‘Come be a part of something’: PFSCA Minority Coaches Association hoping to spread the word ahead of first meeting

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Valentine’s Day dates will cost you the most in these Pa. cities: study
It is possible to do something nice on Valentine’s Day with your significant other without going broke. Unless you happen to be in these cities in Pennsylvania, which are supposedly the most expensive for a Valentine’s Day date night. LISTEN: Pa.’s top search term ahead of Valentine’s Day...
How do Pa. cities shape up against those with the most sports bars? So-so, says study
How many sports bars you can stumble into and out of is important to know when visiting a city. Pennsylvania, in this regard, falls somewhere in the middle between states with cities that have the most and least sports bars per capita.
Pennsylvania woman who ‘stole’ own dog found not guilty (mostly) | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
abc27.com
Pennsylvania school districts announce delayed openings following the Super Bowl LVII
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia School District announced on their website that they will be operating on a two-hour delay schedule the Monday following the Super Bowl. The message on their website reads:. “All District schools and offices will be open with a two-hour delay on Monday, February...
Penn State offers son of former Harrisburg High star, Super Bowl champ
Tre Poteat picked up a Penn State offer Wednesday evening, and if that name sounds familiar for folks in the Keystone State there is good reason. His father is former Harrisburg High, Pitt and NFL star Hank Poteat, who is currently the cornerbacks coach at Iowa State. Hank Poteat was...
Reporter arrested while covering press conference on Ohio train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A broadcast reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing Wednesday while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. NewsNation posted video of correspondent Evan Lambert being arrested in the gymnasium of an elementary...
Chick-fil-A will test a new sandwich and it’s not chicken
The brand that used two cows to encourage customers to “Eat Mor Chikin” is testing a new sandwich that is not chicken. The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be offered starting Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in three markets - Denver, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro-Triad region in North Carolina.
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Pennsylvania
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Wawa is offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday in 3 states. Here’s where to get yours.
Wawa is celebrating the hometown team playing in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 with free coffee. Customers can get a free coffee of any size on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at 503 Wawa locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “At Wawa, we’ve always...
Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
Ex-events staff worker disputes allegation he used chokehold at Pa. basketball game
JERSEY SHORE – The events staff member accused of using a chokehold on a student at a high school basketball game in Lycoming County claims he took down the student because he thought he was diving at him. Frederick L. Packard, 61, of Jersey Shore, is alleged to have...
pennrecord.com
Plaintiff who claimed Hershey chocolates were contaminated with metals drops her suit
PHILADELPHIA – A local woman who filed class action litigation against chocolate manufacturer and retailer Hershey and charged that its products contain heavy metal contaminants such as cadmium and lead, has dismissed her own case. Denethia Durgin of Philadelphia initially filed suit in the Philadelphia County Court of Common...
wdiy.org
Gov. Shapiro Selects Philly School District Official as New Sec. of General Services
Gov. Josh Shapiro has selected a second Philadelphia school district official to join his cabinet. Reggie McNeil, the district’s chief operating officer, will serve as secretary of general services, responsible for state buildings and vehicles, as well as procurement. WHYY education reporter Aubri Juhasz has more. Read the full...
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
Missing Lyft driver with connections to Pa. has died: report
A missing Lyft driver from Florida who had connections to Philadelphia has died, a family member confirmed. Police in both Florida and North Carolina have been searching for Gary Levin, 74, for over a week. “At this time my family and I are asking for privacy so we can process...
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks
Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
