Atmore, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

19-year-old dead after train hits SUV in Atmore Sunday night: Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to officials with the Atmore Police Department, a 19-year-old is dead after a train hit his vehicle Sunday night. Officers said they responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night to the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Ave., in reference to a vehicle being struck […]
ATMORE, AL
WPMI

Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County

Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Women from Georgiana, Brewton killed in Tuesday head-on crash

WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO seeks public’s help finding teen missing since Tuesday

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. Authorities said 17-year-old Alexia Isabella (Bella) Wallace left the area of McDonald Road in Theodore on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 and has not returned. Her direction of travel is unknown.
THEODORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Victim from East Rue Maison shooting has died, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a possible life-threatening injuring in a late morning shooting today, authorities said. The Mobile Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of East Rue Maison around 11:54 a.m. today regarding a male victim shot. The victim was taken to the...
MOBILE, AL
wdhn.com

Two dead after head-on crash in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A head-on collision in Covington County has claimed the life of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana was fatally injured after the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a 2018 Audi A6 driven by Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Lillian veterinarian hit by bullet after man opened fire on her group

LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) - A well-known veterinarian in Lillian is recovering from a bullet wound after a man opened fire on her group. They were just south of Dothan, competing in a field trial with bird dogs and horses. Dr. Susan Wells was the only one hit after several shots were fired.
LILLIAN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Arrests made in Gloster Court shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made two arrests in the shooting Wednesday that happened on Gloster Court. Investigators say they were able to identify Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, as the suspects involved in the shooting. On Wednesday, they were arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD investigates early morning shooting on Gloster Court

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re still working to get more information from Mobile police as they continue to search for clues in an early morning shooting. We’re told this all happened just after 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Gloster Court. That’s off Cody Road North.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
ENSLEY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort update

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort. Saturday, Feb. 11th. 11 a.m. 34904 Alabama Highway 225. Spanish Fort, Al 36527. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe...
SPANISH FORT, AL
utv44.com

Police: Woman shot at Prichard Chevron station has died

According to Prichard City Officials, police are looking for Adrianna Gossett in connection to the murder of Destiny Watson. Gossett, also known as Shae, allegedly pulled into the convenience store parking lot, blocking Watson's car in with her own. Gossett, and an unidentified male, then allegedly shot Watson as she...
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Report: Brake failure did not cause Semmes fire truck crash

Semmes, Ala. (WPMI) — Last month after a 24-year-old Semmes ladder truck crashed on Schillenger Road during stormy weather, sources at the Semmes Fire-Rescue Department told NBC 15 News the brakes failed as a Lieutenant drove the truck down a hill into a curve, and they shared an internal email that previously warned about the condition of the brakes. Concerned with what he heard in our reporting, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook hired Redding Crash Reconstruction to investigate the brakes, at a cost of $2,500, and is now sharing results with us.
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Theodore woman arrested, accused of stabbing boyfriend in January

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested at 59-year-old Theodore woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend last month. Kimberly Caster was arrested Wednesday on charges with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree robbery. Police said the woman allegedly stabbed in boyfriend Jan. 19 after an argument in the 5000 block of...
THEODORE, AL

