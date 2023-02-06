ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

knsiradio.com

4th Annual Black Business Expo, Gala Next Week

(KNSI) – The fourth annual Black Business Expo and Black Excellence Gala will occur next week in Waite Park. Chief Operating Officer at Higher Works Collaborative and organizer Buddy King told KNSI News the event is bigger than ever. “It’s a weekend experience now. So, we have expanded it this year from what we have had in the past. It is celebrating Black businesses and culture, weekend experience.”
WAITE PARK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Stearns County License Center Hours Changing

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is changing the hours at the Service Center in Waite Park starting Monday. The new lobby hours will be 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Lobby hours had been 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closing at 4:30 aligns with the county's business hours. The...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Big Lake Conservation Officer Receives DNR Honor

(KNSI) – Conservation Officer Trent Seamans is the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Willard Munger Wetlands Achievement Award winner. Stationed in Big Lake, Seamans has placed a priority on wetlands enforcement since being hired in 2015. In a release, the agency says his commitment to detail stands out whether the issue has an easy solution or it involves a multi-departmental investigation and the court system.
BIG LAKE, MN
knsiradio.com

Sartell Woman Hurt in Snowmobile Crash Near St. Stephen

(KNSI) – A Sartell woman suffered injuries during a vintage snowmobile ride in Stearns County. The sheriff’s office says the 66-year-old woman was riding about four miles northwest of St. Stephen on Saturday afternoon when she crashed into a large wooden gate post. Witnesses say the woman was driving an older, vintage snowmobile and, before the crash, had switched with another group member to a newer model. The accident happened on a designated snowmobile trail.
SARTELL, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Legal Notice – February 8, 2023

Notice is hereby given that SEALED Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Township at the Township Hall until 7:00 PM on the 7TH OF MARCH 2023 for the paving of Jeske Avenue and adjacent streets located in Corinna Township. The Major Estimated Quantities of Work are:. Sawing Bituminous...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
WAITE PARK, MN
fox9.com

Snowmobiler killed in northern Minnesota crash

(FOX 9) - A snowmobiler in northern Minnesota died after a weekend crash near Brainerd, while another was seriously hurt in a separate incident on the same day. Deputies were called shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday for a reported snowmobile crash off 72nd Street SW in Bryon Township, about seven miles west of Nisswa.
BRAINERD, MN
fox9.com

Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Accused of Attacking Train Conductor in Sauk Rapids Pleads Guilty

(KNSI) – A man has admitted to jumping on a train and assaulting the engineer with a knife in Sauk Rapids last fall. Samuel David Hohman pleaded guilty in Benton County District Court to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday. As part of the plea deal, a charge of criminal damage to property will be dismissed at sentencing. He will be sentenced on March 29th.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
knsiradio.com

Waite Park Police Identify Woman Found Dead Monday Morning

(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is investigating after a 52-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Monday. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive around 7:30 a.m. for a welfare check. There, they found the body of Andrea Cottew. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says the manner of her death is undetermined, and police are asking for the public’s help in piecing together a timeline leading up to when they were called.
WAITE PARK, MN
knsiradio.com

Quick Burst of Snow Leaves Behind Slick, Sloppy Roads

(KNSI) — A moderate band of snow pushed through central Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening, leaving just enough behind to mess up the roads. A quick, slushy one to three inches piled up, making for a sloppy drive home. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Interstate 94, Highway 15, Highway 23 and Highway 10 are all partly to mostly covered with snow. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, several spinouts, vehicles off the road, and crashes were reported Monday. Troopers say to buckle up, slow down and allow plenty of distance between vehicles.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

