, Ala. (WPMI) — Last month after a 24-year-old Semmes ladder truck crashed on Schillenger Road during stormy weather, sources at the Semmes Fire-Rescue Department told NBC 15 News the brakes failed as a Lieutenant drove the truck down a hill into a curve, and they shared an internal email that previously warned about the condition of the brakes. Concerned with what he heard in our reporting, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook hired Redding Crash Reconstruction to investigate the brakes, at a cost of $2,500, and is now sharing results with us.
WALA-TV FOX10
Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
Family of man killed by Mobile SWAT officers files lawsuit
The family of a man killed by Mobile police has filed a lawsuit against the city.
WEAR
Barriers placed near Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach following fatal incident
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Barriers have been placed in front of the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach, just over a week after a 24-year-old Arkansas man died after driving off the pier. The county has also added additional signage to further clarify restrictive access to the pier. On...
WALA-TV FOX10
Theodore woman arrested, accused of stabbing boyfriend in January
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested at 59-year-old Theodore woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend last month. Kimberly Caster was arrested Wednesday on charges with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree robbery. Police said the woman allegedly stabbed in boyfriend Jan. 19 after an argument in the 5000 block of...
