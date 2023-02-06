Read full article on original website
Feds to spend $25M to entice food stamp recipients to eat more fruits, vegetables
(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service will invest $25 million into three states to encourage people on food assistance to buy more fruits and vegetables. The incentive pilot program would encourage people receiving what used to be called food stamps the ability to buy "healthy foods by providing a coupon, discount, gift card, bonus food items or extra funds when they buy specific foods, such as fruits and vegetables." ...
Changes to expect in your child’s school lunches under new USDA nutrition standards
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday proposed major changes to school lunches in an attempt to make the meals healthier, with particular emphasis on reducing sugar and salt. The plan, which is set for a 60-day public comment period starting Tuesday, is a multiyear effort that was developed with input from school nutrition […]
freightwaves.com
The Stockout: USDA issues new regulations on sugar in school meals for 1st time
This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced new regulations for school meals — both breakfast and lunch — set to begin for the 2024-25 academic year and tighten in the upcoming years. The new regulations will limit sugar and sodium while requiring greater use of whole grains. Previously, there were no regulations for sugar in school lunches on a national level, only fats (including trans fats). The previous focus on limiting fats in lunches was seemingly counterproductive, resulting in foodservice companies’ greater use of sugar to compensate for the lower fat content.
White House to Raise Nutritional Value of School Lunches by Limiting Ingredients
"The Biden administration is set to boost the health standards of meals provided in public schools across the U.S.The plan is to reduce the amount of sugars, salt and fat used to prepare foods for meals like school lunch and breakfast. It's a similar plan to that of the Obama administration's Health, Hunger Free Kids Act, which required schools to provide more fruits, veggies, whole grains and fat free or low fat milks. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said raising the nutritional standards of school meals is key to children's overall success."This is a national security imperative. It's a healthcare imperative for...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
The meat in this ‘fully cooked’ chicken may be raw, USDA says don’t eat it
A variety of stuffed chicken breasts that are labeled “fully cooked” should not be eaten because the meat may be undercooked. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert about Park Street Deli boneless skinless chicken breast stuffed with broccoli and cheddar au gratin instead of a recall because the food is no longer available to purchase.
Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023
MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
SNAP Benefits update: Food stamps increase while the labor market improves
Despite unemployment reaching an all-time low this year, spending on food stamps has remained high. Despite the economy’s progress, spending on food stamps is roughly double what it was before the pandemic. Food Stamps Increase. In February 2020, approximately $4.5 billion in food stamp benefits were distributed. Spending increased...
February Is the Last Month for Emergency SNAP Benefits. Here's What You Can Do
It isn't easy to prepare for a loss in income, but there are steps you can take.
Nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled due to packaging defect
Nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products have been recalled by Conagra Brands due to a packaging defect that may have spoiled the product, U.S. officials said. The recall, announced this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, primarily affects certain Armour...
SSI and SSDI payments: Who is eligible to receive up to $1,000?
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients in the United States will soon get their first payment of the year or may have already gotten it. Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in the United States may have already received their first payment of the year. 4 Benefits You Can Receive. In...
Bill would boost minimum amount low-income families get for food assistance
A Union County legislator wants to expand the monthly minimum SNAP food assistance benefit from $50 to $95. The post Bill would boost minimum amount low-income families get for food assistance appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Motley Fool
These 28 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through February
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Some parts of the U.S. are still...
Massive Recall Issued on Popular Household Meat Products
WARNING: Double-check your home and make sure you don't have these products. When is the last time you really looked in your fridge or pantry and noticed what is in there? Having one of these products could potentially be harmful to you and your family. What is the latest recall...
Fruit Cups, Breakfast Sandwiches & More Are Being Recalled for a Scary Reason
Check your fridge before making a snack today because many common items have just been recalled — and you’ll want to pay attention. The US Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of more than 400 fruit cups, breakfast sandwiches, yogurt, salads, and more due to a possible Listeria contamination. The Baltimore-based company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, initiated the recall on Friday. It includes dozens of brand names in nine states and Washington, DC, which were sold from Jan. 24-Jan. 30, 2023. They were recalled “because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause...
Federal government to end SNAP emergency allotments
Press Release The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a federally funded program meant to supplement the
Looking For Less Expensive Eggs? Buy Organic Instead of Conventional
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Things have really changed over the last couple of years. Inflation has caused grocery prices to skyrocket and prices of several items have flip-flopped in many cases. The price of eggs have become very expensive. According to CBS News, the price of eggs have soared...
Coming Food Benefit Cut Could Affect Older Americans Most
Congress canceled a pandemic boost to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, setting up a major benefit reduction for March.
