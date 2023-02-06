Read full article on original website
Related
‘80 For Brady’ Changes Box Office Playbook, Lowers Movie Ticket Prices
In a potentially significant move, the new octogenarian comedy 80 for Brady is rewriting the playbook by offering lower ticket prices. The bold experiment comes at a time when theater owners and Hollywood studios are grappling with how to win back older moviegoers in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of streaming. Paramount opens the pic everywhere on Friday. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest circuit, announced this week it’s extending its matinee ticket pricing to all screenings of 80 for Brady in a first-ever promotion for a new title. That could mean a discount of 25 percent to 30...
AMC Theatres Rolls Out Tiered Pricing That Makes a Good Seat Even More Expensive
The largest exhibition chain in the U.S., AMC Theatres, has announced Sightline at AMC, a program under which ticket prices will be inflated based on seat location and screen proximity. To put it another way: If you want to sit in the middle, it’s going to cost you an extra dollar or two. The initiative begins February 10, just in time for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and other major releases at select AMC locations in New York City, Chicago, and Kansas City. An AMC spokesperson confirmed that all AMC Theatres locations with reserved seating policies will follow suit by the end...
AMC Theaters getting pummeled for their 3-tier seat pricing: 'Corporate greed'
AMC Theatres announced its three-tier seat pricing on Monday, sparking outrage from some who claim the move will hurt low-income moviegoers.
AMC Theaters Is Rolling Out A New Tiered Pricing System (And It'll Make Moviegoing Even More Expensive)
With the 2020s in full swing, it's a weird time for movie theaters. The COVID-19 pandemic severely hurt every theater company out there as movie releases of all kinds were put on hold, and potential moviegoers were inclined to stay at home. Not to mention, the rise of streaming services hasn't helped matters, with loads of new releases skipping theaters entirely in favor of streaming-exclusive debuts. Even major theater chains like Regal Cinemas, which is in the midst of closing several locations due to bankruptcy, are reeling from these landscape changes.
Elijah Wood slams AMC Theaters new plan to change ticket prices bases on 'sightline'
Actor Elijah Wood has slammed a new ticket pricing scheme introduced by AMC theaters, as he claims it will ruin the 'sacred democratic space' of movie theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com
A film banned from cinemas thanks to memes rises to the top of Netflix
Ah, 2022. The year Will Smith torched his airtight reputation in a matter of seconds by slapping Chris Rock, Taylor Swift created her own multiverse of madness, and groups of teens wearing suits were banned from cinemas for causing a ruckus during screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Well,...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Most Watched Marvel Global Premiere On Disney+; Samba TV Measures 2.1M U.S. Households
Disney is calling their five-time Oscar-nominated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the most watched Marvel premiere ever on Disney+ on a global basis. Without supplying viewership figures, the company said Monday that the claim is based on hours streamed for the pic over its first five days. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel, which has amassed $842.3 million at the global box office, dropped February 1 on Disney+ after an 83-day theatrical window. Meanwhile, Samba TV, which measures viewership across a panel of 3 million U.S. smart TVs, says the Live+4D household viewership was 2.1 million. That’s a notable number, tracking 400% ahead of...
AMC Theaters unveils 'Sightline,' plan to charge based on where you want to sit in the theater
AMC Theaters has unveiled 'Sightline,' their new plan to charge more or less depending on where you want to sit inside of the theater's auditorium.
The Oscars missed most of 2022’s best movies
The Academy has its own ideas — but we also have ours
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Just Shattered A Huge Record For Disney+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently dropped on Disney+, and it’s already shattered a huge record for the streaming service.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0