4th Annual Black Business Expo, Gala Next Week
(KNSI) – The fourth annual Black Business Expo and Black Excellence Gala will occur next week in Waite Park. Chief Operating Officer at Higher Works Collaborative and organizer Buddy King told KNSI News the event is bigger than ever. “It’s a weekend experience now. So, we have expanded it this year from what we have had in the past. It is celebrating Black businesses and culture, weekend experience.”
Stearns County License Center Hours Changing
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is changing the hours at the Service Center in Waite Park starting Monday. The new lobby hours will be 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Lobby hours had been 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closing at 4:30 aligns with the county's business hours. The...
Big Lake Conservation Officer Receives DNR Honor
(KNSI) – Conservation Officer Trent Seamans is the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Willard Munger Wetlands Achievement Award winner. Stationed in Big Lake, Seamans has placed a priority on wetlands enforcement since being hired in 2015. In a release, the agency says his commitment to detail stands out whether the issue has an easy solution or it involves a multi-departmental investigation and the court system.
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
4-Year-Old Sherburne County Boy Given Award For Saving Mother’s Life
(KNSI) – Sherburne County presented its Life Saving Award to the youngest person to receive one. The sheriff’s office honored 4-year-old Asher Milless for his heroic actions in helping save his mother’s life during a medical emergency. On November 20th, Rachel Milless was at her Orrock Township...
Sartell Woman Hurt in Snowmobile Crash Near St. Stephen
(KNSI) – A Sartell woman suffered injuries during a vintage snowmobile ride in Stearns County. The sheriff’s office says the 66-year-old woman was riding about four miles northwest of St. Stephen on Saturday afternoon when she crashed into a large wooden gate post. Witnesses say the woman was driving an older, vintage snowmobile and, before the crash, had switched with another group member to a newer model. The accident happened on a designated snowmobile trail.
Two Princeton Businesses Were Featured On Popular Twin Cities TV Show
It's not every day that you can turn on a television and see multiple businesses from greater Minnesota being featured. But for one greater Minnesota town, Princeton, they had not one but two businesses featured this morning on the ever more popular KSTP television program, Minnesota Live. Pizza Barn &...
Legal Notice – February 8, 2023
Notice is hereby given that SEALED Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Township at the Township Hall until 7:00 PM on the 7TH OF MARCH 2023 for the paving of Jeske Avenue and adjacent streets located in Corinna Township. The Major Estimated Quantities of Work are:. Sawing Bituminous...
Fire Damages Stearns County Home Friday
LUXEMBURG TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a home just northwest of Watkins on Friday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and fire departments from Watkins and Eden Valley were called to the home in the 14000 block of Kramer Road just before 7:30 p.m. One of the owners, Kayla Donnay...
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
Snowmobiler killed in northern Minnesota crash
(FOX 9) - A snowmobiler in northern Minnesota died after a weekend crash near Brainerd, while another was seriously hurt in a separate incident on the same day. Deputies were called shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday for a reported snowmobile crash off 72nd Street SW in Bryon Township, about seven miles west of Nisswa.
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
Staples, Minnesota Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash When Track Becomes Dislodged
STAPLES, Minn. (KVRR) — A Staples, Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash late Saturday afternoon in rural Staples. Cass County, Minnesota Sheriff’s office was told about the crash just before 5 p.m. Deputies and first responders arrived to find family and bystanders performing CPR on an...
Man Accused of Attacking Train Conductor in Sauk Rapids Pleads Guilty
(KNSI) – A man has admitted to jumping on a train and assaulting the engineer with a knife in Sauk Rapids last fall. Samuel David Hohman pleaded guilty in Benton County District Court to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday. As part of the plea deal, a charge of criminal damage to property will be dismissed at sentencing. He will be sentenced on March 29th.
Waite Park Police Identify Woman Found Dead Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is investigating after a 52-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Monday. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive around 7:30 a.m. for a welfare check. There, they found the body of Andrea Cottew. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says the manner of her death is undetermined, and police are asking for the public’s help in piecing together a timeline leading up to when they were called.
Quick Burst of Snow Leaves Behind Slick, Sloppy Roads
(KNSI) — A moderate band of snow pushed through central Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening, leaving just enough behind to mess up the roads. A quick, slushy one to three inches piled up, making for a sloppy drive home. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Interstate 94, Highway 15, Highway 23 and Highway 10 are all partly to mostly covered with snow. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, several spinouts, vehicles off the road, and crashes were reported Monday. Troopers say to buckle up, slow down and allow plenty of distance between vehicles.
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
