The largest exhibition chain in the U.S., AMC Theatres, has announced Sightline at AMC, a program under which ticket prices will be inflated based on seat location and screen proximity. To put it another way: If you want to sit in the middle, it’s going to cost you an extra dollar or two. The initiative begins February 10, just in time for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and other major releases at select AMC locations in New York City, Chicago, and Kansas City. An AMC spokesperson confirmed that all AMC Theatres locations with reserved seating policies will follow suit by the end...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO